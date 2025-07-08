プロメテックCGリサーチの論文が「SIGGRAPH 2025」のTechnical Papers部門に採択 ～EUROGRAPHICS 2025でも連続採択を達成～
このたび、プロメテック・ソフトウェア株式会社（本社：東京都文京区、代表取締役社長 兼 CEO 鈴木 崇彦）は、同社のCG研究機関「プロメテックCGリサーチ」（所長：西田友是 東京大学名誉教授、以下「CGリサーチ」）に所属する岩崎 慶らの研究論文が、コンピュータグラフィックスとインタラクティブ技術に関する世界最高峰の国際会議「SIGGRAPH 2025」（開催期間：2025年8月10日～14日、会場：カナダ・バンクーバー）において、Technical Papers部門に採択されたことをお知らせいたします。
さらに、岩崎は2025年5月に英国・ロンドンで開催された欧州最大級のコンピュータグラフィックス国際会議「EUROGRAPHICS 2025」でも、Short Papers部門への論文採択を果たしており、国際的な研究成果として高い評価を受けています。
【画像 https://www.dreamnews.jp/?action_Image=1&p=0000323991&id=bodyimage1】
SIGGRAPH 2025 公式Webサイトより：https://s2025.siggraph.org/
■「SIGGRAPH 2025」Technical Paper（Conference track full-paper）部門
論文タイトル：
” Spherical Lighting with Spherical Harmonics Hessian”
著者（所属）：
岩崎 慶（埼玉大学・プロメテックCGリサーチ）、土橋宜典（北海道大学・プロメテックCGリサーチ）
概要：
In this paper, we introduce a second-order derivative of spherical harmonics, spherical harmonics Hessian, and solid spherical harmonics, a variant of spherical harmonics, to the computer graphics community. These mathematical tools are used to develop an analytical representation of the Hessian matrix of spherical harmonics coefficients for spherical lights. We apply our analytic representation of the Hessian matrix to grid-based SH lighting rendering applications with many spherical lights that store the incident light field as spherical harmonics coefficients and their spatial gradient at sparse grid. We develop a Hessian-based error metric, with which our method automatically and adaptively subdivides the grid whether the interpolation using the spatial gradient is appropriate. Our method can be easily incorporated into the grid-based precomputed radiance transfer（PRT）framework with small additional storage. We demonstrate that our adaptive grid subdivided by using the Hessian-based error metric can substantially improve the rendering quality in equal-time grid construction.
公式Webサイト：https://s2025.siggraph.org/
■「EUROGRAPHICS 2025」Short Papers 部門
論文タイトル：
” Importance Sampling of BCSDF Derivatives ”
著者（所属）：
Lei Wang（埼玉大学）、岩崎 慶（埼玉大学・プロメテックCGリサーチ）
【画像 https://www.dreamnews.jp/?action_Image=1&p=0000323991&id=bodyimage2】
Comparison of RMSE between our importance sampling and the previous method [SI22]
概要：
Differentiable rendering requires the development of importance sampling for derivative functions with respect to the parameters. While importance sampling for Bidirectional Reflectance Distribution Function derivative has been proposed in recent years, no methods have been introduced for the derivatives of Bidirectional Curve Scattering Distribution Function（BCSDF）. To bridge this gap, we propose an importance sampling method for the derivatives of the BCSDF using positivization [BXB*24]. Our BCSDF derivative importance sampling method achieves up to 94% reduction in RMSE for eqaul-time rendering.
