自社製造グリーン水素の供給開始

株式会社イワテック

株式会社イワテック（本社：長崎県長崎市、代表取締役：岩元孝一郎 以下、イワテック）は、2025年6月より、トヨタ自動車九州株式会社（本社：福岡県宮若市、代表取締役社長：長木哲朗 以下、トヨタ自動車九州）が運用する定置型燃料電池へのグリーン水素(※1)供給を開始しました。

■ 「再エネ水素実証プラント」での取り組み

イワテックは、持続可能な社会の実現を達成するため、その柱となる再生可能エネルギー分野の事業を展開しています。さまざまなエネルギー源から生成することができ、どこでもCO2フリーで利活用できる水素について、地球環境に寄り添い、地産地消の新たなエネルギーシステムの中核を担うエネルギーキャリアとして位置づけ、再エネ由来水素のサプライチェーンの実現に取り組んできました。

2021年に運転を開始した、自社「再エネ水素実証プラント(https://prtimes.jp/main/html/rd/p/000000002.000081700.html)」では、天候や時間帯により出力が変動する太陽光発電設備で発電した電気を、蓄電池と組み合わせたエネルギーマネジメントシステムにより安定化し、発電可能量に応じて水素発生量を適切に制御するシステムの検証を行っています。そして、発生した水素ガスを高圧ガスとしてシリンダーに充填、燃料電池発電システム等さまざまな用途で利用可能な状態とし市場へ流通する、サプライチェーンの最適化も検討しています。

2026年度から本格稼働する「排出量取引制度(※2)」では、CO2排出量が多い国内企業に参加が義務付けられ、より一層の環境負荷の低減が求められます。イワテックの取り組みは、こうした環境施策へのソリューションとなるだけでなく、企業イメージや商品価値の向上と、市場競争力の強化にも寄与します。

■ 他社との連携により実現したグリーン水素供給

トヨタ自動車九州は2017年以降、「製造」から「使用」まで一貫したCO2排出量ゼロのシステム構築に向けた取り組みを進めており、トヨタFCモジュールを使用した定置型燃料電池の運転もその一環として行われています。これは、トヨタ自動車九州の工場のカーボンニュートラルに向けた取り組みにおいて、水素の利活用の一策として実証運用されているものです。

イワテックが「再エネ水素実証プラント」で製造する水素ガスは100%太陽光由来のグリーン水素であることから、今回トヨタ自動車九州のグリーン水素利用に関わる試みのひとつとして採用されました。また、今回のグリーン水素供給は、九州を代表するガスサプライヤーである福岡酸素株式会社（本社：福岡県久留米市、代表取締役：本間雄一 以下、福岡酸素）の協力のもと実現しました。本グリーン水素は、長崎県長崎市にあるイワテック「再エネ水素実証プラント」から福岡酸素を介し、福岡県北九州市のトヨタ自動車九州・小倉工場に設置された定置型燃料電池へと供給されています。

■ 今後の展望

本グリーン水素供給は、イワテックが目指すサプライチェーンの構築に向けた第一歩であり、同時に、他社と共に新たな水素の利活用の道を模索する試みでもあります。イワテックは、水素を利活用した新しいエネルギー供給システムの実現に向けた取り組みを通して、再生可能エネルギーの導入拡大に寄与し、地球環境にやさしく持続可能な次世代のエネルギー社会の構築を目指します。

※1 再生可能エネルギーのみで製造した、使用時だけでなく製造時も CO2 を排出しない水素

※2 改正GX推進法によって法定化された、政府が割り当てたCO2排出量の枠に対し、対象となる企業が排出枠の過不足を市場で取引する制度

【会社概要】

株式会社イワテック

長崎県長崎市宝町7番5号 第2イワテックビル

TEL ： 095-843-6448

FAX ： 095-843-6447

URL ： https://www.iwatec.co.jp/

【本プレスリリースに関するお問合せ先】

担当 ： 総務部 企画・管理グループ

Iwatec Begins Supplying In-House Green Hydrogen

Iwatec Corporation, an engineering company based in Nagasaki Japan, has started supplying green hydrogen produced at its own facility to Toyota Motor Kyushu, Inc. for its stationary fuel cell systems, from June 2025.

■ Iwatec’s “Renewable Hydrogen Demonstration Plant” Initiative

Iwatec has been at the forefront of developing innovative renewable energy solutions, a key sector in building a more sustainable society. As part of this commitment, it has been working to establish a comprehensive green hydrogen supply scheme, focusing on both production from various renewable energy sources and supply chain optimization for a diverse range of applications. This work also aims at exploring the potential of hydrogen as an energy carrier, a critical issue in the development of new systems designed to foster energy independence for local communities.

In 2021, Iwatec launched operations of its renewable hydrogen demonstration plant. This research facility integrates electricity produced by photovoltaic (PV) panels with a proprietary energy management system, which includes a battery energy storage system to address fluctuations in solar generation. Research involves testing control systems to adjust hydrogen production volumes according to fluctuating inputs, as well as supply chain optimization. The latter focuses on hydrogen gas compression processes to be delivered to various market applications, such as fuel cell power generation systems.

Japan’s forthcoming Green Transformation-Emissions Trading System (GX-ETS), scheduled to be implemented in fiscal year 2026, will mandate participation from large emitters in energy-intensive sectors and provide a strong incentive for domestic organizations to reduce their ecological footprint. In this context, Iwatec’s solutions will not only support companies in implementing environmentally friendly practices but also help enhance their corporate image, product quality, and overall competitiveness in an evolving market.

■ Achievement of Green Hydrogen Supply at the Local Level: A Partnership 100% Made in Kyushu

Toyota Motor Kyushu has been committed to reducing its carbon emissions since 2017, by implementing initiatives at both the manufacturing and end-user levels. The operation of stationary fuel cell systems using Toyota Fuel Cell modules directly aligns with the company's policy towards carbon neutrality and demonstrates one of the practical applications of hydrogen technology.

As part of an initiative to explore green hydrogen applications, Toyota Motor Kyushu selected Iwatec as a supplier because its hydrogen is 100% produced from renewable solar electricity. The success of this supply scheme also owes much to the support of Fukuoka Oxygen Co., Ltd., a leading gas supplier in the Kyushu region.

Green hydrogen produced in Iwatec plant in Nagasaki is supplied to Toyota Motor Kyushu Kokura Factory in Kitakyushu, through Fukuoka Oxygen’s supply network - a model of “local production for local consumption” in renewable energy.

Figure 1: Stationary Fuel Cell SystemFigure 2: Space for Hydrogen Cylinder Bundle

■ Towards a sustainable future

This supply scheme marks the first milestone in Iwatec’s work to build a comprehensive green hydrogen supply chain framework. It also provides an opportunity to explore new hydrogen application pathways in collaboration with partner companies. Through these actions, Iwatec demonstrates its ongoing commitment to the promotion of renewable energy systems, to contribute to a sustainable energy future aligned with our planet’s natural limits.

【Partnership Information】

Iwatec Corporation, headquartered in Nagasaki City and led by President Koichiro Iwamoto, entered into this partnership with Toyota Motor Kyushu, Inc., headquartered in Miyawaka City, Fukuoka Prefecture and led by President Tetsuro Choki, and Fukuoka Oxygen Co. Ltd., headquartered in Kurume City, Fukuoka Prefecture and led by President Yuichi Honma.

【Company Information】

Iwatec Corporation

Iwatec Bldg. 2

7-5 Takaramachi, Nagasaki City, Nagasaki Prefecture, Japan

TEL ： 095-843-6448

FAX ： 095-843-6447

URL ： https://www.iwatec.co.jp/

Email ： info@iwatec.co.jp

【Contact】

Business Promotion Group, General Affairs Department