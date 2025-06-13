体力テストデジタル集計システム『ALPHA』、海外展開に向け、日本の体力テスト制度の良さやデジタル活用の効果を海外に向けて発信。フィリピンの教員・学生向けに無料ワークショップを開催

Pestalozzi Technology株式会社

■背景

Pestalozzi Technology株式会社は2019年の創業以来、日本の体力テストの集計・分析業務におけるデジタル化に貢献し、プロダクトであるALPHAは2024年度で約4200校、160万人の児童・生徒に利用されるにいたっております。

事業を通じて、日本の体力テストの仕組み自体が世界的に珍しく、かつ良いものであることを実感してまいりました。それに加え、ALPHAを通じたデジタル活用で、体力テストに関する先生の業務負担の削減、子どもたちの運動能力向上に貢献できることを実証してまいりました。

この体力テストの仕組みとALPHAによるデジタル活用の良さを、日本だけでなく世界中の子どもたち・教員に届けるべく、海外展開を進める上での施策の1つとして、フィリピンにおいてイベントを実施する運びとなりました。



■開催日時

2025年7月10日 13:00 -17:00 (フィリピン現地時間)

■開催場所

フィリピン大学ディマリン校

■開催目的

健康増進やデジタルの活用方法についてあるべき姿の模索

■内容

フィリピンの教員・学生たち等への

・日本式体力テストの紹介、体験

・体力テストデジタル集計システム、ALPHAの利用

・将来の体力テストのあり方に関するディスカッション

■参加者（100人程）

・体育教師

・研究者

・健康と体育に興味のある学生 など

■プログラム詳細 ※時間はフィリピン現地時間

・13:00～13:40 基調講演

日本における体力テストの概要 鈴木 直樹（東京学芸大学・准教授）

なぜ学校で体力テストをするのか？

教育的価値とそれが生徒の幸福をどのようにサポートするかを探ります。

・13:40～14:10 Pestalozzi Technology株式会社パート1

体力テストのための革新的なツールの紹介

・14:10～15:40 Pestalozzi Technology株式会社パート2

実践的な体力テスト体験

専門家の指導のもと、本格的な日本式体力テストに挑戦します。

・15:40～16:10 Pestalozzi Technology株式会社パート3

振り返りのためにデジタルアプリ「ALPHA」の使用

体力テストの結果を実際に分析します。

・16:00～17:00 パネルディスカッション

テーマ：体力テストの未来

モデレーター: 鈴木 直樹 (東京学芸大学・准教授)

日本とフィリピンのパネリストが洞察を共有し、参加者と交流します。

パネリスト

ヘスス・D・アルガリン LPT Ph.D./社長（国際体育スポーツ協会 およびマカティ大学 教授）

ルレット・G・ディストン MSHM（アテネオ・デ・マニラ 小学校体育科コーディネーター）

マービン・ルイス・C・サバド

（ミシシッピ州 フィリピン大学ディマリン校人間運動学部体育学科長）

水庫 郁実 （Pestalozzi Technology株式会社）

■『ALPHA』とは

『ALPHA』はPC・タブレットなど端末を問わず体力テストを計測・集計・分析できるツールです。従来の体力テストは児童・生徒が紙に記録を記入し、教職員がExcelに転記するなどアナログな方法で実施されていました。『ALPHA』では一人一台のタブレット端末を活用することで、デジタルで簡単に測定・集計や分析が可能となります。

サービスページ：https://pestalozzi-tech.com/alpha/

サービス事例紹介動画： ALPHA導入事例(https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nzX7EKQzOrg)

Digital Fitness Test Aggregation System "ALPHA" Promotes Japan’s Fitness Test Framework and Digital Solutions Overseas; Free Workshop Held for Teachers and Students in the Philippines

Since 2020, Pestalozzi Technology Inc., Ltd. (Head Office: Tokyo, Japan; CEO: Tomotsuna Inoue) has been providing the digital fitness test aggregation app “ALPHA.” As part of its efforts to expand internationally, the company is promoting the strengths of Japan’s fitness test system and the benefits of digital implementation abroad.

Pestalozzi Technology is pleased to announce that it will hold a free workshop at the University of the Philippines Diliman for teachers and students in the Philippines.

■ Background

Since its founding in 2019, Pestalozzi Technology Co., Ltd. has contributed to the digitalization of fitness test aggregation and analysis in Japan. As of the 2024 academic year, its product ALPHA has been used by approximately 4,200 schools and 1.6 million students.

Through our work, we have come to recognize that Japan’s fitness test system is not only globally rare but also highly effective. In addition, we have demonstrated that the digital utilization enabled by ALPHA helps reduce the workload of teachers involved in fitness testing and contributes to the improvement of children’s physical abilities.

In order to share the value of this fitness test framework and the benefits of ALPHA’s digital application with children and educators around the world-not just in Japan-we are organizing an event in the Philippines as part of our global expansion initiatives.

■Date & Time:

Thursday, July 10, 2025 | 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM

■Venue:

College of Human Kinetics, University of the Philippines Diliman

■About the Workshop

This free, hands-on session will introduce the latest Japanese practices in school-based physical fitness testing and demonstrate how digital applications can support students’ self-reflection and well-being. Participants will experience practical testing methods and explore how to use digital tools in their own schools or research.

■Participants (approximately 100 people)

・Physical education teachers

・Researchers and faculty

・Students interested in health and PE, etc.

■Program Highlights

【1:00 PM - 1:40 PM Keynote Lecture】

Overview of Physical Fitness Testing in Japan

Dr. Naoki Suzuki (Tokyo Gakugei University)

Why do we test fitness in schools?

Explore the educational value and how it supports student well-being.

【1:40 PM - 2:10 PM】 (PESTALOZZI Technology Inc. Japan)

Introduction to Innovative Tools for Fitness Testing

Discover the latest Japanese digital tools for PE assessment.

【2:10 PM - 3:40 PM】 (PESTALOZZI Technology Inc. Japan)

Hands-on Fitness Testing Experience

Try authentic Japanese-style fitness tests with expert guidance.

【3:40 PM - 4:10 PM】 (PESTALOZZI Technology Inc. Japan)

Using Digital Apps for Reflection

Analyze fitness test results with a digital app to support student self-awareness.

【4:10 PM - 5:00 PM】

Panel Discussion: The Future of Fitness Testing

Moderator: Dr. Naoki Suzuki (Tokyo Gakugei University)

Panelists from Japan and the Philippines share insights and engage with

participants.

Jesus D Argarin LPT Ph. D. / President（International Association of Physical Education

and Sports and University of Makati PE professor）

Lulet G. Tiston, MSHMS（Physical Education Subject Area Coordinator Ateneo de Manila, Grade School）

Marvin Luis C. Sabado, MS（Chair - Department of Physical Education College of Human

Kinetics University of the Philippines Diliman）

Ikumi Mizukura（Pestalozzi Technology Inc.）