UiPath社よりAI and Automation Growth Partner of the Year賞を受賞
株式会社パワーソリューションズ（代表取締役社長：高橋忠郎、本社：東京都千代田区）の子会社である株式会社OLDE（代表取締役社長：加藤秀和、本社：大阪市中央区、以下「OLDE」）は、「UiPath Japan Partner Awards 2024」において、AIとオートメーションによるUiPathの活用推進に最も貢献されたパートナーに授与される「AI and Automation Growth Partner of the Year」を受賞いたしました。
UiPath Japan Partner Awards 2024の様子
UiPath社からの授賞理由：高い技術力に加え、戦略製品への積極的な取り組みと戦略的顧客への早期段階からの技術検証やサービス提供により、AIとオートメーションの融合による業務革新を多くのお客様に提供し、UiPathの価値最大化に貢献されました。
UiPath社プレスリリース：
https://www.uipath.com/ja/newsroom/japan-partner-awards-2025-06-12(https://www.uipath.com/ja/newsroom/japan-partner-awards-2025-06-12)
OLDEのサービス：
https://www.olde.co.jp/index.html
パワーソリューションズグループのRPAに関する実績：
■2024年4月UiPath 社より Industry Solution Partner of the Year 賞を受賞
https://contents.xj-storage.jp/xcontents/AS08564/b9afb85c/6665/4b9d/9379/13e224c537c3/140120240418572802.pdf
■2023年10月 UiPath社のIndustry Solutions Partner of the Year賞を受賞
https://contents.xj-storage.jp/xcontents/AS08564/3359140d/9a98/41d1/a37c/5518d0ddc7f6/20231019140822153s.pdf
■2023年４月 UiPath社よりBPO/Managed Service Partner of the Year 賞を受賞
https://contents.xj-storage.jp/xcontents/AS08564/1539685d/a44c/47a2/aa1e/06ceb714b698/20230426151605586s.pdf
■2022年12月 パワーソリューションズとファーストアカウンティングが会計・税理士事務所特化型サービスの提供を開始
https://contents.xj-storage.jp/xcontents/AS08564/8a27b84b/f45f/4642/a331/ac9c6399f921/140120221221581554.pdf
■2022年４月 UiPath Partner Awards 2021 にて、新規のお客様を最多数獲得したパートナーに授与される「Best New Customer Acquisition 賞」を受賞
https://contents.xj-storage.jp/xcontents/AS08564/4be495dc/e99e/4f0e/9063/fdb70c6958fe/140120220415522552.pdf
RPAサービスに関するお問い合わせ先
株式会社OLDE UiPath 営業担当
TEL：03-6878-0139 E:mail：sales@olde.co.jp