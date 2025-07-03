≪湘南・鎌倉≫平和への願いを込めたWORLD PEACE ACTION 2025を開催！！アートを通じて平和へのメッセージを鎌倉から発信しました！

ジョイン・クリエイティブマネジメント株式会社アートを通じて今自分たちにできることをしよう！とマルシェや語り合いをした参加メンバー（手前、ピンクの上着が主催の北澤桃子（ALTAM））

障害の有無をこえてだれもが花開く社会の創出を目指す一般社団法人ALTAM代表理事であり、アート＆エンターテインメント集団「嬉々!!CREATIVE」(平塚市) の代表である北澤桃子と、「鎌倉ゴミフェス532」代表の平野リエが発起人となり、6月29日(日)に鎌倉のSONG BE CAFEで「WORLD PEACE ACTION 2025」というアート制作発表＆平和への願いを込めた緊急アクションを仲間とともに開催、平和を広める活動を行いました。

集まった仲間たちが思いを語りながら鎌倉を散歩する様子

この日は、嬉々!!CREATIVE所属アーティスト、横溝さやかさんが制作した平和を願ったアートの発表をきっかけに、湘南の仲間が集まり、平和への願いを込めたアート展、ライブペイント、ダンス、合唱、有識者による平和トークで、争いで負傷した市民への寄付を求め、平和へのメッセージをinstagramでライブ配信しました。

会場となった鎌倉SONG BE CAFEのオーナーである宇治香さんは、これまで30年にわたり鎌倉の地で平和を訴えてきました。「必要なのは対話、コミュニケーションだ」と語っています。また動画でメッセージを届けてくださった神奈川県平塚市議会議員の江口ともこさんは、「イスラムの国々の子供たちの一番なりたい職業が「詩人」であることを本で知り、衝撃を受けた」と話しました。発起人のALTAM代表理事、北澤は、「それぞれが自分にできることをすること、それが平和への第一歩ではないか？まずは隣人と対話してほしい。」と語りました。

争いが続く地域で、詩人になる、とはどういうことなのでしょうか。ぜひみなさんも考えてみてください。

当日集まった寄付とマルシェの売上の３割は日本赤十字などを通じて必要な都市に届けられます。

■翻訳担当スタッフ、ジェイコブの感想

世界平和について多くを学べた素晴らしいイベントでした。日常を送る人たちが自分にできることを行動に移している姿に感動しました。横溝さやかさんのアートも本当に素晴らしく、もっと多くの人に見てほしいと感じました。

「PEACE OF THE WORLD2025」を制作した作家の横溝さやかさん

本イベントの詳細はこちら。

https://www.instagram.com/kiki_creative2022?igsh=MzdidXRmcWl3YzYw&utm_source=qr(https://www.instagram.com/kiki_creative2022?igsh=MzdidXRmcWl3YzYw&utm_source=qr)





＜一般社団法人ALTAM＞ https://www.altamjpn.com/

＜嬉々!!CREATIVE＞https://www.kikicreative.jp/

＜ゴミフェス532＞https://gomifes532.com/

＜SONG BE CAFE＞http://song-be-cafe.com/

＜Wishing for World Peace Through Art: Kamakura Hosts Inspiring Community Event＞

Kamakura, Japan - June 29, 2025 - On Sunday, June 29, artist Sayaka Yokomizo, a member of kiki!! CREATIVE, unveiled a new peace-themed artwork at SONG BE CAFE in Kamakura as part of WORLD PEACE ACTION 2025-a spontaneous art event and peace action organized by local leaders and creatives from the Shonan region.

The event was co-organized by:

Momoko Kitazawa, Representative Director of ALTAM / Founder of kiki!! CREATIVE

Rie Hirano, Representative of Kamakura Gomi Fes 530

The day’s program included an art exhibition, live painting, dance, chorus performance, and a peace talk session led by experts and community members. The event aimed to raise awareness and donations for civilians affected by conflict. Thirty percent of the proceeds from the on-site market and donations will be delivered to those in need via the Japanese Red Cross.

The owner of the venue, Kaori Uji, who has spent the past 30 years advocating for peace in Kamakura, shared a powerful message:

“What we need is dialogue and communication.”

In a video message, Tomoko Eguchi, a city council member from Hiratsuka, Kanagawa, shared:

“I was shocked to learn from a book that in many Islamic countries, the most desired future profession among children is a ‘poet.’”

Organizer Momoko Kitazawa, Representative Director of ALTAM, reflected:

“Peace begins with each of us doing what we can. We can start by simply having a conversation with our neighbors.”

The event posed a profound question:

What does it mean to dream of becoming a poet in a region scarred by war?

Participants gathered in solidarity and streamed their peace messages live via Instagram, sharing hope and connection with viewers across the world. This community-led initiative is a reminder that peacebuilding starts with simple conversations-and that art can be a powerful, borderless language for change.

（Translation）STAFF Jacob’s thoughts：

This was a powerful and inspiring event where I learned a lot about how we can create peace. It was moving to see everyday people taking real action. The art by Sayaka Yokomizo and others was incredible! More people should experience their message and creativity.

For more details about this event, visit the link.

https://www.instagram.com/kiki_creative2022?igsh=MzdidXRmcWl3YzYw&utm_source=qr(https://www.instagram.com/kiki_creative2022?igsh=MzdidXRmcWl3YzYw&utm_source=qr)