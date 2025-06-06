Visionary of the Year 受賞のお知らせ

DIVA株式会社

6月５日、香港で開催されたFluxx Awards 2025において、弊社DIVA株式会社(https://www.divaspace.tech/)代表の大和芽萌里（Memori Yamato）がテクノロジー分野におけるVisonary of Yearに選出されたことをご報告申し上げます。

Fluxx Awardsの概要

このアワードは、Fluxx Events社によって運営され、グローバルな変革を促す先駆者を称えることを目指しています。Fluxx Awards 2025は同社にとって記念すべき第１回目の開催となり、ザ・リッツカールトン・香港で行われました。実質的な開幕式となった5日の授賞式の冒頭では同社オリジナルデザインのトロフィーの発表も行われました。

同社発表によれば、今回のFluxx Awards2025の選定においては5万人以上のビジネスリーダーのプロフィールがスクリーニングされ、最終的に40か国以上から幅広いビジネス分野におけるリーダーが認定されたとのことです。

受賞式における大和芽萌里のスピーチ

Thank you Fluxx Events. This is a great honor.

I built my company, DIVA during Covid for a social purpose. I thought it was an unprecedented time for the world.

Today, however, we continue to live in an unprecedented time in many different ways, in politics, economy, environment, and technology.

It is quite difficult for all of us to keep calm and navigate ways in this ever-changing world.

However, over the past years, I have only grown my belief in the purpose of DIVA and the role of us in the society which has never changed since foundation. There are so many ways we could contribute to the society. I would like to stay focused on my mission and strive to become a person who truly deserves this honor.

DIVA株式会社では今後も設立以来の理念のもと、お客様にご満足いただけるサービスの提供を目指してまいります。

＜会社概要＞

名称 DIVA株式会社

設立 2020年6月

代表者 大和 芽萌里

URL https://www.divaspace.tech/