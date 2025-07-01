こちらは、「Digital PR Platform」より提供された企業や団体等のプレスリリースを原文のまま掲載しております。内容と削除・修正等のお問い合わせは、「Digital PR Platform」までご連絡をお願い致します。
【学校法人藍野大学】2025年6月30日開催の学校法人藍野大学理事会において前副理事長の山本嘉人（やまもとよしと）を新理事長に選任しました。
学校法人藍野大学（大阪府茨木市）は、2025年6月30日理事会において前副理事長の山本嘉人（やまもと よしと）を新理事長に選任し、同日付で就任いたしました。任期は、2029年度定時評議員会終結の時までとなります。Press ReleaseAppointment of New Chairperson of the Board at Aino University Educational CorporationAino University Educational Corporation (located in Ibaraki City, Osaka Prefecture) is pleased to announce that Mr. Yoshito Yamamoto, former Vice Chairperson, was appointed as the new Chairperson of the Board at the Board of Directors meeting held on June 30, 2025. He assumed office on the same day.His term of office will continue until the conclusion of the regular Council of Councilors meeting for the 2029 fiscal year.理事長 山本嘉人 略歴 / Profile of Yoshito Yamamoto (Chairperson of the Board)氏名 / Name: 山本 嘉人（やまもと よしと）/ Yoshito YAMAMOTO〇現職 / Current Position:・学校法人藍野大学 理事長 / Chairperson of the Board, Aino University Educational Corporation〇学歴 / Education:・武蔵野音楽大学音楽学部声楽学科卒業 Graduated from Musashino Academia Musicae, Faculty of Music (Bachelor of Music)・東京大学大学院教育学研究科大学経営・政策コース科目等履修生単位取得 Earned academic credits as a non-degree student in the University Management and Policy Program, Graduate School of Education, The University of Tokyo〇主な経歴 / Selected Career Highlights:・特殊法人日本放送協会（旧郵政省所管）首都圏放送センター 勤務 / Japan Broadcasting Corporation (NHK), Metropolitan Broadcasting Center - Tokyo in 1986・学校法人藍野学院 芸術教科[音楽]・情報科学 専任講師/ Joined Aino Gakuin Educational Corporation in 1998・学校法人藍野学院 法人事務局 局長 / Appointed Director General, Aino Gakuin Educational Corporation in 2004・学校法人藍野学院 監事 / Auditor, Aino Gakuin Educational Corporation in 2009・学校法人藍野学院 理事 / Member of the Board, Aino Gakuin Educational Corporation in 2014・学校法人藍野大学 常務理事 / Executive Board Member, Aino University Educational Corporation in 2017・学校法人藍野大学 副理事長 / Vice Chairperson, Aino University Educational Corporation in 2020・学校法人藍野大学 理事長 / Chairperson of the Board, Aino University Educational Corporation in 2025〇主な研究業績 / Major Contributions: 藍野大学中央図書館 https://aino.ac.jp/centrallibrary/books/【関連リンク】■学校法人藍野大学ホームページ https://aino.ac.jp/■AINO VISION 2030 REPORT Vol.1 https://my.ebook5.net/education-aino/fPWnWc/■AINO VISION 2030 REPORT Vol.2 https://my.ebook5.net/education-aino/wgMBrx/■学校法人藍野大学 統合報告書二〇二〇 協創レポート https://my.ebook5.net/education-aino/Badixw/■学校法人藍野大学 統合報告書二〇二三 協創レポート https://my.ebook5.net/education-aino/I6B4km/▼本件に関する問い合わせ先学校法人藍野大学 法人事務局 総務センター 総務グループ住所：大阪府茨木市高田町1番22号TEL：072-621-3764FAX：072-621-3756【リリース発信元】 大学プレスセンター https://www.u-presscenter.jp/