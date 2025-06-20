株式会社TLA

■概要

2024年11月13日、株式会社TLA(https://lamborghiniwine.jp/lineup02/)（本社：東京都港区六本木7-7-7 8F、代表取締役：何 競（イズチ・キョウ）は、Alphega Group(https://alphegaglobalpartners.com/)（535 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY 10017, USA）との戦略的資本提携により、5億米ドル規模の特別目的会社（SPV）ファンドを設立しました。





本ファンドは、次世代のラグジュアリーブランドの成長と国際展開を支援することを目的とし、

以下の分野における投資および事業開発を中心に展開します：

- ラグジュアリーブランドのIP創出および市場拡大

- ホテルやゴルフリゾートなどのプレミアム施設の開発

- ライフスタイル・ホスピタリティ産業全般

- 国際的なM&Aおよび戦略的アライアンス



米国を拠点とする金融イノベーターであり、独自のSPV成長モデルを持つAlphega Groupは、本ファンドに対して8億米ドル以上の資産パイプラインの供出を約束しており、両社が連携してグローバル規模での高インパクト事業を推進していきます。これにより、構造的な資本戦略を通じて長期的な価値創出を目指します。



本取り組みは、文化の多様性を尊重しながら市場ごとのニーズに対応し、持続的かつ革新的な国際プロジェクトを実現することを目指しています。

■ファンド運営主体：Taurus Era

ファンドの運営は、ニューヨークを拠点にグローバル資本とプロフェッショナルネットワークを結集するプラットフォーム「Taurus Era(https://taurusworld.net/)」（1178 Broadway, 3rd floor, Office 4286, New York, NY 10001 USA）が担います。同社は国際プロジェクトのオペレーションハブとして機能します。

また、アジアおよびヨーロッパの著名なファミリーオフィスや機関投資家が本ファンドに参画しており、長期的かつ国際的視点に基づく投資活動を実行していきます。

■OOTPメンバー選任

TLA株式会社から以下の2名が、本ファンドのガバナンスを監督するOOTP（オフィサーズ・ボード）に任命されました：



▪️何 競：

スイス系金融機関および大手コンサルティングファームにて10年以上の実績を持ち、国内外のフォーチュン500企業を対象に成長戦略、リスク管理、経営計画などを主導してきました。



▪️柴田 諭：

アジア、欧州、米国を中心としたブランド戦略・国際PR・マーケティングの専門。ラグジュアリー、スポーツ、カルチャー分野にまたがるグローバルプロジェクトを数多く手がけ、アジア各国の主要メディアでも広く取り上げられています。

■今後の展望

本ファンドは単なる金融スキームに留まらず、「文化とビジネスをつなぐ」新たな価値創出モデルとしての役割を担います。株式会社TLAは今後も、グローバルパートナーとの連携を通じて、長期的視点に立った意義あるプロジェクトを推進してまいります。

【会社概要】

会社名：株式会社TLA

所在地：東京都港区六本木7-7-8F

代表者：代表取締役 何 競

事業内容：国際ブランド戦略、事業開発、ファンド組成および運営

Web：https://lamborghiniwine.jp/(https://lamborghiniwine.jp/lineup02/)

【お問い合わせ】

株式会社TLA 広報部

E-mail：info@lamborghiniwine.jp

TEL: 03-4400-3824(#)

（提携希望の方はこちらまで）



Overview

On November 13, 2024, TLA Co., Ltd.(https://lamborghiniwine.jp/lineup02/) (Head Office: 7-7-8F Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tokyo, Representative Director: Kyo Izuchi) entered into a strategic capital alliance with Alphega Group(https://alphegaglobalpartners.com/) （535 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY 10017, USA）to establish a USD 500 million Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) fund.

The fund is designed to foster the development and global expansion of next-generation luxury brands. It will focus on investment and business development in the following areas:

- Luxury brand IP creation and market expansion

- Development of premium facilities such as hotels and golf resorts

- Lifestyle and hospitality industries

- International M&A and strategic alliances

Alphega Group, a U.S.-centric financial innovator known for its proprietary SPV-driven growth model, has agreed to commit its asset pipeline of no less than USD 800 million to the strategic fund. This partnership enables both parties to co-lead high-impact global ventures while unlocking long-term value through structured capital strategies.

This initiative aims to deliver sustainable and innovative global projects, while respecting cultural diversity and addressing market-specific needs.

Taurus Era as Fund Management Entity

The fund will be managed by Taurus Era（1178 Broadway, 3rd floor, Office 4286, New York, NY 10001 USA）, a New York-based platform bringing together global capital and a professional network. Taurus Era will function as the operational hub for international projects.

For further details, please visit the official website: https://taurusworld.net/.

Prominent family offices and institutional investors from Asia and Europe have joined the fund, ensuring long-term, globally-minded investment activity.

OOTP Members Appointed

Two key members from TLA Co., Ltd. have been appointed to the OOTP (Board of Officers) to oversee the fund’s governance:

▪️Kyo Izuchi:

With over a decade of experience in Swiss financial institutions and Big Four consulting firms, he has led strategic growth, risk management, and business planning initiatives for Fortune 500 companies across Japan and abroad.

▪️Satoshi Shibata:

A specialist in brand strategy, international PR, and marketing, with numerous global projects centered on Asia, Europe, and the US. His expertise spans luxury, sports, and cultural sectors, with notable media exposure and recognition across major Asian platforms.

Future Outlook

This fund represents more than a financial initiative-it aims to bridge culture and business through new, value-driven global models. TLA Co., Ltd. will continue to advance impactful projects in collaboration with global partners, based on a long-term perspective.

Company Profile

Company: TLA Co., Ltd.

Address: 7-7-8F Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Representative: Kyo Izuchi, Representative Director

Business: International brand strategy, business development, fund formation and management

Website: https://lamborghiniwine.jp/

Contact

Public Relations Department, TLA Co., Ltd.

E-mail: info@lamborghiniwine.jp

TEL: 03-4400-3824(#)

(For media inquiries and partnership opportunities)