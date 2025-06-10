経済予測プラットフォーム『xenoBrain』、AIのニュース解析による全193業界の予測レポートを更新・無料公開
経済予測プラットフォーム「xenoBrain（ゼノブレイン）」を提供する株式会社xenodata lab.（本社：東京都台東区、代表取締役：関洋二郎、以下「ゼノデータ・ラボ」）は、AIによるニュース解析に基づき、全193業界の市場規模の将来動向を予測した最新レポートを更新・無料公開しました。あわせて、「業界別予測分析ページ」を大幅にリニューアルし、ユーザーの皆様がより情報を活用しやすくなるよう改善しました。
▲業界予測ページ画面イメージ
■「業界別予測分析ページ」リニューアルの主なポイント
シンプルで直感的なデザインへ刷新：
表示する予測コンテンツを主要なものに絞り込み、よりシンプルで分かりやすいレイアウトに変更しました。
関連情報へのアクセス向上：
ページサイドには、経済指標に関する最新ニュースを常時表示するほか、「今注目されている業界予測」へのリンクを新たに設置しました。 これにより、関心のある業界情報に加え、注目業界のトレンドもスムーズにご確認いただけます。
■業界別予測ページの内容
1. 2030年までの市場規模推移予測
2. 今後生じる重要な市場環境の変化
3. 業界における国内マーケットシェアランキング
4. AI予測レポートの活用例
■無料公開レポートの対象業界とURL
Deeptech業界
・先端センシング技術業界(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/advanced-sensing-technology)
・イマーシブテクノロジー業界(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/immersive-technology)
・VR（仮想現実）業界(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/vr)
・VRサービス業界(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/vr-service)
・AR（拡張現実）業界(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/ar)
・Web3.0業界(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/web3)
・ロボットメーカー(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/robotics)
・コミュニケーションロボットメーカー(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/social-robot)
・自動運転開発業界(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/autonomous-driving)
・ドローンメーカー(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/drone)
・メタバース業界(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/metaverse)
・宇宙開発業界(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/spacetech)
・クリーンテクノロジー業界(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/cleantech)
・バイオテクノロジー業界(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/biotechnology)
・バイオ医薬品メーカー(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/biopharmaceutical)
・ゲノム医療業界(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/genomic-medicine)
・再生医療業界(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/regenerative-medicine)
・バイオ燃料メーカー(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/biofuel-manufacturer)
・微生物化学研究業界(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/microbial-science)
・AI業界(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/AI)
・ブロックチェーン業界(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/blockchain)
・生成AI業界(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/generative-ai-services)
・3Dプリンティング業界(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/3d-printer)
X-tech業界
・LegalTech業界(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/legaltech)
・サイバーセキュリティ関連業界(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/cybersecurity)
・EdTech業界(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/edtech)
・MaaS業界(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/maas)
・EC及びEC関連サービス業界(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/ecommerce-industry)
・エンタメテック業界(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/entertainmenttech)
・FinTech業界(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/fin-tech)
・セールステック業界(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/salestech)
・ヘルステック業界(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/health-tech)
・PropTech（不動産テック）業界(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/proptech)
・建設Tech業界(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/constructiontech)
・HRTech業界(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/hrtech)
サービス業界
・コンテンツ制作業界(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/content-production)
・ネットメディア業界(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/internet-media)
・出版業界(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/publication)
・不動産開発業界(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/realestate-development)
・広告業界(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/advertising-agency)
・家電量販店業界(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/electronics-store)
・EC業界(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/EC)
・金融業界(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/finance)
・公共サービス業界(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/public-services)
・不動産売買業界(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/real-estate-transaction)
・不動産賃貸業界(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/real-estate-leasing)
・不動産管理業界(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/real-estate-management)
・ビルメンテナンス業界(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/building-maintenance)
・不動産仲介業界(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/real-estate-brokerage)
・ホームセンター業界(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/home-improvement-store)
・送配電事業者業界(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/transmission-and-distribution)
・電力小売業界(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/power-retailing)
・電力業界(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/electric-power)
・通信工事業界(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/telecommunications-construction)
・電気工事業界(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/electrical-installation-work)
・管工事業界(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/plumbing)
・交通系土木業界(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/transport-public-works)
・環境プラント工事業界(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/environmental-plant-construction)
・プラントエンジニアリング業界(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/plant-engineering)
・証券会社業界(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/securities-company)
・生命保険業界(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/life-insurance)
・損害保険業界(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/non-life-insurance)
・林業(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/forestry)
・鉄道輸送業界(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/rail-transportation)
・商社業界(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/trading-company)
・人材紹介業界(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/recruitment-agency)
・ゲームソフトメーカー(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/gamesoftware)
・教育サービス業界(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/education-service)
・航空輸送業界(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/air-transportation)
・ホテル・旅館業界(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/hotel)
・道路輸送業界(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/road-transportation)
・ドラッグストア業界(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/pharmacy)
・リサイクル業界(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/recycling)
・貨物輸送業界(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/logistics)
・医療・福祉業界(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/medical-welfare)
・ソフトウェア開発業界(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/software)
・放送業界(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/broadcast)
・物流業界(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/logistics-group)
・レジャー業界(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/leisure)
・イベント運営業界(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/event-management)
・クリーニング業界(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/Cleaning-Beauty-Bath)
・雑貨小売業界(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/miscellaneous-goods-retail)
・通信サービス業界(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/telecommunications-service)
・ハウスメーカー業界(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/house)
・リース・レンタル業界(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/lease)
・システムインテグレータ業界(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/system-integrator)
・建築業界(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/architecture)
・携帯電話小売業界(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/cell-retail)
・スーパー業界(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/supermarket)
・コンビニ業界(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/convenience-store)
・自動車小売業界(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/auto-dealer)
・印刷業界(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/printing)
・倉庫業界(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/warehouse)
・フィットネス業界(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/fitness)
・海上輸送業界(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/marine-transport)
・外食業界(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/delivery)
・百貨店業界(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/department-store)
・BPOサービス業界(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/bpo)
・組み込みソフトウェア業界(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/embedded-software)
・動画コンテンツ制作業界(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/video-content-production)
・人材派遣業界(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/temporary-staffing)
・経営コンサルティング業界(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/management-consulting)
・ITコンサルティング業界(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/it-consulting)
・建設コンサルティング業界(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/construction-consulting)
・コールセンターサービス業界(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/call-center-service)
・インターネット広告代理店業界(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/Internet-advertising-agency)
・オフライン広告代理店業界(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/offline-advertising-agency)
・ファストフード業界(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/fast-food)
・レストラン業界(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/restaurant)
・居酒屋・パブ業界(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/izakaya-pub)
・カフェ業界(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/cafe)
・ビジネスホテル業界(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/business-hotel)
・アミューズメント施設運営業界(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/amusement-centre)
・リラクゼーション施設運営業界(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/relaxation-facilities)
・教育機関業界(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/educational-institution)
・学習塾・家庭教師業界(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/tutoring-school)
・オンライン教育業界(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/online-education)
・社会人・企業向け教育業界(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/corporate-training)
・家事代行サービス業界(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/housekeeping-service)
・カーリース業界(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/car-lease)
・写真サービス業界(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/photo-service)
・障がい者福祉サービス業界(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/welfare-services-disabled)
・調剤薬局業界(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/compounding-pharmacy)
軽工業
・飲料メーカー(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/beverage)
・アパレルメーカー(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/apparel)
・ファッション雑貨メーカー(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/fashion-accessories)
・農林水産業(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/Agriculture-forestry-fisheries)
・スポーツ用品メーカー(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/sporting-goods)
・インテリアメーカー(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/interior-goods)
・日用品メーカー(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/everyday-items)
・食品メーカー(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/food-maker)
・精密機器メーカー(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/precision-equipment)
・紙メーカー(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/pulp)
・繊維メーカー(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/fiber)
・家具メーカー(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/furniture)
・化粧品メーカー(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/cosmetic)
・パンメーカー(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/bread)
・健康食品メーカー(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/health-food)
・清涼飲料水メーカー(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/soft-drink)
・酒類メーカー(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/alcoholic-beverage)
・オフィス家具メーカー(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/office-furniture)
・一般用医薬品メーカー(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/over-the-counter-drug)
・福祉用具メーカー(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/assistive-products)
・乳製品メーカー(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/dairy-drinks)
・飼料メーカー(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/feed)
・住設機器メーカー(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/housing-equipment)
・生活家電メーカー(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/home-appliances)
・住宅設備家電メーカー(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/housing-appliances)
・AV機器メーカー(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/av-equipment)
・照明メーカー(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/lighting)
・OA機器メーカー(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/oa-equipment)
・計測機器メーカー(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/measuring-equipment)
重工業
・製薬(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/pharmaceutical-company)会社(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/pharmaceutical-company)
・自動車部品メーカー(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/auto-parts)
・工作機械メーカー(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/machine-tools)
・電子材料メーカー(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/electronic-materials)
・エレクトロニクスメーカー(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/electronics)
・半導体メーカー(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/semiconductor)
・エネルギー業界(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/energy)
・ガラス製品メーカー(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/glassware)
・プラスチック製品メーカー(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/plastic-product-manufacturing)
・金属製工業用部品メーカー(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/metal-industrial-parts)
・鉄鋼メーカー(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/steel)
・総合重電メーカー(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/comprehensive-heavy-electricity)
・自動車メーカー(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/automobile)
・建設資材メーカー(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/construction)
・非鉄金属メーカー(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/metal)
・総合化学メーカー(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/chemistry)
・塗料・印刷インキメーカー(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/ink)
・ゴム製品メーカー(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/rubber-product)
・産業機械メーカー(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/industrial-machinery)
・永久磁石メーカー(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/permanentmagnet)
・プラスチック容器メーカー(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/plastic-containers)
・肥料メーカー(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/fertilizer)
・試薬メーカー(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/reagent)
・農薬メーカー(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/agricultural-chemical)
・耐火物メーカー(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/refractory)
・電気自動車メーカー(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/electric-vehicle)
・特装車メーカー(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/specially-equipped-vehicle)
・ファクトリーオートメーション機器メーカー(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/factory-automation-equipment)
・産業用ロボットメーカー(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/industrial-robot)
・半導体製造装置メーカー(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/semiconductor-manufacturing-equipment)
・建設機械メーカー(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/construction-equipment)
・ポンプメーカー(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/pump)
・油圧機器メーカー(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/hydraulic-equipment)
・サービスロボットメーカー(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/service-robot)
・エアコンメーカー(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/air-conditioner)
・モータメーカー(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/motor)
・受変電設備機器メーカー(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/receiving-and-transforming-facilities)
・医療機器メーカー(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/medical-devices)
・防災設備メーカー(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/disasterpreventionmanufacturer)
・電子回路基板メーカー(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/electronic-circuit-board)
・航空機部品メーカー(https://service.xenobrain.jp/forecastresults/market-size/aircraft-components)
※上記各業界はxenoBrainで提供する業界の予測分析結果を一部切り出したもので、xenoBrainサービス上では約1.5万業界について同様の分析を提供しております。
■経済予測プラットフォーム「xenoBrain」について
経済ニュースや企業開示資料、統計を独自のAIで解析する事で、様々な経済情報を予測する経済予測プラットフォームです。経済事象と経済事象のつながりを解析し、企業業績、素材価格、業界需要、統計などの予測を提供することで事業会社の経営意思決定や金融機関の業務効率化をサポートします。米国ダウ・ジョーンズ社や時事通信社といった大手メディア、帝国データバンクとの提携により信頼性の高い情報を収集・解析しています。
・提供開始（正式版）：2019年6月
・URL: https://service.xenobrain.jp/
■ゼノデータ・ラボの会社概要
会社名：株式会社xenodata lab.
所在地：〒110-0015 東京都台東区東上野3-10-4 グローシア上野302
設立年月日：2016 年 2 月 12 日
代表者：代表取締役 関 洋二郎
https://www.xenodata-lab.com/
■本リリースに関するお問い合わせ
株式会社xenodata lab. 広報チーム
Email：pr@xenodata-lab.com