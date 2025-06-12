選手契約継続のお知らせ(#10 ジェイク・レイマン選手)

シーホース三河株式会社

いつもシーホース三河にご青援ありがとうございます。

この度、#10 ジェイク・レイマン選手と2025-26シーズンの契約継続が決まりましたので、お知らせします。

【#10 ジェイク・レイマン選手コメント】

I’m beyond excited to be back with the Mikawa Seahorses for my third season.

This past year didn’t end the way we wanted it to, but I truly believe we made huge strides as a team.

The foundation is strong, the vision is clear, and I’m confident we’re going to continue pushing forward and competing at the highest level.

It means a lot to return to such an incredible organization and community.

The fanbase MIKAWA is passionate, loyal, and has made me feel at home since day one.

I can’t wait to get back on the courtand give everything I have for this team, this city, and these fans.

Let’s get to work!

シーホース三河で3年目のシーズンを迎えられることに、とても興奮しています。

昨年は、私たちが望んだような結果には至りませんでしたが、チームとして大きな進歩を遂げることができたと確信しています。

基盤は堅固で、ビジョンも明確です。今後も前進を続け、最高レベルで戦っていけると確信しています。

このような素晴らしい組織とコミュニティに戻ることができて、本当に嬉しく思います。

三河のファンは情熱的で誠実で、私がここに来た初日から、温かく迎えてくれました。

コートに戻って、このチーム、この街、そしてファンたちのために全力を尽くす日が待ちきれません。

さあ、仕事に取り掛かりましょう！

【プロフィール】

詳細を見る :https://go-seahorses.jp/team/players/detail/id=20564?PlayerID=51000313

