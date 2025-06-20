株式会社クエストリー、プレシリーズA前半の資金調達を実施

株式会社クエストリー

株式会社クエストリー（本社：東京都目黒区、代表取締役：伊部 智信）は、プレシリーズA前半の資金調達ラウンドにおいて、Brand New Retail Initiative Fund、Blizzard the Avalanche Fund、およびTIS株式会社より、2.6億円の資金調達を実施したことをお知らせいたします。

資金調達の背景

クエストリーは、「日本のコンテンツを金融の力で世界一に」をスローガンとして掲げています。日本のコンテンツ産業の資金調達における課題を解決し、新たな「直接金融」の仕組みを構築することで、業界の持続的な発展を支えることをミッションとしています。

我々が目指すのは、エンタメに特化した直接金融の定着です。そのため、各分野の第一線で活躍するプロデューサーやクリエイターなど、専門性の高いパートナーとの強固な連携を通じて、コンテンツ事業の企画段階から深く関与することで、グローバルのファンと投資家双方にとって魅力的なコンテンツを創出し、その収益性を最大化します。また、グローバル市場からのクロスボーダーでの投資を実現する手法として、ブロックチェーン技術を活用したシステムの導入を視野に入れその検討を進めています。この先進技術により、これまでアクセスが難しかった海外の多様な投資家層から、より透明かつ効率的に資金を調達できる環境を整備し、日本発コンテンツの国際競争力を一層強化してまいります。

今回調達した資金は、主に以下の用途に充当します。

- コンテンツ事業の強化: 原作許諾、コンテンツビジネスの企画・管理、グローバル展開等の事業運営の強化。- デジタル金融事業の強化: 第一種金融商品取引業の取得を含めたデジタル金融事業の基盤整備、コンテンツファイナンスの設計、およびファンド組成。投資家からのコメントBrand New Retail Initiative Fund

2024年5月に新たな小売業の可能性を探求することを目的として設立されたCVCファンド。上場、未上場を問わず、健康・医療、教育、金融、エネルギー、IT／AI、コンテンツ／物販等、小売業に紐づく可能性のある企業への投資を行っております。



当ファンド無限責任組合員 イノー・アソシエイツ株式会社 代表取締役 池浩太郎氏

ファンドのLP及び投資先企業とのシナジーに加え、コンテンツ産業の持続的な発展を支える新たな直接金融の仕組みの構築という大きな夢に惹かれて、今回の資金調達に参画いたしました。日本のコンテンツを金融の力で世界へ展開するクエストリーの挑戦を、弊社の投資銀行業ノウハウも活かしつつ、引き続き全力で支援してまいります。

Avalanche

Avalancheは、大規模システム向けに設計された超高速・低遅延のブロックチェーンプラットフォームです。高スループットと瞬時のトランザクション確定を実現する効率的・相互運用可能なL1ブロックチェーン構築を可能にします。L1の容易な立ち上げと多様なカスタマイズ選択肢により、マルチチェーンの未来に最適な環境を提供。グローバルコミュニティに支えられ、dApps構築のための高速・低コストな環境を提供し、その速度、柔軟性、スケーラビリティから、ブロックチェーン技術の限界を押し広げるイノベーターに選ばれています。



Lydia Chiu, SVP of Corporate Development at Ava Labs & CIO of Blizzard the Avalanche Fund

クエストリーは、世界に誇る日本のコンテンツと、新たな世代のグローバル投資家をつなぐ極めて重要な架け橋を築いています。深いクリエイティブ業界の専門知識とブロックチェーンのような先進技術を組み合わせた彼らのアプローチは、文化的な資産がいかに金融イノベーションと融合し得るかを示す、非常に魅力的なビジョンです。私たちBlizzardは、大胆なインフラ構築を支援しており、クエストリーの直接金融モデルはまさにそれであり、物語が資金提供を受け、世界と共有される方法における根本的なアップグレードだと考えています。特に、大規模で効率的かつ透明性の高いクロスボーダー投資を実現するプラットフォームとして、Avalancheの活用を彼らが検討していることに、大きな期待を寄せています。

TIS株式会社

TISインテックグループは、『ITで、社会の願い叶えよう。』を合言葉に、「金融包摂」「都市集中・地方衰退」「低・脱炭素化」「健康問題」を中心としたさまざまな社会課題の解決に向けてITサービスを提供しています。その中で、セキュリティトークンの発行・管理業務を包括的に実現できるプラットフォーム「STLINK」を通じ、新たな資金調達にかかる選択肢の提供も行っております。



金融ネクスト事業部長 武石 直紀氏

私自身、アニメやコンテンツに日々刺激を受けており、これからも多くの素晴らしい作品が生まれることを期待する一ファンです。国内コンテンツ産業では、十分に制作現場へ資金が届いていないという課題があります。幅広い投資家が直接支援できる新たな資金調達の方法が広がることで、こうした課題の解消に繋がると信じています。

TISは、セキュリティトークンプラットフォーム「STLINK」の活用をはじめ、金融×ITの力で日本のコンテンツ産業に新たな資金と人材を呼び込むエコシステムの構築を、クエストリー社と共に目指してまいります。

株式会社クエストリーについて

会社名: 株式会社クエストリー

設立: 2022年9月

事業内容: コンテンツ事業の企画・運営、コンテンツファイナンスの設計、商品開発、デジタル証券基盤による投資家層の拡大

資本金: 40,900万円（資本準備金を含む）

代表者: 伊部 智信

ホームページ:https://www.questry.co.jp/

本件に関するお問い合わせ

株式会社クエストリー 広報担当

Email: info@questry.co.jp

Questry Secures Early Pre-Series A Funding Round

TOKYO - June 20, 2025 - Questry Co., Ltd.(Headquarters: Meguro-ku, Tokyo; President: Tomonobu Ibe) today announced it has successfully raised 258 million JPY in its early pre-Series A funding round. Investors include Brand New Retail Initiative Fund, Blizzard the Avalanche Fund, and TIS Inc.

Background on Funding

Questry operates under the slogan, "Unlocking the World of Japanese Content with Finance. " Our mission is to address the funding challenges within Japan's content industry by establishing a new "direct finance" ecosystem, thereby fostering the industry's sustainable growth.

We aim to establish direct finance specifically tailored for the entertainment sector. To achieve this, we collaborate closely with highly specialized partners, including leading producers and creators in various fields, engaging deeply from the planning stage. This approach allows us to create content that appeals to both global fans and investors, maximizing its profitability.

Furthermore, we are exploring and advancing the adoption of blockchain as a method to facilitate cross-border investments from the global market. This advanced technology will enable a more transparent and efficient funding environment, allowing access to diverse overseas investor pools that were previously difficult to reach. This initiative will significantly enhance the international competitiveness of Japanese-originated content.

The funds raised in this round will primarily be allocated to the following areas:

- Strengthening Content Business: Enhancing operations such as original work licensing, content business planning, and management.- Strengthening Digital Securities Business: Developing the foundation for our digital securities business operations, including acquiring a Type I license, designing content finance schemes, and forming funds.Comments from Investors- Kotaro Ike, CEO, Innoh Associates Inc.(General Partner of Brand New Retail Initiative Fund)"We were drawn to participate in this funding round not only by the synergy with our fund's LPs and portfolio companies but also by the ambitious vision of building a new direct finance mechanism to support the sustainable development of the content industry. We will continue to fully support Questry's endeavor to expand Japanese content globally through the power of finance, leveraging our expertise in investment banking."- Lydia Chiu, SVP of Corporate Development at Ava Labs & CIO of Blizzard the Avalanche Fund“Questry is building a vital bridge between world-class Japanese content and a new generation of global investors. Their approach, pairing deep creative industry expertise with emerging technologies like blockchain, is a compelling vision of how cultural capital can meet financial innovation. At Blizzard, we back bold infrastructure plays, and Questry’s direct finance model represents exactly that: a foundational upgrade to how stories get funded and shared with the world. We’re especially excited about their exploration of Avalanche as a platform to unlock efficient, transparent cross-border investment at scale.”- Naoki Takeishi, Division Manager of Next Financial Business Div., TIS Inc. "As a fan, I am constantly inspired by anime and content, and I look forward to the creation of many more wonderful works. A persistent challenge in the domestic content industry is the insufficient flow of funds to production sites. We believe that expanding new fundraising methods that allow a wide range of investors to directly support creators will help resolve this issue. TIS, leveraging its 'STLINK' security token platform, aims to collaborate with Questry to build an ecosystem that attracts new capital and talent to Japan's content industry through the synergy of finance and IT."About Investors- Brand New Retail Initiative FundEstablished in May 2024 with the objective of exploring new possibilities within the retail sector, this CVC fund invests in companies, both listed and unlisted, that have potential ties to the retail industry, including those in health/medical, education, finance, energy, IT/AI, and content/merchandise.- AvalancheAvalanche is an ultra-fast, low-latency blockchain platform for high-performance scaling. Its architecture enables the creation of efficient, interoperable Layer 1 (L1) blockchains, achieving high throughput and near-instant transaction finality. The platform's ease of L1 launch and broad customization options make it ideal for a composable multi-chain future. Supported by a global community, Avalanche provides a fast, low-cost environment for building dApps, making it the platform of choice for innovators due to its speed, flexibility, and scalability.- TIS Inc.The TIS Intec Group operates under the slogan, "Leveraging IT to fulfill society's wishes," providing IT services to address various societal challenges, with a focus on "financial inclusion," "urban concentration/rural decline," "decarbonization," and "health issues." Within this, TIS also offers new financing options through "STLINK," a platform that comprehensively enables security token issuance and and management operations.About Questry- President: Tomonobu Ibe- Established: September 2022- Businesses: Expanding Investor Base via Digital Securities Platform, Content Fund Planning and Operation- Capital: 409 million JPY (including capital reserve)- Website: https://www.questry.co.jp/Contact Information

Email: info@questry.co.jp