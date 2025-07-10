TPCマーケティングリサーチ株式会社、日本の化粧品市場トレンドの英語レポートを発刊
この程、TPCマーケティングリサーチ株式会社（本社＝大阪市西区、代表取締役社長＝松本竜馬）は、日本の化粧品市場トレンドの英語レポート「Japan Cosmetics Market Trends 2024」を発刊した。
RESEARCH SUMMARY
Market Performance: The domestic cosmetics market in Japan grew by 1.9% year-on-year in 2023, reaching 2,635 billion yen. This growth was driven by a recovery in demand for makeup and leisure activities following the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as increased inbound consumption due to a rise in foreign visitors. In 2024, the market is expected to expand by 2.6% to 2,704 billion yen. Over the longer term, steady growth of approximately 2% annually is anticipated, supported by strong domestic and inbound demand.
Key Trends: A prominent trend in the cosmetics market is the shift toward multifunctionality and premiumization, especially in skincare and haircare. In skincare, cleansing products that combine high cleansing power with skincare benefits are on the rise, offering diverse textures and ingredients. Functional facial cleansers, such as "no double cleansing required" and "pore care" products, have gained popularity, particularly foaming-pump-type cleansers. Multifunctional lotions addressing various skin concerns are preferred for their convenience and effectiveness. High-performance creams with targeted applications are increasingly popular, combining rich textures with non-sticky finishes. In serums, there is growing interest in products addressing fundamental skin needs or delivering immediate results, alongside demand for fresh textures that deeply moisturize. Korean sheet masks offering a wide range of benefits are also gaining traction. In haircare, premium brands and high-functionality products are growing in popularity, appealing to consumers seeking advanced beauty benefits.
Emerging Growth Areas: Future growth areas include anti-aging, anti-wrinkle, skin brightening, sensitive skincare, and men’s skincare. Interest in anti-aging and anti-wrinkle spans all age groups, fueled by the rising appeal of "well-aging" and preventive care among younger consumers. The skin brightening segment has been revitalized by the introduction of new active ingredients, driving demand. Sensitive skin products with enhanced beauty effects are also on the rise. Additionally, men’s increasing interest in beauty, particularly in skincare, is expected to support further market expansion. The inner beauty segment, including brightening care and functional foods, is another growth area, with more cosmetics companies entering the market.
Marketing Strategies: In marketing, brands are increasingly incorporating influencer campaigns and collaborations with VTubers. User-generated content （UGC） is also being leveraged as a critical tool to boost engagement. Many brands are adopting beauty tech solutions, such as skin analysis and counseling services, to enhance customer satisfaction. Experiential stores where consumers can experience products firsthand are also being developed to foster loyalty and improve the customer experience.
