iUの研究所「B Lab」がNational Cheng Kung Universityの大学院学科とMOUを締結し、B Lab Taiwanを設置

学校法人電子学園 iU 情報経営イノベーション専門職大学

iU（情報経営イノベーション専門職大学、東京都墨田区、学長：中村 伊知哉、https://www.i-u.ac.jp）の研究所「B Lab」（所長：石戸奈々子。以下、B Lab）は、台湾・台南にあるNational Cheng Kung Universityの大学院学科Institute of Creative Industries Design（ICID）とMOUを締結し、ICIDを拠点とするB Lab Taiwanを設置しました。





B Lab Taiwanは、地域社会と連携した共創型のラーニングデザインをテーマに、大学と地域がともに学び合う新しい教育モデルの構築を目指します。B LabとICIDによる共同ワークショップや教員による招待講演、学術的な共同研究などを通じて、学生のみならず地域住民をも対象とした開かれた学びの場を提供していきます。本活動を通じて、教育における創造性と実践性を両立させる新たな枠組みを提示し、台湾におけるクリエイティブ産業や学術的探究の発展にも貢献してまいります。

B Lab Taiwan オーガナイザーよりメッセージ

B Lab TaiwanのオーガナイザーにChia-Han Yang教授（Chairperson, Institute of Creative Industries Design）が就任しました。以下、Chia-Han Yang教授のメッセージです。

Institute of Creative Industries Design（ICID）は、台湾・台南にある国立成功大学計画設計学部に所属する大学院学科です。ICIDは工業デザインにルーツを持ちつつ、製品志向から転換し、産業の企画・企業のイノベーション・製品とサービスを横断するデザインに焦点を当てています。戦略的マネジメントと現代テクノロジーを活用することで、創造的成果の経済的成功を後押しすることを目指しています。

B Labのプロジェクトと連携することで、両機関にとって新たな可能性を拓く未来をともに創造できることを願っています。

B Labの概要

Beyond, Borderless, Breakthroughの頭文字をとった「B Lab」は、研究所と銘打ちながら、世界中の大学・研究所、地域、人材をつなぎ、多くの人の得意技や知見を融合させ、新しい技術、サービス、コンテンツ、ビジネス、社会を生みだす参加型プラットフォームです。テクノロジー開発、社会課題解決、新サービス創出などスコープは広いですが、共通項は社会実装で、みんなでつくるということ。お父さんもお母さんもおばちゃんも子どももみんな研究員。Lifelong Seekerになり、第2の研究員名刺を持ちます。ソーシャルで、オープンで、参加型で、ユーザーふくめ全ての人がつながり新しい社会を構築し、課題、アイディア、技術、おカネ、スキル、人をマッチングさせ、小さな創造から大きな創造までおもしろい未来をみんなでつくることを目指します。

<関連LINK> https://www.blaboratory.org/

B Lab Signs MOU with the Institute of Creative Industries Design at National Cheng

iU (Professional University of Information and Management for Innovation, located in Sumida City, Tokyo; President: Ichiya Nakamura, https://www.i-u.ac.jp(https://www.i-u.ac.jp)) and its research institute "B Lab" (Director: Nanako Ishido) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Institute of Creative Industries Design (ICID) at National Cheng Kung University (NCKU) in Tainan, Taiwan, and has officially launched B Lab Taiwan with ICID as its base.

B Lab Taiwan aims to establish a new educational model centered on co-creative learning design in collaboration with the local community. Through joint workshops, invited talks by faculty members, and academic research projects led by B Lab and ICID, it will provide inclusive learning opportunities not only for students but also for local residents.

Through these initiatives, B Lab Taiwan seeks to propose a new framework that balances creativity and practicality in education, while contributing to the advancement of Taiwan’s creative industries and academic exploration.

Comment from B Lab Taiwan Organizer Professor Chia-Han Yang

Institute of Creative Industries Design (ICID) is a graduate department within the College of Planning and Design at National Cheng Kung University in Tainan, Taiwan. While ICID has its roots in industrial design, it transitioned from being product-oriented to emphasizing a combination of industrial planning and enterprise innovation with a core focus on design alongside products and services. Strategic management and modern technology can develop the economic success of creative works.

We wish to collaborate with projects in B Lab, to bring more potential future to both institutes.

About B Lab

“B Lab,” derived from the initials of “Beyond, Borderless, Breakthrough,” is a research institute that serves as a participatory platform connecting universities, research institutions, regions, and talents worldwide. It’s a participatory platform fostering collaboration to generate innovative technologies, services, and businesses for societal impact. Anyone, from parents to children, is a researcher. The goal is to create an interesting future by matching challenges, ideas, technologies, funds, skills, and people.

Learn more at https://www.blaboratory.org/