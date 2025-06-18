【東京グレートベアーズ】バルトシュ・クレク選手 新規選手契約のお知らせ

株式会社グレートベアーズ

このたび、東京グレートベアーズ（本社：東京都渋谷区、代表取締役：久保田健司）は、ポーランド代表のバルトシュ・クレク選手と2025-26シーズンの新規選手契約を締結いたしましたので、お知らせいたします。

■バルトシュ・クレク（Bartosz Kurek）選手プロフィール

【ポジション】オポジット

【 生年月日 】1988年8月29日（36歳）

【 出 身 】ポーランド

【身長／体重】205cm／104kg

【 利き腕 】右

【 経 歴 】

2004-2005 AZS PWSZ Nysa (ポーランド)

2005-2008 ZAKSA Kedzierzyn-Kozle (ポーランド)

2008-2012 PGE Skra Belchatow (ポーランド)

2012-2013 Dynamo Moscow (ロシア)

2013-2015 Lube Banca Macherata (イタリア)

2015-2016 Asseco Resovia Rzeszow (ポーランド)

2016-2017 PGE Skra Belchatow (ポーランド)

2017-2018 Ziraatbank（トルコ）

2018-2019 Onico Warszawa（ポーランド）

2019-2020 Verovolley Monza（イタリア）

2020-2024 ウルフドッグス名古屋

2024-2025 ZAKSA Kędzierzyn-Koźle（ポーランド）

2025- 東京グレートベアーズ

【代表歴】

2009- ポーランド代表

【背番号】1

■バルトシュ・クレク 選手コメント

東京グレートベアーズファンのみなさん、こんにちは。このたび東京グレートベアーズに加わり、2025-2026シーズンをこのチームで戦えること、そして再び日本のリーグに戻ってこられたことをとても嬉しく思っています。

自分の姿勢、努力、そしてこれまでの経験を活かしてチームの成長に貢献し、日本のトップチームたちと肩を並べて競い合えることを願っています。

我々としても、みなさんにたくさんのワクワクを届けられると確信しており、みなさんのサポートがあれば、コートで全力を出し切れると信じています。ぜひ一緒に頑張りましょう。

それでは、会場でお会いできるのを楽しみにしています。

Hello Tokyo Great Bears fans I am very happy and excited to join the Team for the season 2025-2026 and to comeback to Japanese League.

I hope my work ethic, dedication and experience will help the Team to grow and compete against the best Teams in Japan.

I am sure we will bring a lot of excitement to our fans we are counting on your support and cheers I can promise we will always leave everything on the court and fight until the end so let’s do that together.

All the best and see you soon.

■カスパー・ヴオリネン監督 コメント

バルテックは、現代バレーボール界を代表するオポジットの一人です。勝利への執念、日々成長しようとする姿勢、そして自らとチームを前向きかつ建設的に引き上げる力は、類を見ない特別なものです。優れた人格の持ち主であるだけでなく、世界で最も高い効果率を誇るオポジットの一人でもあり、東京グレートベアーズに新たな高みをもたらしてくれる存在として、大きな期待を寄せています。

Bartek is one of the biggest opposite players in modern volleyball era. His competitiveness, urge to get better everyday and ability to push himself and team in a constructive positive manner is unique and unmatched. We get a man of a character of him, but most of all, he is still one of the most efficient attacking opposite in the world, so we are very happy to get him to lift Tokyo Greatbears into the new heighs together with our great team!

■クラブ運営会社

社名：株式会社グレートベアーズ

所在地：東京都渋谷区広尾1-1-39 恵比寿プライムスクエアタワー11階

代表者：代表取締役 久保田健司

設立：2022年5月

業種名：プロバレーボールチームの運営、興行、普及活動

ホームページ：https://tokyo-greatbears.com/