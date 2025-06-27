和楽器×空間体験！五感で味わう“新しい日本文化エンターテインメント”『和楽器シアター東京』7月8日（火）より 歌舞伎座タワー・木挽町ホールにて開幕

株式会社ディスクガレージ

Wagakki × Immersive Space: A Sensory Journey into Modern Japanese Culture

"WAGAKKI THEATER TOKYO" opens July 8 (Tue) at Kabukiza Tower - Kobikicho Hall

日本の伝統芸能を“観る・聴く”だけでなく、“ふれる・体験する”ことで五感に響かせる、

体験型エンターテインメントショー『和楽器シアター東京』が、

2025年7月8日（火）より、130年以上芸能文化を発信してきた歌舞伎座の「木挽町ホール」にて開幕いたします。

“WAGAKKI THEATER TOKYO” is an immersive live performance that features wagakki-traditional Japanese instruments such as the koto, shakuhachi, and Tsugaru shamisen-and is designed to engage all five senses: not only through watching and listening, but also through touching and actively participating in Japanese cultural experiences.

The performance opens on July 8, 2025 (Tue) at Kobikicho Hall, located inside Tokyo’s historic Kabukiza Tower, a cornerstone of Japan’s performing arts for over 130 years.

本作のキャッチフレーズは、

「聴く！観る！ふれる！--銀座で出会う、日本の圧倒的伝統美。」

約50分間の箏・尺八・津軽三味線による生演奏では、

伝統曲はもちろん、季節を彩る楽曲や、

誰もが一度は耳にしたことのある親しみやすいメロディまで、

和楽器の音色が会場を包み込み、世代や国籍を問わず楽しめる公演となっています。

【“観る”だけじゃない、公演＋体験型プログラムで広がる和の世界】

本公演の大きな特長は、ショーの後に参加できる

来場者限定の体験型プログラムです。

文化を“体験”することで、より深く記憶に残る和の世界をお楽しみいただけます。

【Hear it. See it. Step into it.

Discover the striking beauty of Japanese tradition-live in Ginza.

An immersive experience where performance and culture come together.】

In this 50-minute live performance featuring traditional instruments such as koto, shakuhachi, and Tsugaru shamisen, audiences will enjoy not only time-honored classics, but also seasonally themed pieces and familiar melodies that transcend generations and cultural boundaries. The resonant sound of wagakki will fill the hall with warmth and vitality.

【More than just a concert - Step into the world of wagakki with hands-on programs】

What sets this performance apart is the opportunity to participate in exclusive hands-on experiences before and after the show.

These activities allow guests to directly engage with Japanese cultural traditions, creating memorable and multi-sensory moments that linger long after the performance ends.

■ 来場者特典体験（終演後に実施）

- 歌舞伎の舞台で実際に使用された衣裳を着ての記念撮影- ステージ上での和楽器演奏＆撮影体験（箏・三味線など）

■ Special Perks for Attendees

1.Kimono Photo Experience

Try on authentic costumes that were used on the Kabuki stage and take a commemorative photo.

2.Instrument Experience on Stage

Step onto the stage and enjoy a hands-on experience with traditional Japanese instruments, including a photo opportunity.

本公演を通して、

日本の伝統・技術・歴史の魅力を、五感で味わっていただける時間をお届けします。

Through this performance, we invite you to experience the beauty of Japan’s traditions, craftsmanship, and history - with all five senses.

◼︎公演概要

和楽器シアター東京

日時：2025年

2025年

7月8日(火)～13日(日)11:30の回／14:30の回 の2公演

7月15日(火)～21日(月・祝)14:30の回／18:00の回 の2公演

7月22日(火)～29日(火)11:30の回／14:30の回 の2公演

＊開場時間：各公演とも開演時間の30分前

Tuesday, July 8 - Sunday, July 13：Two performances daily: 11:30 AM & 2:30 PM

Tuesday, July 15 - Monday, July 21：Two performances daily: 2:30 PM & 6:00 PM

Tuesday, July 22 - Tuesday, July 29：Two performances daily: 11:30 AM & 2:30 PM

＊Doors open 30 minutes before each performance.

会場：歌舞伎座ギャラリー木挽町ホール (歌舞伎座タワー5階)

〒104-0061 東京都中央区銀座４丁目１２－１５ 歌舞伎座タワー

Venue：Kobikicho Hall, 5th Floor, Kabukiza Tower, Ginza, Tokyo

*Direct access from Higashi-Ginza Station (Tokyo Metro Hibiya Line / Toei Asakusa Line)

出演者：

箏：菊凪ゆうこ/鈴木泉芳/清原晏/宇野桃世/奥野楽/高桑杏奈

尺八：中島孔山/石橋紅童

津軽三味線：二代目佐々木光儀、馬場邦彰、井坂斗絲史

※公演日ごとに上記から箏、十七絃、尺八、津軽三味線の計4名が出演予定。

Performers:

KOTO (13-string・17-string｜Japanese harp）

Yuko Kikunagi/Norika Suzuki/Haru Kiyohara/Tadahiro Hosokawa/Momoyo Uno/Eden Okuno/Anna Takakuwa

SHAKUHACHI (Japanese Bamboo Flute)

Kozan Nakajima/Kodo Ishibashi

TSUGARU SHAMISEN (Japanese three-stringed Guitar)

Mitsuyoshi Sasaki II/Kuniaki Baba/Toshifumi Isaka

＊Four artists ( KOTO(13-string・17-string), SHAKUHACHI, TSUGARU SHAMISEN) perform daily.

予定曲目：「春の海」、「津軽じょんがら節」等

Program

The performance will feature a diverse selection of traditional and modern pieces, including:

＊"Haru no Umi" (The Sea in Spring) - A beloved classic that evokes the peaceful spirit of early spring in Japan, originally composed for KOTO and SHAKUHACHI.

＊"Tsugaru Jongara Bushi" - A powerful and expressive folk tune from northern Japan, known for its fast-paced rhythms and dynamic TSUGARU SHAMISEN performance.

Additional pieces may include original works and traditional folk melodies, showcasing the expressive power of Japanese instruments.

※出演者・演奏予定曲目は、予告なく変更になる場合がございます。

*Performers and program are subject to change without notice.

チケット料金（税込/全席指定)：

自由席(大人)\7,700(税込)/自由席(子供)\3,850(税込)4歳～15歳まで

※3歳以下入場不可。

※子供料金は、4歳以上～15歳以下(公演日の時点で、満4歳以上～15歳以下が対象になります)。入場時に年齢の分かる証明書のご提示をお願いする場合がございます。

Admission:

General Admission (Advance Ticket Required)

Tickets: Adult \7,700 / Child \3,850

*Child tickets are available for ages 4 to 15 (inclusive) as of the performance date. Please note that proof of age may be requested at the time of admission.

来場者特典：

- 歌舞伎の舞台で実際に使用された衣裳を着ての写真撮影- ステージ上で日本の伝統和楽器に触れて演奏と撮影体験

■ Special Perks for Attendees

1.Kimono Photo Experience

Try on authentic costumes that were used on the Kabuki stage and take a commemorative photo.

2.Instrument Experience on Stage

Step onto the stage and enjoy a hands-on experience with traditional Japanese instruments, including a photo opportunity.

チケット発売中

プレイガイド：ローソンチケット https://l-tike.com/wagakkitheatertokyo

Ticket Agency：

Lawson Ticket https://l-tike.com/wagakkitheatertokyo

主催：和楽器シアター東京実行委員会

企画：オンメイク

協力：松竹/歌舞伎座/龍の口竹灯籠実行委員会

Presented by Wagakki Theater Tokyo Executive Committee

Produced by Onmake

In cooperation with Shochiku Co., Ltd. & Kabukiza, Tatsunokuchi Take-Tōrō Executive Committee

和楽器シアター東京/公式サイト Official Website

https://www.promax.co.jp/wagakkitheatertokyo/

公式Instagram：wagakki_theater

https://www.instagram.com/wagakki_theater/

公式TikTok：wagakki_theater

https://www.tiktok.com/@wagakki_theater/