【外国人向けオンライン日本語会話】Native Camp Japanese　SNS総フォロワー数70万人越え！大人気インフルエンサー「Keins Japanese」が宣伝サポーターに就任

株式会社ネイティブキャンプ

株式会社ネイティブキャンプ（本社：東京都渋谷区、代表取締役社長：谷川国洋）が提供するオンライン日本語会話サービス『Native Camp Japanese』は、このたび、SNS総フォロワー数70万人越えの大人気インフルエンサー「Keins Japanese」が、宣伝サポーターに就任したことをお知らせいたします。

Native Camp Inc. (Head Office: Shibuya-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Kunihiro Tanikawa), the provider of the online Japanese conversation service Native Camp Japanese, is pleased to announce that the immensely popular influencer “Keins Japanese,” who has a total of over 700,000 followers across social media platforms, has been appointed as a promotional supporter.

Native Camp Japaneseは、いつでもどこでも何度でも日本人講師とのオンライン日本語レッスンが回数無制限で受講できる日本語学習プラットフォームです。

従来の、受講回数に応じた料金体系を採用している日本語学習プラットフォームとは異なり、Native Camp Japaneseは定額制で、24時間365日、予約不要で1日に何度でも受講できるため、そのコストパフォーマンスと利便性の高さで世界中の日本語学習者から支持を得ています。

Native Camp Japanese では、「Native Camp Japanese」を外国人の方にご紹介いただける宣伝サポーターを募集しています。

このたび、SNS総フォロワー数70万人越えの大人気インフルエンサー「Keins Japanese」が、Native Camp Japanese 宣伝サポーターに就任しました。

Keins Japanese さんが開発・運営するアプリ「Japan Question」では、日本語学習や日本文化に関するショート動画が日々更新されており、世界中の日本語学習者に利用されています。このたび、「Japan Question」の利用者の皆さまにも、宣伝サポーターとしてNative Camp Japanese をご紹介いただきました。

■ 大人気インフルエンサー「Keins Japanese」とは？

Keins Japanese さんは、外国人学習者向けに日本語学習コンテンツを発信している注目のインフルエンサーです。

SNSを中心にショート動画を多数配信しており、「楽しく学べる日本語コンテンツ」が多くのフォロワーから支持を集めています。そのユーモアあふれる表現や、思わずクスッと笑ってしまう演出は、日本人が見ても楽しめる内容となっており、幅広い層に親しまれています。

■アプリ「Japan Question」

iOS：https://apps.apple.com/us/app/japan-question/id6503294325

Android：https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.japan_question&pcampaignid=web_share(https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.japan_question&pcampaignid=web_share)

■ SNSアカウント

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/keins_japanese/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@keins_japanese

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmkWN-6DQmzZ7a3tsSfHoQw

■ Keinsさんからのメッセージ

Native Camp Japaneseを通じて、日本語学習者がより日本語を身近なものに感じてくれたら嬉しいです！私も宣伝サポーターとして多くの方々が日本語を学ぶきっかけになるような面白い動画を今後も発信していきます！

期間限定！7日間無料トライアル＋USD20 分のコインをプレゼント！

Native Camp Japaneseは、日本語を学びたい方に「もっと手軽に日本語を学習できるサービス」を提供することを目指しています。この度、より多くの皆さまに日本語ネイティブスピーカーによる回数無制限のレッスンを体験していただけるよう、「7-Day Free Trial」キャンペーンを実施中です。

キャンペーン期間中に新規登録された方全員が、7日間無料で Native Camp Japanese をお試しいただけます。そしてさらに今なら、7日間の無料トライアルに加えて、USD20 分のコインをプレゼントいたします！

期間限定のお得な機会にぜひ、Native Camp Japaneseのレッスンをお楽しみください。

キャンペーン期間：2025年6月1日（日）00:00 ～ 2025年6月30日（月）23:59

お申し込みはこちら :https://ja.nativecamp.net/?cc=prtimes

※日本語を母語とされる方のご入会はお断りします。

Native Camp Japanese の特長

1. プロフェッショナルな講師陣

日本人講師が、受講者一人ひとりの目標やニーズに合わせたレッスンを提供いたします。英語を話せるバイリンガル講師も在籍しているため、日本語学習が初めての方でも安心して受講いただけます。

2. レッスン回数無制限

「回数無制限」でレッスンを受講できるため、日本語に多く触れることができます。「25分のレッスンでは物足りない」「時間があるときにはもっとレッスンを受けたい」といった方でも、料金を気にせず何度でもレッスンを受講可能です。

3. 予約不要

「今すぐレッスン」では、24時間365日(*)、レッスンを受講したいと思った瞬間にいつでも日本語会話レッスンが可能です。日常忙しく、まとまった時間を取るのが難しい方でも、スキマ時間を活用して好きなときに受講できます。

*定期メンテナンスを除く

法人向け日本語研修サービスについて

Native Camp Japanese では、法人向け日本語研修サービスを提供しています。

日本語学習者のメリット

何度でもお好きなタイミングでレッスンを受講いただけます。また、レッスンごとにお好きな講師や教材を選択できるため、様々な日本語レベルや目的に合わせた学習が可能です。

日本語研修ご担当者様のメリット

管理画面上で、企業が設定した受講目標に基づく学習管理や、受講目標達成度に応じた自動レッスン受講促進が可能です。これにより、社内の日本語研修を効率的に運用いただけます。従業員の皆さまの日本語力向上から、ビジネスシーンでの実践的な日本語利用まで、企業のニーズに合わせて効果的な研修を実現します。

詳細はこちら :https://nativecamp.net/corporate/japanese_training_service

株式会社ネイティブキャンプについて

ネイティブキャンプはアジアにおいて最も成長しているオンライン英会話会社のひとつです。個人向けサービス、法人向けサービス、教育機関向けサービスとしてオンラインで英会話レッスンを手頃な価格で提供しています。世界各地に拠点をおき、アジア地域、ヨーロッパ地域、北米地域でオンライン英会話サービス事業を運営、その規模は急速に拡大し続けています。

2024年よりオンライン日本語会話サービス事業、留学エージェント事業、オンラインアメリカ手話サービス事業も展開しています。

〒150-0041 東京都渋谷区神南1-9-2 大畠ビル

代表取締役： 谷川 国洋

事業内容： オンライン英会話サービス事業 / オンライン日本語会話サービス事業

https://nativecamp.co.jp/

本リリースに関する報道関係のお問い合わせ

株式会社ネイティブキャンプ 広報部

お問い合わせ：https://nativecamp.net/cs/media

Popular Influencer “Keins Japanese” Appointed as Promotional Supporter

We are excited to announce that the hugely popular influencer “Keins Japanese,” who has amassed over 700,000 followers across social media platforms, has been appointed as a promotional supporter for Native Camp Japanese.

Keins Japanese also develops and operates the app Japan Question, which features daily short videos on Japanese language and culture. Widely used by learners worldwide, the app also promotes Native Camp Japanese to its users.

Who is the popular influencer “Keins Japanese”?

Keins is a rising influencer who creates Japanese learning content specifically for non-native speakers. He regularly posts short videos on various social media platforms, earning strong support from followers for his fun and engaging content. His humorous expressions and cleverly crafted videos are enjoyable not only for learners but also for native Japanese speakers, making his content widely loved across different audiences.

App: Japan Question

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/japan-question/id6503294325

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.japan_question&pcampaignid=web_share(https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.japan_question&pcampaignid=web_share)

Social Media Accounts

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/keins_japanese/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@keins_japanese

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmkWN-6DQmzZ7a3tsSfHoQw

A message from Keins

I hope that through Native Camp Japanese, learners will feel that Japanese is more accessible and familiar. As a promotional supporter, I’ll continue to create fun and engaging videos that inspire more people to start learning Japanese!

Limited Time Offer! Get a 7-Day Free Trial + USD 20 Worth of Coins!

Native Camp Japanese aims to provide a more accessible way for learners to study Japanese. We are excited to offer our "7-Day Free Trial" campaign, giving more people the opportunity to experience unlimited lessons with native Japanese speakers.

During the campaign period, all new sign-ups can try Native Camp Japanese for free for 7 days. And right now, in addition to the free 7-day trial, you’ll also receive USD 20 worth of coins as a bonus!

Don't miss this limited-time offer - enjoy unlimited Japanese lessons with Native Camp Japanese today!

Campaign Period:

June 1, 2025 (Sun) 00:00 - June 30, 2025 (Mon) 23:59 (JST)

Sign up here :https://ja.nativecamp.net/?cc=prtimes

Note: This service is not available to those whose native language is Japanese.

Features of Native Camp American Sign Language

Native Camp Japanese is an online platform where you can enjoy unlimited Japanese lessons with native-speaking instructors anytime, anywhere.

Unlike traditional Japanese learning platforms that charge per lesson, Native Camp Japanese offers a flat-rate subscription. With no need for reservations, you can take as many lessons as you want, 24/7, all year round. Thanks to its excellent value and convenience, it has become a popular choice among Japanese learners worldwide.

1. One-on-One Lessons for Beginners

Our experienced instructors tailor lessons to each student's goals and needs. Many instructors are fluent in English, providing additional explanations when needed. Even if you're new to ASL, you can learn with confidence!

2. Unlimited Lessons

Enjoy unlimited ASL lessons, allowing you to immerse yourself in sign language as much as you want. Whether a 25-minute lesson isn’t enough or you’d like to take multiple lessons in your free time, you can learn without worrying about extra costs.

3. No Reservations Needed

With our "Instant Lesson" feature, you can take ASL lessons anytime, 24/7, whenever you feel like learning. Even if you have a busy schedule, you can fit ASL into your spare moments at your convenience.

(*Excluding scheduled maintenance)

About Native Camp, Inc.

Native Camp is one of the fastest-growing online English learning companies in Asia. We offer affordable online lessons for individuals, businesses, and educational institutions.

With offices around the world, we operate online language learning services across Asia, Europe, and North America, and our reach continues to expand rapidly.

Since 2024, we have also launched new services, including online Japanese conversation lessons, study abroad consulting, and online American Sign Language (ASL) lessons.

Headquarters: Ohata Building, 1-9-2 Jinnan, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo, 150-0041, Japan

CEO: Kunihiro Tanikawa

Business Areas: Online English Learning / Online American Sign Language Services

Website: https://nativecamp.co.jp/

For Media Inquiries Regarding This Press Release

Native Camp, Inc. - Public Relations Department

Contact: https://nativecamp.net/cs/media