バングラデシュ産学官のトップ人材がゼネットを訪問

株式会社ゼネット

このたび、独立行政法人国際協力機構（JICA）のプロジェクトの一環として、国立情報学研究所のトップエスイー研修チーム講師陣の支援のもと、バングラデシュにおいて複数のソフトウェア開発関連コースが実施されています。今回、その中でも「ソフトウェア開発アーキテクチャコース」の優秀講師陣7名（産・学・官から各分野の代表者）を日本に招聘し、2025年5月28日、日本のIT企業の視察を目的として当社ゼネットに来社いただきました。

Zenet開発センターにて

当日は、国立最高学府であるダッカ大学の前コンピュータ工学学科長を含む7名の産学官代表が参加いただきました。弊社が開発・提供する教育支援プラットフォーム「Xlabo（エックスラボ）」を活用した寄付講座の提案や、日本の最新のシステム開発事例紹介、双方向ディスカッションなどを実施し、国境を越えた活発な意見交換が行われました。

弊社代表挨拶インターンシップ生との情報交換セッション

ゼネットが提供する「Xlabo」システムは英語版も対応しており、世界的な教育格差の是正に寄与するための取り組みを進めています。今回の意見交換を通じて、日本とバングラデシュ両国の教育・IT分野における更なる連携と発展への期待が高まっています。

今後もゼネットは、グローバルな視点で教育と技術の架け橋となる活動を積極的に展開してまいります。

開発現場視察の様子バングラデシュTopSEからの発表Xlabo研修センター視察の様子

[Appendix: English Translation]

As part of a project by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), multiple software development-related training courses are currently being conducted in Bangladesh with support from instructors of the Top SE training team at the National Institute of Informatics (NII).

Among these, seven outstanding instructors from the "Software Development Architecture Course"-representing industry, academia, and government-were invited to Japan, and on May 28, 2025, they visited our company, ZENET Co., Ltd., to observe the workings of a Japanese IT enterprise.

The delegation included seven representatives from academia, industry, and government, including the former Head of the Department of Computer Science and Engineering at the University of Dhaka, Bangladesh’s premier national university.

The visit featured proposals for donation-based courses utilizing our proprietary educational platform "Xlabo," presentations on Japan's latest system development cases, and active bilateral discussions, fostering a lively exchange of ideas across national borders.

ZENET's "Xlabo" system also supports English and is part of our ongoing efforts to bridge global educational disparities.

This exchange has further heightened expectations for deeper collaboration and advancement in the fields of education and IT between Japan and Bangladesh.

Moving forward, ZENET will continue to actively pursue initiatives that serve as a bridge between education and technology from a global perspective.