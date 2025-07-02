ツバイスペース、STDトークンによる北海道の物件を取得、世界初、実物不動産に基づくデジタルツイン賃貸のリアルPM（プロパティマネージャー）を指名

株式会社ZWEISPACE JAPAN

Zweispace / ZWEICHAIN /STD token project

2025年7月、東京 - ブロックチェーンと不動産の融合をリードするZweispaceは、STDトークンプロジェクトの新たなステージとして、北海道におけるワンルーム物件を取得し、STDトークンによる賃貸運用を開始しました。

この物件は、東京都港区赤坂に拠点を置く不動産免許を持つ業者が管理を担当し、STDトークンに裏付けられた「デジタルツイン物件」に対する、初の実物不動産側のプロパティマネージャー（PM）、ビルディングマネージャー（BM)の指名となります。これにより、デジタルとリアルをつなぐ新たな運用体制が構築され、世界初のトークンベース賃貸のリアルマネジメントが実現します。

STDトークンは、デジタルツイン上に展開される不動産に紐づいたトークンであり、メタバース上の賃貸収入等に加え、物理世界側の実際の不動産から生じる賃貸収益に裏付けられた資産性も持つユーティリティトークンです。これにより、単なる仮想通貨や暗号資産ではなく、現実世界の実収益を伴うトークンとして、現実世界との連動性を持ちます。

国際投資アナリストの亀田勇人氏は次のように述べています：

「今回のPMの指名は、STDトークンによる資産運用が単なる理論を超えて、実際の物件管理に踏み出した象徴的な第一歩です。ここから兆単位のAUM（運用資産残高）へと向かう、最初のデジタルツイン不動産マネジメント体制が始動します。」

また、STDトークンの発表後すぐに行った日本国内CEX取引所との協議の中で、国内CEX取引所への上場は業界団体の審査や順番待ちにより最長2年程度かかる見込みであることがわかり、Zweispaceはブロックチェーンへの理解が先行している米国・ニューヨークの取引所等への直接上場交渉を進める方針です。

この取り組みは、ツバイスペースが2015年に東京の700室以上のワンルームを「1ビットコインで1ヶ月賃貸」するというキャンペーンを実施し、暗号資産の実利用を先導した「ビットコインレジデンス」の精神を受け継ぐものです。ビットコイン価格が約400倍になった今、Zweispaceは再び、リアルとトークン経済をつなぐ次世代の不動産運用モデルを提案しています。

STDトークン・レジデンスの対象物件は現在、東京・日本橋、北海道・ニセコを中心に拡大中であり、グローバルな不動産投資家やメタバース上の様々な創造活動を行うクリエーター向けに新たな選択肢を提示します。

STDトークン・レジデンス、または、デジタルツイン物件管理については、ツバイスペースにお問い合わせください。 https://zweispace.co.jp/contact 日本国内の不動産関連ニーズに応じて、日本国免許の不動産事業者と連携して、英語、中国語、ドイツ語、フランス語、スペイン語、イタリア語の他、各国語で対応します。

日本国の登記識別情報

なお、今回プロパティマネジメントを担当するマキシマム社は、日本デジタル法制機構の1号会員で、日本デジタル法制機構では、デジタル社会における法制度の整備と実務適用に積極的に取り組んでいます。現在、日本デジタル法制機構では、次世代のデジタル資産運用や不動産関連事業に関心を持つ企業・個人の新規会員を受け付け中です。

ツバイスペースは2015年、都内ワンルームマンション約700室を1ビットコイン（当時約4万円/400ドル）で1ヶ月間貸し出すキャンペーンを実施し、ブロックチェーンを活用した不動産ソリューションを牽引してきた。現在、ビットコイン価格は当時の400倍に達している。

STDトークン・ロゴ

例えば、人気のニセコの不動産など、外国人が訪問することで、地価があがっているような場所では、ブロックチェーンで守られたトークンにより、保有と利用との双方でのメリットが期待できる。日本語での権利のやり取りができなくとも、国際標準の情報での表示が行われ、不動産取引の煩雑な手続きをIT技術により合理化し、ブロックチェーンで改ざんを防ぎ、安全な取引を可能にする。

ブロックチェーンは、不動産取引周辺での利用が世界中で期待されていていますが、ツバイスペースが世界各国での特許を取得済みであり、今回はその不動産ブロックチェーンを活用しての安全な取引を実現するため、免許業種である日本国の不動産会社、日本国の司法書士、と連携した改ざん防止特性を利用して、国際的な権利関係の担保を行っている。

１Studioトークンは、ツバイコインのウォレット内でのフォージが可能となっている。1STD = 222 ZWC。 なお、ツバイコインはデジタルツイン対応やブロックチェーン取引（レジスターナイト）を行っている不動産屋さんで購入可能（消費税がかかります）。

米下院金融サービス委員会(HFSC)で、議論されていたように、ボストンコンサルティングの予想では、２０２０年代の内には、資産のトーク化が世界で１６兆ドル（日本円で約２５００兆円規模）になると見込まれている。コインベースの調査によると、フォーチュン５００の企業の経営者の５６％がブロックチェーンに取り組んでいる。中小企業にも魅力的であり、６８％がこの技術に対して前向きな関心を示している。課題は専門家の人手不足のようで、こうしたブロックチェーンにも対応できる事業者が日本に登場してくるのは幸運だ。

不動産ブロックチェーンに登記された不動産情報。（レジスターナイト）

◇ 株式会社ZWEISPACE JAPANについて

ツバイスペースは2015年に都内のワンルームマンション約700室を各室1ビットコイン(当時、1ビットコインは約4万円、約400ドル)で1ヶ月間借りられるキャンペーンを開始し、ブロックチェーンで世界の不動産ソリューションをリードしてきました。ツバイスペース・ジャパンは2016年に東京で設立され、不動産投資セミナーや、マーケティング、不動産テックのアプリケーションの開発運営をおこなっており、2022年には日本に加え、アメリカ、韓国、中国など各国で不動産ブロックチェーン特許の取得を完了し、メタバースでの商業用不動産賃貸管理業務を開始しています。

URL ：http://zweispace.co.jp/

本社 ：https://hayabusa.zweispace.com/ (メタバース環境)



Zweispace Acquires Property in Hokkaido Using STD Token; Appoints World’s First Real-World Property Manager for Digital Twin Rentals



~ The first ever physical property manager of a token-based Digital Twin residence is appointed from Japan’s Digital Legal System Organization ~

Tokyo, July 2025 - Zweispace, a leader in integrating blockchain and real estate, has entered a new phase of the STD Token project by acquiring a one-room apartment property in Hokkaido. The property will now be operated under the STD Token rental model.

The property management will be handled by a licensed real estate company based in Akasaka, Minato Ward, Tokyo. This marks the world’s first appointment of a physical property manager (PM) and building manager (BM) for a Digital Twin property backed by STD Tokens. It establishes a new operational structure linking the digital and physical worlds and makes real-world property management for token-based rentals a reality.

The STD Token is a utility token backed by digital twin real estate that is also linked to actual real estate rental revenue in the physical world. In contrast to conventional cryptocurrencies, it represents real-world, revenue-generating assets, functioning as a bridge between token economies and tangible real estate.

Hayato Kameta, international investment analyst, commented:

“This property manager appointment is a symbolic first step in bringing STD Token asset management from theory into practical real estate operations. It marks the launch of the world’s first digital twin property management system, aiming toward trillions of dollars in AUM.”

During early discussions with Japanese domestic centralized exchanges (CEXs), it was discovered that listing could take up to two years due to industry association reviews and listing queues. As a result, Zweispace will begin direct negotiations with exchanges in New York and other jurisdictions where blockchain understanding is more advanced.

This initiative follows the spirit of Zweispace’s pioneering 2015 “Bitcoin Residence” campaign, where over 700 one-room apartments in Tokyo were offered for 1 Bitcoin per month. At the time, Bitcoin was valued at around \40,000 (＄400). With Bitcoin now having appreciated roughly 400x, Zweispace once again proposes a new real estate operations model linking the physical world with the token economy.

STD Token Residence properties are now expanding in locations such as Nihonbashi in Tokyo and Niseko in Hokkaido, presenting new opportunities for global real estate investors and creators active in the metaverse.

For inquiries about STD Token Residence or Digital Twin property management, please contact Zweispace:

https://zweispace.co.jp/contact

We provide multilingual support in English, Chinese, German, French, Spanish, Italian, and other languages in collaboration with licensed real estate professionals in Japan.

Japan’s Digital Legal System and the Rise of Real-World PMsThe appointed property manager, MAXIMUM Co., Ltd., is the first official member of Japan’s Digital Legal System Organization (formerly the Digital Legal Affairs Association), which actively supports the creation and implementation of legal frameworks for the digital society. The organization is currently accepting new corporate and individual members interested in the future of digital asset management and real estate innovation.

A Legacy of Real Estate Innovation

In 2015, Zweispace led the industry by offering over 700 one-room apartments for 1 BTC per month, leveraging blockchain for real-world property rentals. Since then, Bitcoin's price has multiplied by approximately 400x.

In popular areas like Niseko, where land prices are soaring due to foreign investment and inbound tourism, tokenization via blockchain enables both ownership and utility. Even for users unfamiliar with Japanese legal systems, properties can be securely transacted using internationally standardized information. Blockchain provides fraud resistance and IT-driven efficiency for complex property transactions.

Zweispace has secured international patents related to real estate blockchain applications and is working with licensed real estate companies and judicial scriveners in Japan to ensure tamper-proof and legally recognized cross-border property ownership.

Studio Token Utility and Blockchain-Backed Real Estate

Studio Tokens can be forged within the Zweicoin Wallet, with a fixed conversion rate of 1 STD = 222 ZWC. Zweicoin can be purchased from real estate companies involved in digital twin properties and blockchain-based real estate transactions (consumption tax applies in Japan).

As discussed in the U.S. House Financial Services Committee and predicted by Boston Consulting Group, the asset tokenization market is expected to reach ＄16 trillion (approx. \2,500 trillion) by the end of the 2020s. A Coinbase report notes that 56% of Fortune 500 CEOs are engaged with blockchain, and 68% of SMEs show active interest. With a shortage of qualified professionals, Japan is now home to businesses ready to lead this shift.

About ZWEISPACE JAPAN

Zweispace Japan develops proptech applications and acquired real estate blockchain patents in Japan, the U.S., Korea, and China, and began offering metaverse-based commercial real estate rental management.

2D http://zweispace.co.jp

3D Office (Metaverse): https://hayabusa.zweispace.com/