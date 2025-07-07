NEC¡¢¡ÖMSCI Selection Indexes¡×¤Ê¤ÉMSCI¤¬È¯¹Ô¤¹¤ë»Ø¿ô¤Î¹½À®ÌÃÊÁ¤ËÁªÄê

ÆüËÜÅÅµ¤³ô¼°²ñ¼Ò

(Followed by English translation)

¡¡NEC¤Ï¡¢ÊÆ¹ñ¤ÎÂç¼ê¶âÍ»¥µー¥Ó¥¹´ë¶ÈMSCI¤¬È¯¹Ô¤¹¤ë¡ÖMSCI Selection Indexes(Ãí1)¡×¡¢¡ÖMSCIÆüËÜ³ôESG¥»¥ì¥¯¥È¡¦¥êー¥Àー¥º»Ø¿ô¡×¡¢¡ÖMSCIÆüËÜ³ô½÷À­³èÌö»Ø¿ô¡ÊWIN¡Ë¡×¤Î¹½À®ÌÃÊÁ¤ËÁªÄê¤µ¤ì¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£

¡¡MSCI¤Ï¡¢À¤³¦Ãæ¤ÎÅê»ñ²È¤ËÉÔ²Ä·ç¤Ê»Ù±ç¥Äー¥ë¤È¥µー¥Ó¥¹¤òÄó¶¡¤·¤Æ¤¤¤ë¶âÍ»¥µー¥Ó¥¹´ë¶È¤Ç¤¹¡£¡ÖMSCI Selection Indexes¡×¤Ï¡¢¥°¥íー¥Ð¥ë»Ô¾ì¤òÂÐ¾Ý¤ËESG¡Ê´Ä¶­¡¦¼Ò²ñ¡¦¥¬¥Ð¥Ê¥ó¥¹¡Ë¤Î´ÑÅÀ¤«¤é¹â¤¤É¾²Á¤ò¼õ¤±¤¿´ë¶È¤Ç¹½À®¤µ¤ì¤Æ¤ª¤ê¡¢NEC¤Ï¤³¤Î»Ø¿ô¤Ë2015Ç¯¤«¤éÁÈ¤ßÆþ¤ì¤é¤ì¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹(Ãí2)¡£¤Þ¤¿¡¢¡ÖMSCIÆüËÜ³ôESG¥»¥ì¥¯¥È¡¦¥êー¥Àー¥º»Ø¿ô¡×¤È¡ÖMSCIÆüËÜ³ô½÷À­³èÌö»Ø¿ô¡ÊWIN¡Ë¡×¤Ï¡¢Ç¯¶âÀÑÎ©¶â´ÉÍý±¿ÍÑÆÈÎ©¹ÔÀ¯Ë¡¿Í¡ÊGPIF¡Ë¤¬ºÎÍÑ¤¹¤ëÆüËÜ³ô6»Ø¿ô(Ãí3)¤Ë´Þ¤Þ¤ì¤Æ¤ª¤ê¡¢NEC¤Ï2017Ç¯¤ÎÁªÄê°Ê¹ß¡¢ÁÈ¤ßÆþ¤ì¤é¤ì¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£

¡¡NEC¤Ï¡¢2005Ç¯¤Ë¿Í¸¢¡¢Ï«Æ¯¡¢´Ä¶­¡¢ÉåÇÔËÉ»ß¤ò¸¶Â§¤È¤¹¤ë¡Ö¹ñÏ¢¥°¥íー¥Ð¥ë¡¦¥³¥ó¥Ñ¥¯¥È¡×¤Ë½ðÌ¾¤·¡¢NEC¤Î»ö¶È³èÆ°¤¬¼Ò²ñ¤ËÍ¿¤¨¤ëÉé¤Î±Æ¶Á¤ÎºÇ¾®²½¤ËÅØ¤á¤ë¤ÈÆ±»þ¤Ë¡¢SDGsÃ£À®¤Ë¹×¸¥¤¹¤Ù¤¯¡¢»ö¶È³èÆ°¤òÄÌ¤·¤¿¼Ò²ñ²ÁÃÍÁÏÂ¤¤Ë¼è¤êÁÈ¤ó¤Ç¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£¡Ö2025Ãæ´ü·Ð±Ä·×²è¡×¤Ë¤ª¤¤¤Æ¤â¡¢¥µ¥¹¥Æ¥Ê¥Ö¥ë¤ÊÀ®Ä¹¤Ë¸þ¤±ESG»ëÅÀ¤Ç¤Î·Ð±ÄÍ¥Àè¥Æー¥Þ¡Ö¥Þ¥Æ¥ê¥¢¥ê¥Æ¥£¡×¤Ë¼è¤êÁÈ¤ß¡¢¼çÍ×¤ÊESG¥¤¥ó¥Ç¥Ã¥¯¥¹¤Ë·ÑÂ³¤·¤ÆÁÈ¤ßÆþ¤ì¤é¤ì¤ë¤³¤È¤òÌÜ»Ø¤·¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£

¡¡NEC¤Ï¡¢NEC¥°¥ëー¥×¤Î²ÁÃÍ´Ñ¤È¹ÔÆ°¤Î¸¶ÅÀ¤Ç¤¢¤ëNEC Way¤Î¤â¤È¡¢º£¸å¤â°ÂÁ´¡¦°Â¿´¡¦¸øÊ¿¡¦¸úÎ¨¤È¤¤¤¦¼Ò²ñ²ÁÃÍ¤ÎÁÏÂ¤¤ËÅØ¤á¡¢Ã¯¤â¤¬¿Í´ÖÀ­¤ò½½Ê¬¤ËÈ¯´ø¤Ç¤­¤ë»ýÂ³²ÄÇ½¤Ê¼Ò²ñ¤Î¼Â¸½¤È¡¢SDGs¤Î·Ç¤²¤ëÌÜÉ¸¤ÎÃ£À®¤Ë¹×¸¥¤·¤Æ¤¤¤­¤Þ¤¹

(Ãí1) 2025Ç¯2·î¤Ë¡¢MSCI ESG Leaders Indexes¤«¤éÌ¾¾ÎÊÑ¹¹

(Ãí2) Á°¿È¤È¤Ê¤ë»Ø¿ô¤ò´Þ¤à¡£2015Ç¯Åö½é¤ÏMSCI Global Sustainability Indexes

(Ãí3) GPIF¤¬ºÎÍÑ¤¹¤ëÆüËÜ³ô¤òÂÐ¾Ý¤È¤·¤¿£¶»Ø¿ô¤Ï°Ê²¼¡£NEC¤ÏÁ´¤Æ¤ËÁÈ¤ßÆþ¤ì¤é¤ì¤Æ¤¤¤ë¡£

¡¦FTSE Blossom Japan Index

¡¦FTSE Blossom Japan Sector Relative Index

¡¦MSCI ÆüËÜ³ôESG¥»¥ì¥¯¥È¡¦¥êー¥Àー¥º»Ø¿ô

¡¦MSCI ÆüËÜ³ô½÷À­³èÌö»Ø¿ô¡ÊWIN¡Ë

¡¦S&P/JPX¥«ー¥Ü¥ó¡¦¥¨¥Õ¥£¥·¥¨¥ó¥È»Ø¿ô

¡¦Morningstar ÆüËÜ³ô¼° ¥¸¥§¥ó¥Àー¡¦¥À¥¤¥Ðー¥·¥Æ¥£¡¦¥Æ¥£¥ë¥È»Ø¿ô¡Ê½ü¤¯REIT¡Ë

NEC has been named to the ¡ÈMSCI Selection Indexes,¡É (Note 1) the ¡ÈMSCI Nihonkabu ESG Select Leaders Index,¡É and the ¡ÈMSCI Japan Empowering Women Index (WIN),¡É issued by MSCI, a leading financial services company.

MSCI provides essential support tools and services to investors around the world. The MSCI Selection Indexes is composed of companies that have received high ratings from an environmental, social, and governance (ESG) perspective in global markets, and NEC has been included in the index since 2015 (Note 2). Additionally, the MSCI Nihonkabu ESG Select Leaders Index and the MSCI Japan Empowering Women Index (WIN) are included in the six Japanese equity indexes adopted by the Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF) (Note 3), and NEC has been included in these indexes since their establishment in 2017.

NEC became a signatory to the United Nations Global Compact in 2005, which was founded on the basic principles of human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption, and seeks to minimize the burdens that business activities may have on society. NEC aims to contribute to the creation of value for society through its business, and to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) launched by the United Nations. Over the course of NEC's Mid-term Management Plan 2025, in order to promote sustainable growth, the company endeavors to achieve continuous inclusion in ESG indexes by advancing initiatives for materiality, which are priority management themes from an ESG perspective.



NEC also aims to create the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. Based on the NEC Way, a common set of values that form the basis for how the entire NEC Group conducts itself, NEC contributes to achieving the SDGs.

(Note 1) Renamed from the ¡ÈMSCI ESG Leaders Indexes¡É in February 2025.

(Note 2) Includes predecessor indexes. Originally known as the ¡ÈMSCI Global Sustainability Indexes¡É in 2015.

(Note 3) The six Japanese equity indexes adopted by GPIF are below. NEC is included in all of them.

¡¦FTSE Blossom Japan Index

¡¦FTSE Blossom Japan Sector Relative Index

¡¦MSCI Nihonkabu ESG Select Leaders Index

¡¦MSCI Japan Empowering Women Index (WIN)

¡¦S&P/JPX Carbon Efficient Index

¡¦Morningstar Japan ex-REIT Gender Diversity Tilt Index

