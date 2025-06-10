ロエベがサブリナ・カーペンターの「プリマヴェーラ・サウンド 2025」ステージ衣装をデザイン
LVMHファッション・グループ・ジャパン合同会社 ロエベ ジャパン
Images courtesy of LOEWE and Sabrina Carpenter
Images courtesy of LOEWE and Sabrina Carpenter
Images courtesy of LOEWE and Sabrina Carpenter
Images courtesy of LOEWE and Sabrina Carpenter
Images courtesy of LOEWE and Sabrina Carpenter
2025年6月6日にスペイン・バルセロナで開催された「プリマヴェーラ・サウンド 2025」にて、歌手で俳優のサブリナ・カーペンターが、クリスタルを施したインディゴデニムの、ロエベ カスタムジャンプスーツを着用しました。
Images courtesy of LOEWE and Sabrina Carpenter
Images courtesy of LOEWE and Sabrina Carpenter
Images courtesy of LOEWE and Sabrina Carpenter
Images courtesy of LOEWE and Sabrina Carpenter
Images courtesy of LOEWE and Sabrina Carpenter