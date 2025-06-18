FPSO事業のインド新拠点 OFS India 開所のお知らせ＜Englsih follows＞

東洋エンジニアリング株式会社

東洋エンジニアリング株式会社（取締役社長 細井栄治、TOYO）と三井海洋開発株式会社（MODEC）は、2025年6月13日、ベンガルールにGlobal Capability Centre(GCC)として、「TOYO MODEC OFS India Private Limited（OFS India）」の事務所を開設しました。OFS Indiaは、TOYOの子会社であるToyo Engineering India Private Limited（Toyo-India）と、MODECグループ企業であるOffshore Frontier Solutions Pte. Ltd.（OFS*¹）による合弁会社です。

OFS IndiaはGCCとして、FPSO*²のFEED（基本設計）、詳細設計、調達支援サービスを提供し、グローバルな事業運営とエンジニアリング能力を強化します。

事務所はベンガルールの中心地に位置しており、現在、約200名が在籍しています。さらに、今後3年間で約750名まで拡大する計画です。

オープニングセレモニーに参加したTOYO取締役社長の細井栄治は次のように述べました。

「本日を迎えるまでの道のりは、イノベーションと卓越性、そしてお客様とステークホルダーに価値を創造するという共通のビジョンに支えられてきました。この合弁事業は、協働の力と、我々の強みと専門性を融合させることで生まれる無限の可能性を体現するものです。」

TOYOは今回のOFS India開所を通じて、FPSO業界における技術力と競争力を強化することを目指します。

*1 OFS：TOYOとMODECが2022年8月にシンガポールに設立した合弁会社であり、FPSOのEPCI事業を遂行するエンジニアリング企業。TOYOの出資比率は35％で持分法適用会社となる。

*2 FPSO：Floating Production Storage and Offloading System（浮体式海洋石油・ガス生産貯蔵積出設備）

オープニングセレモニー

TOYOについて

東洋エンジニアリング(TOYO)は1961年創立で、グローバルネットワークを構築し、世界60ヶ国以上のお客様にエンジニアリングサービスの提供とプラント建設を行ってきた総合エンジニアリング会社です。祖業のアンモニア・尿素という化学肥料分野を中心に独自技術を磨き、石油化学、石油・ガス処理、資源開発、発電など、多岐にわたる領域へと事業分野を拡大してきました。また、「エンジニアリングで地球と社会のサステナビリティに貢献する」というミッションを掲げて、持続可能な社会の実現を目指し、環境に配慮したソリューションや最新技術を導入し、脱炭素社会の実現に取り組んでいます。 https://www.toyo-eng.com/jp/ja/

Opened OFS India as Global Capability Center in Bengaluru, India

Toyo Engineering Corporation (President and CEO Eiji Hosoi, TOYO) and MODEC, Inc. (MODEC) announced the official opening of their Global Capability Center (GCC), TOYO MODEC OFS India Private Limited (OFS India) in Bengaluru, India, on 13th June, 2025. OFS India is a joint venture company of Toyo Engineering India Private Limited (Toyo-India), a subsidiary of TOYO and Offshore Frontier Solutions Pte. Ltd. (OFS*¹), a MODEC Group company.

The new center marks a significant milestone in the companies’ global growth strategy, enhancing their ability to deliver innovation, operational excellence, and scalable services across international markets.

“Our journey to this day has been marked by a shared vision of innovation, excellence, and a commitment to creating value for our customers and stakeholders. This joint venture is a reflection of our collective belief in the power of collaboration and the limitless possibilities that arise when we combine our strengths and expertise,” said Eiji Hosoi, President and CEO, TOYO.

Occupying approximately 100,000 sq ft on the 7th floor of Godrej Centre Indiranagar, Bengaluru, the GCC is set to create numerous high-value job opportunities in engineering, procurement and comprehensive support for Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO*²) projects. OFS India currently employs nearly 200 Indian professionals, with plans to expand its local workforce to 750 within the next three years.

Strategically located in the heart of Bengaluru-India’s Silicon Valley-the GCC is designed to nurture a collaborative, high-performance culture with a focus on innovation, sustainability, and continuous improvement.

TOYO is committed to strengthening its technological capabilities and competitiveness in the FPSO industry.

*1 A joint venture with MODEC, launched in August 2022, will be responsible for the engineering, procurement, and construction of the FPSO. TOYO’s shareholding Ratio is 35％

*2 Floating Production, Storage and Offloading System

Opening ceremony

About TOYO

Toyo Engineering Corporation has been at the forefront of engineering innovation since 1961. As a global engineering and project solutions partner, TOYO offers advanced technological solutions across a range of industries, from oil and gas to renewable energy and petrochemicals in over 60 countries. By leveraging its cutting-edge expertise and commitment to excellence, TOYO helps businesses worldwide achieve operational efficiency and sustainable development. With a mission of "Engineering for Sustainable Growth of the Global Community" Toyo is committed to driving progress and delivering solutions that benefit industries and communities alike. Learn more at https://www.toyo-eng.com/jp/en/.