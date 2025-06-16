【上場食品企業IR・サステナビリティ担当者向け】6/24(火)16:00- 企業価値を高めるアニマルウェルフェア戦略とは？～持続可能な企業経営と投資家の関心に応え、BBFAWの概要を解説～

一般社団法人アニマルウェルフェア・コーポレート・パートナーズ・ジャパンImage: BBFAW webinar

一般社団法人アニマルウェルフェア・コーポレート・パートナーズ

Compassion in World Farming

2025年6月16日

ウェビナー開催のお知らせ

企業価値を高めるアニマルウェルフェア戦略とは？

～持続可能な企業経営と投資家の関心に応え、BBFAWの概要を解説～

2025年6月24日（火） 16:00～17:30 オンラインウェビナー (無料登録制)

Animal Welfare Corporate PartnersとCompassion in World Farmingは、企業の皆様を対象に、企業の家畜アニマルウェルフェア評価指標であるthe Business Benchmark on Farm Animal Welfare (BBFAW)を概説するウェビナーを共催します。BBFAWは世界的に認知された投資家向けのフレームワークであり、世界の主要食品企業150社のアニマルウェルフェアに関する方針、管理体制、実績、透明性を評価するものです。

BBFAWは、独立した事務局によって運営され、パートナーであるCompassion in World FarmingとFOUR PAWSの支援を受けています。高まるESG（環境・社会・ガバナンス）の重要性に対応する食品業界や投資家にとって不可欠なツールです。BBFAWは、投資家、企業、その他のステークホルダーが企業のアニマルウェルフェアに関する取り組みや実績を理解するのに役立ちます。食用のために飼育される動物のウェルフェアを継続的に改善することを目的としています。またBBFAWは、サプライチェーンにおいてアニマルウェルフェアを重視し、毎年その状況を報告し改善している先進的な食品企業が、その功績を認められる機会となります。



【ウェビナーの内容】

・ BBFAWの仕組みとその評価基準の紹介

・ BBFAWが企業のアニマルウェルフェアに関するパフォーマンスの評価・改善にどう役立つかの解説

・ 倫理的な調達と持続可能性に関する、消費者と投資家の高まる期待について

近年、食料生産システムにおけるアニマルウェルフェアへの取り組みは、倫理的な観点だけでなく企業の持続可能性、サプライチェーンのリスク管理、そして消費者や投資家からの信頼獲得においてもますますその重要性を増しています。本ウェビナーは、企業がアニマルウェルフェアに関する方針を策定し、自社の事業目標に沿った具体的な行動計画を立案・実行するための具体的な知見を提供します。

【対象者】

・ サプライチェーンの透明性と持続可能な慣行を強化したい企業

・ 企業のCSR、サステナビリティ、調達、アニマルウェルフェア担当者

・ BBFAWの評価基準と企業戦略への活用法を詳しく知りたい企業の担当者

・ ESG要素を分析し、アニマルウェルフェアに取り組む企業を特定したい投資家

・ 責任ある調達の一環でアニマルウェルフェアへの取り組みを期待する消費者



※ 当日ライブでの参加が難しい方のために、ご登録いただいた方には後日録画をご提供します。

【開催概要】

日時 2025年6月24日（火）16:00～17:30 (日本時間)

参加費 無料登録制

開催方法 ウェビナー(Zoom 日本語通訳あり) ※ 登録すると、後日録画も視聴できます。

お申込み https://bbfaw-overview-webinar.peatix.com

2025年6月23日（月）までに上記のPeatixページよりご登録ください。

Photo: Ms. Arisa Kishigami基調講演：岸上有沙 氏

En-CycleS 独立コンサルタント / クロノス・サステナビリティ社 アジア太平洋地域スペシャリスト

サステナブル投資や経営の専門家。元FTSE Russellアジア・パシフィックESG責任者。日本サステナブル投資フォーラム（JSIF）理事、金融庁サステナブル・ファイナンス有識者会議メンバー。

Photo: Ms. Rubia SoaresBBFAW解説：ルビア・ソアレス 氏

Compassion in World Farming アジア地域 シニアフードビジネスマネージャー

動物科学と持続可能な食肉生産の専門家。15年以上の業界経験を持ち、国際貿易・商業のMBAを取得。アジアの企業が主要なアニマルウェルフェア方針を事業活動に統合することで、どのようなメリットを得られるかについて解説します。

※ 質疑応答を設ける予定。

※ 本ウェビナーは、鶏(肉養鶏、採卵鶏)、豚、牛（肉用牛、乳用牛）、魚類（養殖魚）を含むBBFAWで言及される全ての畜種を対象とします。

【共催団体について】

AWCP logo

Animal Welfare Corporate Partners（アニマルウェルフェア・コーポレート・パートナーズ）

2023年に設立された日本の非営利団体。採卵鶏のケージフリー方針など、企業のアニマルウェルフェア向上を支援しています。

https://awcpj.org/

CIWF logo

Compassion in World Farming（コンパッション・イン・ワールド・ファーミング）

1967年に英国で設立された、家畜福祉の向上を専門とする国際的なNGO。企業や投資家との連携、政策提言、市民への働きかけを通じて、より人道的で持続可能な食料生産システムの実現を目指しています。 BBFAWの共同設立団体として、Compassionはアニマルウェルフェアの取り組みを改善しようとする食品企業に対し、技術的な専門知識、トレーニング、戦略的ガイダンスを提供しています。

https://www.ciwf.org.uk/

お問い合わせ先: 080-2040-0423 (AWCP 池嶋丈児)

Upcoming Webinar

BBFAW Framework Overview: Enhancing Corporate Value Through Animal Welfare Strategy

Addressing Sustainable Corporate Management and Investor Interests

Tuesday 24 June 2025, 16:00 - 17:30 (JST)

Animal Welfare Corporate Partners and Compassion in World Farming are inviting companies to join an insightful session discussing the Business Benchmark on Farm Animal Welfare (BBFAW). This globally recognised investor framework evaluates the farm animal welfare policies, management, performance, and transparency of 150 leading food companies.

BBFAW, run by an independent secretariat and supported by partners Compassion in World Farming and FOUR PAWS, is a vital tool for food businesses and investors navigating the growing importance of ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance). BBFAW helps investors, companies and other stakeholders understand corporate practices and performance on farm animal welfare. It aims to drive continuous improvements in the welfare of animals reared for food. BBFAW also enables leading food companies to be recognised for prioritising farm animal welfare in their supply chains and for reporting and improving upon it year-on-year.

What will the webinar cover?

- Introducing the BBFAW framework and its evaluation criteria

- Exploring how BBFAW can help evaluate and improve corporate performance on farm animal welfare

- Discussing the increasing expectation of consumers and investors regarding ethical sourcing and sustainability

In recent years, addressing animal welfare in food production systems has become increasingly important - not only from an ethical standpoint but also for corporate sustainability, supply chain risk management, and gaining the trust of consumers and investors. This webinar will provide concrete knowledge for companies to formulate animal welfare policies and to develop and implement specific action plans aligned with their business objectives.

Who should attend?

- Companies struggling to meet the growing consumer demand for ethical sourcing

- Investors seeking to evaluate ESG performance and identify companies committed to animal welfare

- Corporate professionals in CSR, sustainability, procurement and animal welfare

- Companies aiming to strengthen supply chain transparency and sustainable practices

- Company representatives who want to learn more about the BBFAW evaluation criteria and how to apply them to corporate strategy

- Anyone interested in animal welfare and corporate responsibility

* For those unable to attend live, a recording will be made available for registered participants.

Event details

This free webinar (registration required) will be held on Tuesday 24th June 2025 from 16:00-17:30 (JST) using the Zoom platform (Japanese interpretation available).

Registration: https://bbfaw-overview-webinar.peatix.com

Please register via Peatix by Monday 23rd June 2025

Keynote: Ms. Arisa Kishigami

Independent Consultant at En-CycleS / Asia-Pacific Specialist at Chronos Sustainability

Sustainable Investment and Business Specialist. Former Head of ESG, Asia Pacific at FTSE Russell. Board Member of the Japan Sustainable Investment Forum (JSIF) and member of Japan’s Financial Services Agency Expert Panel on Sustainable Finance.

BBFAW Overview: Ms. Rubia Soares

Senior Food Business Manager, Asia, Compassion in World Farming

Expert in animal science and sustainable meat production, with over 15 years of industry experience and an MBA in International Trade & Commerce. Rubia will discuss how companies in Asia can benefit from integrating key animal welfare policies into business practices.



* Q&A Session will be available.

*The webinar will cover all species mentioned in BBFAW including chickens (broilers and laying hens), pigs, cattle (beef and dairy) and farmed fish.

About the organisers

Animal Welfare Corporate Partners

A Japanese non-profit established in 2023 to support companies in improving animal welfare, including cage-free egg policies.

https://awcpj.org/

Compassion in World Farming

Established in the UK in 1967, Compassion in World Farming is an international NGO specializing in the improvement of farm animal welfare. Through collaboration with businesses and investors, policy advocacy, and public engagement, it aims to achieve a more humane and sustainable food production system. Co-founder of BBFAW, Compassion provides technical expertise, training, and strategic guidance to food companies seeking to improve their animal welfare practices.

https://www.ciwf.org.uk/

Contact: 81- 80-2040-0423 (George Ikeshima @AWCP)