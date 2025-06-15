【Native Camp American Sign Language / アメリカ手話】Reaching Over 70 Countries Worldwide / ユーザー世界70カ国突破

株式会社ネイティブキャンプ

Native Camp American Sign Language, an online ASL learning service operated by Native Camp, Inc. (Head Office: Shibuya, Tokyo; CEO: Kunihiro Tanigawa), is proud to announce that it has surpassed users in over 70 countries worldwide.

オンラインアメリカ手話サービス「Native Camp American Sign Language」を展開する株式会社ネイティブキャンプ（東京都渋谷区 代表取締役: 谷川国洋）は、このたび、ユーザーが世界70カ国を突破いたしました。

We are pleased to announce that the users of "Native Camp American Sign Language" have expanded to 70 countries worldwide.

Content shared through social media and beginner-friendly videos-such as dance performances incorporating sign language-have gained attention, attracting users from around the world.

Moving forward, we will continue to make learning enjoyable and share the beauty of sign language with even more people.

7-Day Free + ＄69 Coupon!

At Native Camp American Sign Language, we aim to make learning ASL more accessible-even for those who have never tried sign language before.

To help more people experience unlimited ASL lessons, we're currently offering a 7-day free trial + a ＄69 coupon giveaway!

During this limited-time campaign, all new sign-ups will automatically receive 7 days of free access. Plus, we’re giving away a ＄69 coupon-equivalent to the monthly fee! Don’t miss this chance to start learning ASL today.

Sign up here :https://asl.nativecamp.net/?cc=prtc

Features of Native Camp American Sign Language

A fun and accessible ASL learning platform where instructors provide supportive guidance to help you learn sign language with ease.

1. One-on-One Lessons for Beginners

Our experienced instructors tailor lessons to each student's goals and needs. Many instructors are fluent in English, providing additional explanations when needed. Even if you're new to ASL, you can learn with confidence!

2. Unlimited Lessons

Enjoy unlimited ASL lessons, allowing you to immerse yourself in sign language as much as you want. Whether a 25-minute lesson isn’t enough or you’d like to take multiple lessons in your free time, you can learn without worrying about extra costs.

3. No Reservations Needed

With our "Sudden Lesson" feature, you can take ASL lessons anytime, 24/7, whenever you feel like learning. Even if you have a busy schedule, you can fit ASL into your spare moments at your convenience.

(*Excluding scheduled maintenance)

About Native Camp, Inc.

Native Camp is one of the fastest-growing online English learning companies in Asia. We offer affordable online lessons for individuals, businesses, and educational institutions.

With offices around the world, we operate online language learning services across Asia, Europe, and North America, and our reach continues to expand rapidly.

Since 2024, we have also launched new services, including online Japanese conversation lessons, study abroad consulting, and online American Sign Language (ASL) lessons.

Headquarters: Ohata Building, 1-9-2 Jinnan, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo, 150-0041, Japan

CEO: Kunihiro Tanikawa

Business Areas: Online English Learning / Online American Sign Language Services

Website: https://nativecamp.co.jp/

For Media Inquiries Regarding This Press Release

Native Camp, Inc. - Public Relations Department

Contact: https://nativecamp.net/cs/media

『Native Camp American Sign Language』ユーザー世界70カ国突破！

このたび、「Native Camp American Sign Language」のユーザーが世界70カ国に拡大しました。

SNSを通じた情報発信や、手話を取り入れたダンス動画など初心者にも親しみやすいコンテンツが話題となり、世界中から多くのユーザーが参加しています。

今後も、楽しみながら学べる工夫を取り入れ、さらに多くの人に手話の魅力を届けてまいります。

7日間無料＋9,800円分のクーポンプレゼントキャンペーン開催中

Native Camp American Sign Languageでは、これまで手話に触れたことのない方にも「もっと気軽に手話を学べるサービス」を提供することを目指しています。現在、より多くの皆さまにレッスン回数無制限で手話を体験していただけるよう、7日間無料＋9,800円分のクーポンプレゼントキャンペーンを実施中です。

キャンペーン期間中に新規登録された方全員に、7日間の無料体験が自動で付与されます。また、月額料金相当（9,800円分）のクーポンも進呈いたします。この期間限定のサービスを活用し、ぜひ手話レッスンをお楽しみください。

また、講師は英語でサポートいたしますので、英語と手話を同時に学べる絶好の機会です。

お申し込みはこちら :https://asl.nativecamp.net/?cc=prtc

Native Camp American Sign Languageの特長

Native Camp American Sign Languageは、手話への敷居が低く、講師が寄り添って、楽しく手話を学ぶアメリカ手話学習プラットフォームです。

1. 初心者でも安心のマンツーマン指導

経験豊富な講師陣が、各生徒の目標やニーズに合わせたレッスンを提供します。英語が堪能な講師も在籍しており、英語での補足説明が可能です。アメリカ手話学習が初めての方でも安心して受講できます。

2. レッスン回数無制限

「回数無制限」でレッスンを受講できるため、アメリカ手話に多く触れることができます。「25分のレッスンでは物足りない」「時間がある時にはもっとレッスンを受けたい」といった方も料金を気にすることなく、何度でもレッスンを受講することができます。

3. 予約不要

「今すぐレッスン」では、24時間365日(*)レッスンを受講したいと思った瞬間にいつでもアメリカ手話レッスンが可能です。日頃忙しくまとまった時間を取ることが難しい方でも、スキマ時間を使って好きな時に受講できます。

* 定期メンテナンスを除く

アメリカ手話について

Commission on the Deaf and Hard of Hearingによると、アメリカ手話（ASL）はアメリカにおいて英語、スペイン語に次ぐ第3の言語として広く使用されています。(※)

また、アメリカ最大のスポーツイベントであるNFLスーパーボウルのハーフタイムショーで、リアーナのステージで手話通訳を担当したジャスティナ・マイルズ（Justina Miles）さんのパフォーマンスが世界中で注目を集めたことから、アメリカ手話の普及がますます進むことが期待されています。

(※) Commission on the Deaf and Hard of Hearing

https://cdhh.ri.gov/information-referral/american-sign-language.php

株式会社ネイティブキャンプについて

ネイティブキャンプはアジアにおいて最も成長しているオンライン英会話会社のひとつです。個人向けサービス、法人向けサービス、教育機関向けサービスとしてオンラインレッスンを手頃な価格で提供しています。世界各地に拠点をおき、アジア地域、ヨーロッパ地域、北米地域でオンライン英会話サービス事業を運営、その規模は急速に拡大し続けています。

2024年よりオンライン日本語会話サービス事業、留学エージェント事業、オンラインアメリカ手話サービス事業も展開しています。

〒150-0041 東京都渋谷区神南1-9-2 大畠ビル

代表取締役： 谷川 国洋

事業内容： オンライン英会話サービス事業 / オンラインアメリカ手話サービス事業

https://nativecamp.co.jp/

本リリースに関する報道関係のお問い合わせ

株式会社ネイティブキャンプ 広報部

お問い合わせ：https://nativecamp.net/cs/media