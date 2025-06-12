インバウンド向け相撲エンタテインメントショーホール THE SUMO HALL日楽座OSAKA 2025年5月30日（金）に開業1周年を迎えました

阪神電気鉄道株式会社

株式会社阪神コンテンツリンクが運営する、インバウンド向け相撲エンタテインメントショーホール「THE SUMO HALL日楽座OSAKA」（所在地：大阪市浪速区 なんばパークス8階）は、2025年5月30日（金）に開業1周年を迎えました。この1年間で、世界約110の国と地域から延べ36,000人のお客様をお迎えし、「観て、学んで、体験できる」新しいスタイルの相撲エンタテインメント施設として、これからも新しい日本文化体験の場を提供します。

■ 1周年を記念した特別プレショーを開催

開業1周年当日の18時公演では、縁起物として知られる「獅子舞」の演舞をプレショーで実施しました。写真撮影や土俵ステージを飛び出した場内練歩きに加え、来場者全員に1周年限定デザインのオリジナルコースターをプレゼントし、会場は祝福ムードに包まれました。

■ インバウンド比率97％以上、世界に愛される観光スポットへ

来場者の97％以上が訪日観光客であり、そのうちアメリカ22％、オーストラリア22％、ヨーロッパ諸国21％と、全体の約65％を欧米及びオーストラリアのお客さまが占めています。さらに、アジア、南米、中東、アフリカなど世界各地から多数ご来場いただいており、これまでに約110の国と地域からお客さまをお迎えしています。

■ 今後の展望 ― さらなる飛躍を目指す2年目へ

THE SUMO HALL日楽座は、今後も「相撲×エンタテインメント」という独自の切り口で、日本の伝統文化をより気軽に、より多彩な形で体験できる施設を目指します。

また、国内外での展開を一層加速させるとともに、日本文化の魅力を発信し、異なる文化的背景を持つ世界中のお客さまに、よりご満足いただける体験価値を提供します。

■ 1年間のあゆみ

■ THE SUMO HALL日楽座OSAKAとは

THE SUMO HALL日楽座OSAKAは、日本の国技「相撲」をテーマにした、常設型のインバウンド向け相撲エンタテインメントショーホールです。伝統的な相撲に、現代のエンタテインメントと体験の要素を加え、主に海外からのお客さまに向けて、新しい日本文化体験の場を提供しています。音響、照明、映像を駆使し、元大相撲力士が演じる相撲エンタテインメントショーは全編英語で進行します。迫力満点の取組に加え、相撲の歴史や技、ルールについて学べる教育的な要素や、力士との相撲勝負、記念撮影などの参加型コンテンツを通じ、観るだけでなく、「体感できる相撲」をお楽しみいただけます。

■ THE SUMO HALL日楽座OSAKA概要

施設名称：THE SUMO HALL日楽座OSAKA （ザ・スモウホール ヒラクザ オオサカ）

所在地：なんばパークス8階（大阪市浪速区難波中2-10-70）

営業時間：11：00～23：00（11：00～17：00はスーベニアショップのみの営業）※公演時間により変更の場合があります。

定休日：毎週火曜日、年末年始（12/31・1/1）※繁忙期は火曜日も営業

チケット価格：〔Sumo Show〕音響・照明・映像を駆使した、体験型の相撲エンタテインメントショー

プレミアム席：16,000円 ／ スタンダード席：12,500円 こども：9,000円 ※税込

※別途、1席につき1名「相撲チャレンジ」に参加できる、プレミアムBL席の設定もあります。

詳しくは公式サイトをご確認ください。

※すべての公演チケットに、「日楽座弁当」または「日楽座スナックバッグ」とワンドリンク付き。

※こどもは3歳以上12歳以下（「日楽座こども弁当」の提供となります。）

※高級弁当（+4,000円）・ハラール弁当（+2,000円）・ヴィ―ガン弁当（+2,000円）もお選びいただけます。

※お弁当のご予約は公演日3日前の午前10時のお申込みまで。それ以降は「日楽座スナックバッグ」のみ提供。

※公式サイトからのチケット予約は公演日当日午後3時まで。それ以降は店舗にお越しいただくかお問合せください。

〔Sumo Workshop Experience〕相撲の基本的な稽古や技を、元プロ力士から直接学び体験

大人：14,000円 こども：9,000円 ※税込

※すべての公演チケットに、ちゃんこ鍋（1杯／1人）とワンドリンク付き。

※こどもは3歳以上12歳以下

※こちらの公演は不定期開催です。詳しい公演スケジュールは公式サイトをご確認ください。

公式サイト： https://hirakuza.net/

＜会社概要＞

社名 株式会社阪神コンテンツリンク HANSHIN CONTENTS LINK CORPORATION

本社所在地 大阪市福島区海老江1-1-31 阪神野田センタービル10階

資本金 230,000千円（阪神電気鉄道株式会社 100％出資。阪急阪神東宝グループ）

事業内容 コンテンツ事業、音楽事業、広告メディア事業、サイン制作事業

当社は、ビルボードライブや阪神甲子園球場のイベント運営等で培ったエンタテインメントショービジネスのノウハウを本事業に活用します。

The Inbound-oriented Sumo Entertainment Show Hall “THE SUMO HALL HIRAKUZA OSAKA” We celebrated our 1st Anniversary on Friday, May 30, 2025

- Hosting 36,000 Visitors from Approximately 110 Countries and Regions Worldwide

and Aiming for Even Greater Success in Our Second Year. -

THE SUMO HALL HIRAKUZA OSAKA（Location: 8th Floor, Namba Parks, Naniwa-ku, Osaka）, a sumo entertainment show hall for international visitors operated by Hanshin Contents Link Corporation, celebrated its first anniversary on Friday, May 30, 2025. Over the past year, we have welcomed a cumulative total of 36,000 guests from approximately 110 countries and regions. As a new style of sumo entertainment facility where guests can "Watch, Learn, and Experience," we will continue to offer a venue for new Japanese cultural experiences.

■ Special Pre-Show Held to Commemorate HIRAKUZA's 1st Anniversary

To celebrate the anniversary, the 6:00 PM performance began with a special pre-show featuring the 'Shishimai'（lion dance）, a traditional symbol of good luck. The festivities continued as performers stepped off the sumo stage to parade through the venue and pose for photos. To complete the celebration, all guests were gifted a limited-edition 1st-anniversary coaster, filling the hall with a festive mood.

■ A Global Hotspot: 97% of Visitors Are International Tourists

The venue has proven its immense international appeal, with over 97% of attendees being tourists visiting Japan. The audience is primarily composed of guests from the America（22%）, Australia（22%）, and Europe（21%）, which together make up nearly 65% of all visitors. The hall has also welcomed a significant number of guests from across Asia, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, reaching a milestone of hosting visitors from 110 different countries and regions in its first year.

■ Future Outlook: Aiming for Even Greater Success in Our Second Year

"THE SUMO HALL HIRAKUZA will continue to aim to be a facility where visitors can experience traditional Japanese culture more casually and in more diverse ways, through our unique 'Sumo x Entertainment' approach. Additionally, we will accelerate our expansion both domestically and internationally, while continuing to share the charm of Japanese culture and provide an even more satisfying experiential value to customers from diverse cultural backgrounds around the world."

■ A Look Back at the First Year

■ ABOUT THE SUMO HALL HIRAKUZA OSAKA

THE SUMO HALL HIRAKUZA OSAKA is a permanent sumo-themed entertainment show hall prepared for international visitors. It reimagines the traditional sport of sumo with elements of modern entertainment and hands-on experiences, offering a new way to enjoy Japanese culture.

The show, performed entirely in English by former professional sumo wrestlers, utilizes powerful audio, lighting, and visuals. Guests not only witness dynamic sumo bouts but also learn about the sport’s history, techniques, and rules. The experience includes interactive segments like “sumo challenges” against the wrestlers and commemorative photo opportunities.

■ Facility Details - THE SUMO HALL HIRAKUZA OSAKA

Facility Name: THE SUMO HALL HIRAKUZA OSAKA

Location: 8th Floor of Namba Parks（2-10-70 Nambanaka, Naniwa-ku, Osaka City）

Operating Hours: 11:00-23:00（Souvenir shop only open from 11:00-17:00） *Please note that performance times are subject to change.

Days Closed: Every Tuesday, The year-end and New Year holidays（12/31・1/1） *Open on Tuesdays during busy periods.

Ticket Information:［Sumo Show］

An immersive sumo entertainment utilizing sound, lighting, and visual effects.

Premium Seat: \16,000 / Standard Seat: \12,500, Child: \9,000 *Tax included

*Premium BL Seats are available, which include one guaranteed opportunity to participate in

the Sumo Challenge per seat. Please check the official website for details.

*All seats include “HIRAKUZA Bento,” “HIRAKUZA Child Bento,” or “HIRAKUZA Snack Bag” and one drink.

*Children are from ages 3 to 12 years.（Children get a “HIRAKUZA Child Bento.”）

*Food additional fees: Premium Bento（+\4,000）, Halal Bento（+\2,000）, and Vegan Bento（+\2,000）

*Bento orders are accepted until 10:00 AM three days prior. After that, only “HIRAKUZA Snack Bag” is available.

*Tickets reservation from official site are accepted until 3:00 PM of the performance date.

After that, please visit our venue or contact us to purchase a ticket.

［Sumo Workshop Experience］

Learning and experiencing the basic sumo training directly from former professional sumo wrestlers.

Adult: \14,000, Child: \9,000 *Tax included

*All seats include “Chanko Nabe”（one bowl per serving） and one drink.

*Children are from ages 3 to 12 years.

*This performance is held irregularly. For the latest schedule, please visit our official website.

URL : https://hirakuza.net/

Company Name HANSHIN CONTENTS LINK CORPORATION

Headquarters Hanshin Noda Center Building 10F, 1-1-31 Ebie, Fukushima-ku, Osaka City, Japan

Capital fund \230 million（100% investment by Hanshin Electric Railway Co., Ltd., a part of Hankyu Hanshin Toho Group）

Business Description Contents industry, music business, advertising media sales, signage production Our company will utilize the expertise of entertainment show business cultivated through operations.

