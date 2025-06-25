TelexistenceとPhysical Intelligenceが小売店舗での商品補充業務の自動化に関するパートナーシップを発表

Telexistence株式会社

Telexistence株式会社（以下「TX」）と米国Physical Intelligence（以下「PI」）は、コンビニエンスストアなどの小売店舗の商品補充業務において、汎用ロボット基盤モデルを活用した高次元な自動化技術の開発を目的としたパートナーシップを発表しました。

これまでTXは、コンビニエンスストアでの飲料補充業務を、自社ロボット「GHOST」を用いてその大部分を自動化してきました。一方、商品棚内で横転した飲料の立て直しなど、事前に予測不可能且つ実質的に発生パターンが無限にある事象については、人間のオペレーターによるロボットの遠隔操作で補完してきました。

本パートナーシップでは、TX のみが保有する膨大な「身体性」を備えた経験知と遠隔操作データを PI の最先端汎用ロボット基盤モデルと組み合わせ、これまで人間が操作しないと解決出来なかったロボット制御の自律化を目指します。

パートナーシップの範囲：

Telexistence（TX）は、小売店舗で稼働するロボットと、そこから取得した遠隔操作データを提供し、自社のロボティクス技術を活用して PI の汎用ロボット基盤モデルを実機に実装する役割を担います。

Physical Intelligence（PI）は、実環境から生成されたデータに基づき、同社のVision Language Action（VLA）モデルを学習することにより、アノマリー事象からの自律的な復帰をするためのポリシー開発を担います。

両社は今後もオペレーターの新たな操作データをVLAモデルに継続的にフィードバックする学習ループを構築することで、最終的には人間並みの身体知を備えたロボットが様々な産業領域で身体性を伴う労働を瞬時に判断し、自律的に遂行するプラットフォームの創出を目指します。

本パートナーシップに基づく取り組みはすでに始まっており、今後重要な進捗があり次第適時その内容を発表してまいります。

Telexistenceについて ( https://tx-inc.com(https://tx-inc.com) )

TX is a robotics company that develops remote controlled robots with artificial intelligence, with the mission to change robots, change the structure, and change the world. Gathered by high expertise professionals from all over the world, the engineering team consistently develops robotic hardware, software and AI technology in-house. TX aims to expand the scope of robotics activities beyond the factory floor and transform the fundamental nature of labor society.

Address: 6-1-1, Heiwajima, Ota-ku, Tokyo

Representative: Jin Tomioka, Co-Founder & CEO

Founded: January 23, 2017

Physical Intelligenceについて ( https://www.physicalintelligence.company/(https://www.physicalintelligence.company/) )

Physical Intelligence is bringing general-purpose AI into the physical world. We are a group of engineers, scientists, roboticists, and company builders developing foundation models and learning algorithms to power the robots of today and the physically-actuated devices of the future.

Address: 396 Treat Avenue, San Francisco

Representative: Karol Hausman, Co-Founder & CEO

Founded: February 21, 2024