ロエベがサブリナ・カーペンターの「プリマヴェーラ・サウンド 2025」ステージ衣装をデザイン

LVMHファッション・グループ・ジャパン合同会社 ロエベ ジャパン

2025年6月6日にスペイン・バルセロナで開催された「プリマヴェーラ・サウンド 2025」にて、歌手で俳優のサブリナ・カーペンターが、クリスタルを施したインディゴデニムの、ロエベ カスタムジャンプスーツを着用しました。



Images courtesy of LOEWE and Sabrina Carpenter