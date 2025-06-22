【DPC KOBE】ピックルボールを「ひとりで、気軽に」。みんなで楽しめる“オープンプレー”参加者募集［7/12(土)開催］

【リリース概要｜「オープンプレー」プログラム始動】

株式会社ITC



次世代型インドア・ピックルボール施設「DPC KOBE」が、ウェルネスと共創を核に本格始動。

話題のピックルボールを始めたい。でも身近に仲間が見つからない――

そんな声に応える新企画「オープンプレー」の参加募集がスタートします。

パートナーがいなくても、コートで仲間が待っているから、ひとりで気軽に予約できる。

経験を問わず、どなたでもご参加いただける、開かれたプレースタイルです。

ピックルボールを楽しみながら心身を整え、新たな仲間と出会う――。

DPC KOBEで、あなたの新しい一歩が始まります。

Release Overview | Open Play Launch

DPC KOBE-Japan’s next-generation indoor pickleball complex-opens its doors with a focus on wellness, connection, and collaboration.

Want to try pickleball but don’t have anyone to play with?

We’re launching Open Play-a new program designed for you.

No partner? No problem. Just book solo-there’s always someone ready to team up on the court.

Open to all levels, this is a relaxed, welcoming way to start playing and meet new friends.

Just show up and join the game.

Play. Connect. Recharge.

At DPC KOBE, your new journey begins.

DPC KOBE｜オープンプレーから広がる、新しいつながりとウェルネス。

神戸の地に誕生した、次世代型インドア・ピックルボール施設「DPC KOBE」。

いよいよ本格的に始動したこの空間では、単なるスポーツ体験を超えて、

人と人、時間と場所が交差する、新しい“つながり”のかたちが生まれようとしています。

その第一歩として開催されるのが、「オープンプレー」。

一人で気軽に参加して、みんなでコートをシェアしながら過ごす時間。

爽快なプレーを楽しみながら、新しい仲間と自然に笑い合い、心までほぐれていく――。

そんな、“また来たくなる”空間。

それが、DPC KOBEがめざすピックルボールのかたちです。

Open Play at DPC KOBE: New Connections, Shared Energy.



Discover Kobe’s next-generation indoor pickleball space-where play sparks connection.

Join solo, share the court, and enjoy the rhythm of open play in a warm, welcoming atmosphere.

Here, you’ll find more than just rallies-you’ll find new friends, spontaneous laughter, and moments that stay with you.

This is the kind of place you’ll want to come back to.

This is the experience DPC KOBE was built for.

EVENT PROGRAM｜イベント詳細

【Session｜ピックルボール・オープンプレー】

ピックルボールがやりたくて仕方がない。

でもグループ人数がそろわない。

そんなときにぴったりなのが、DPC KOBE の”オープンプレー”です。お好きな時間枠をえらんで、お一人から気軽に参加できるプレー・プログラムです。

その場に集まったプレイヤー同士で、ペアを変えながらゲームを楽しむ、ピックルボールならではの魅力が詰まった参加型セッションです。

コートは共有制で、参加者全員で順番に交代しながらプレーします。

ラリーをしていない時間も、観戦や会話を通じて交流が生まれ、プレーそのもの以上に“空間を楽しむこと”を目的としています。

おひとり参加の方も大歓迎。

多くの方が個人でエントリーされており、自然と輪が広がる雰囲気をお楽しみいただけます。

日程｜

１.7月12日（土）10:00～13:00 （申込｜ チケット予約は Peatix から(https://100712op-dpckobe.peatix.com)）

２.7月12日（土）13:30～16:30 （申込｜ チケット予約は Peatix から(https://130712op-dpckobe.peatix.com)）



参加費｜1,500円／人（当日現金払い）

定員｜ 8名（1面使用／途中入退場自由）

対象｜ 経験問わず、どなたでも参加可能

イベント一覧｜チケット予約





EVENT PROGRAM | Event Details



Session | Pickleball Open Play

Want to play pickleball but don’t have a group?

DPC KOBE’s Open Play is the perfect way to start.

Simply choose a time slot and join-solo or with friends, everyone is welcome.

No partner or experience needed.

Players rotate partners and enjoy friendly, casual games.

Share the court, take turns, and connect with others in a relaxed, social setting.

Even when you’re not playing, you can watch, chat, and cheer-being part of the community both on and off the court.

First time joining alone? No problem.

Most people come solo, and it’s easy to meet new friends in our welcoming atmosphere.

Dates & Times

１. July 12 (Sat) 10:00-13:00 (Reserve your spot via Peatix(https://100712op-dpckobe.peatix.com))

２. July 12 (Sat) 13:30-16:30 (Reserve your spot via Peatix(https://130712op-dpckobe.peatix.com))

Fee: \1,500 (pay at the door)

Capacity: 8 players (1 court, come and go freely)

Who can join: All levels welcome-from beginners to experienced players

DPC KOBE｜“PLAY”を共に創り出す場所

私たちがこの場所に生まれたのは、ただプレーの場を提供するためだけではありません。

DPC KOBEは、人と人が出会い、語り合い、動き出す、“共創”のフィールドです。

2025年7月、アメリカ・フロリダで誕生した本格インドア・ピックルボール施設「DIADEM PICKLEBALL COMPLEX (DPC)」が、日本初上陸。

新鋭ラケットスポーツブランド「DIADEM（ダイアデム）」と、テニス文化を地域に根づかせてきた「ITC」が、独占パートナーシップを締結し、共同で実現したプロジェクトです。

身体を動かすこと、語り合うこと、挑戦すること――すべてが“PLAY”の一部。私たちはプレイするために生きる。DIADEMの掲げる情熱 “LIVE TO PLAY” を、日本で初めて本格導入するインドアピックルボール専用空間──それが「DPC KOBE」です。

競技者から未経験者まで、誰もが主役になれる、ウェルネスと共創のハブ。

DPC KOBEは、神戸からスポーツとライフスタイルの新しい風を届けていきます。







DPC KOBE | A Place to Co-Create “PLAY”



We weren’t born just to offer a court.

DPC KOBE is a space where people meet, move, and create-together.

In July 2025, the Diadem Pickleball Complex-a premier indoor facility from Florida-made its Japan debut in Kobe.

This project was realized through an exclusive partnership between DIADEM, the emerging American racket sports brand, and ITC, a company deeply rooted in Japan’s tennis culture.

At DPC KOBE, movement, conversation, and challenge are all part of the game.

We live to play-LIVE TO PLAY-a passionate spirit that comes to life here in Japan’s first authentic indoor pickleball arena.

From seasoned athletes to curious first-timers, everyone is welcome.

DPC KOBE is your hub for wellness and co-creation, bringing a new wave of sport and lifestyle from Kobe to Japan and beyond.

DIADEM PICKLEBALL KOBE｜dpckobe.jp(https://dpckobe.jp)

Instagram(https://www.instagram.com/dpckobe) 🐦 X(https://x.com/dpckobe)

〒653-0038 兵庫県神戸市長田区若松町2-1-16

TEL：078-642-1850



株式会社ITC｜[運営]

〒653-0038 兵庫県神戸市長田区若松町2-1-3

SDCグループは、プロ車いすテニスプレーヤー 小田凱人 選手を応援しています。