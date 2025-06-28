【DPC KOBE】グランドオープン記念｜ピックルボール・レンタルコート無料キャンペーン開催［7/7～7/13］

【リリース概要｜期間限定 レンタルコート無料】

株式会社ITCグランドオープン記念｜ピックルボール・レンタルコート無料キャンペーン開催



ピックルボールを、もっと自由に、もっと近くに。

次世代型インドア・ピックルボール施設「DPC KOBE」は、7月6日のグランドオープンを記念し、期間限定のレンタルコート無料キャンペーン（7月7日～13日）を実施いたします。

オープン初週の一週間、指定の条件を満たした方は、どなたでもコートを無料でご利用いただけます。

DPC KOBEの新しい空間で、爽快なプレーと出会いの時間を。

ウェルネスと共創をテーマに生まれたこの場所から、ピックルボールを通じた"つながりの輪"が、静かに広がりを見せています。

Release Overview | Pickleball, More Open. More Yours.

To celebrate its grand opening on July 6, DPC KOBE-a next-generation indoor pickleball facility-is offering complimentary court rentals from July 7-13.

During this opening week, anyone meeting simple requirements can enjoy free court time and discover refreshing play in our unique space.

Born from themes of wellness and co-creation, DPC KOBE is where connections form naturally-one game at a time.

キャンペーン｜― ピックルボールがもっと身近になる特別な一週間 ―

神戸・新長田に誕生した、あたらしいラケットスポーツの拠点――DPC KOBE。

グランドオープンを記念し、一週間限定の「レンタルコート無料キャンペーン」を実施いたします。



対象期間： 2025年7月7日（月）～13日（日）

事前予約のうえ、館内エントランスに設置されたブランドウォールで撮影した写真をInstagramに投稿すると、レンタルコート1コマ分（1時間）を無料でご利用いただけます。



新しいスポーツ、新しい空間、新しい出会い。

DPC KOBEの"いま"を記録するその一枚が、次のプレーへのきっかけになるかもしれません。

イベント詳細

期間限定｜

7月7日（月）～ 7月13日（日）営業時間内

申込｜

コート予約は 「テニスグ！」から(https://tennisugu.com/place/112/court-reservation?date=2025-07-07&availableTime=60)

コート予約｜テニスグ！

利用料｜

通常 \4,400／1時間 → 無料（一人最大2時間まで）

参加手順｜

1．コート予約サイト「テニスグ！(https://tennisugu.com/place/112/court-reservation?date=2025-07-07&availableTime=60)」から希望日時を申込

2．当日、DPC KOBEブランドウォール前で写真撮影

3．Instagramに 下記3つのハッシュタグ をつけて投稿

#DPCKOBE #ピックルするならDPCKOBE #ピックルボール

4．投稿画面を受付スタッフにご提示ください

ご注意事項｜

※無料対象はお一人様最大2時間まで

※投稿確認ができない場合は通常料金を申し受けます

※投稿内容は公式アカウントでシェアさせていただく場合があります

※キャンセルは規定に準じて対応いたします

ブランドウォールについて

エントランスやカウンター上のブランドウォールは、

DPC KOBEのシンボルとして、ここで重ねられていく時間や記憶を静かに見守ります。



プレーのあいまに撮った一枚が、

これからこの場所を訪れる誰かにとっての、新しい出会いにつながるかもしれません。

このブランドウォールが、訪れるすべての人にとっての“よりどころ”となっていくことを願っています。



CAMPAIGN | - A Special Week Bringing Pickleball Closer Than Ever -



To celebrate our grand opening, DPC KOBE is hosting a Free Court Rental Campaign for one week only.



Campaign Period｜July 7 (Mon) - July 13 (Sun)

Reserve your court in advance. On the day, take a photo at our entrance brand wall and post it on Instagram with all three hashtags:

#DPCKOBE #PickleAtDPCKOBE #Pickleball

Show your post to our staff at reception, and your one-hour court fee is on us.

A new sport. A new space. A new encounter.

One photo capturing DPC KOBE’s “now” could spark the next play-for you or someone else.

Dates & Times:

July 7-13, during business hours

Reservation:

Reserve your court via Tenisugu!(https://tennisugu.com/place/112/court-reservation?date=2025-07-07&availableTime=60)

Fee: Normally \4,400/hour → Free with post

Notes:

Limit: up to 2 hours per person

Standard rates apply if the post is not verifiable

Posts may be featured on our official channels

Cancellations follow Tennisgu’s policy

About the Brand Wall

Located at the entrance and counter,

the brand wall stands as DPC KOBE’s symbol-quietly witnessing every moment and memory shared here.

A single photo taken between games might become someone else’s moment of discovery.

We hope this wall becomes a lasting touchpoint for all who pass through.

DPC KOBE｜“PLAY”を共に創り出す場所

私たちがこの場所に生まれたのは、ただプレーの場を提供するためだけではありません。

DPC KOBEは、人と人が出会い、語り合い、動き出す、“共創”のフィールドです。

2025年7月、アメリカ・フロリダで誕生した本格インドア・ピックルボール施設「DIADEM PICKLEBALL COMPLEX (DPC)」が、日本初上陸。

新鋭ラケットスポーツブランド「DIADEM（ダイアデム）」と、テニス文化を地域に根づかせてきた「ITC」が、独占パートナーシップを締結し、共同で実現したプロジェクトです。

身体を動かすこと、語り合うこと、挑戦すること――すべてが“PLAY”の一部。私たちはプレイするために生きる。DIADEMの掲げる情熱 “LIVE TO PLAY” を、日本で初めて本格導入するインドアピックルボール専用空間──それが「DPC KOBE」です。

競技者から未経験者まで、誰もが主役になれる、ウェルネスと共創のハブ。

DPC KOBEは、神戸からスポーツとライフスタイルの新しい風を届けていきます。







DPC KOBE | A Place to Co-Create “PLAY”



We weren’t born just to offer a court.

DPC KOBE is a space where people meet, move, and create-together.

In July 2025, the Diadem Pickleball Complex-a premier indoor facility from Florida-made its Japan debut in Kobe.

This project was realized through an exclusive partnership between DIADEM, the emerging American racket sports brand, and ITC, a company deeply rooted in Japan’s tennis culture.

At DPC KOBE, movement, conversation, and challenge are all part of the game.

We live to play-LIVE TO PLAY-a passionate spirit that comes to life here in Japan’s first authentic indoor pickleball arena.

From seasoned athletes to curious first-timers, everyone is welcome.

DPC KOBE is your hub for wellness and co-creation, bringing a new wave of sport and lifestyle from Kobe to Japan and beyond.

DIADEM PICKLEBALL KOBE｜dpckobe.jp(https://dpckobe.jp)

Instagram(https://www.instagram.com/dpckobe) 🐦 X(https://x.com/dpckobe)

〒653-0038 兵庫県神戸市長田区若松町2-1-16

TEL：078-642-1850



株式会社ITC｜[運営]

〒653-0038 兵庫県神戸市長田区若松町2-1-3

SDCグループは、プロ車いすテニスプレーヤー 小田凱人 選手を応援しています。