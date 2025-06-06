Jizai、業界特化型AI DXサービスの提供を開始

株式会社Jizai

（English follows）

生成AI・AIロボットの社会実装を進める株式会社Jizai（本社：東京都文京区、代表取締役CEO 石川佑樹、以下「Jizai」）は、様々な業界で生成AI活用を推進するためAI DXサービスの提供を開始したことをお知らせします。

「あらゆる業界に、AIによる変革を」

AIの社会実装が各業界で急速に進む中、企業には「AIを前提としたサービス・プロダクト」と「組織全体へのAI活用」という2つの視点から業界の未来を見据えた戦略レベルでの意思決定と、それを迅速に実行に移す組織体制の構築が求められています。一方で、社内におけるAI人材の不足、プロジェクトの立ち上げ経験の欠如、または適切なAI技術の選定・開発における課題が多数存在しています。

Jizaiは、「AI時代の最高の開発会社を創る」というVisionのもと、AIの社会実装に強みを持ち、これまで複数業界の先端企業と連携し、技術と事業の両軸から支援を行ってきました。

その中で、AIによる革新を最大化すべく、AI戦略設計・AI業務改善・AI活用推進などのコンサルティング支援からAIプロダクト開発・提供まで一気通貫で伴走します。

対象

- 特定業界をテクノロジーで変革しようとしているリーディングカンパニー- 特定業界をテクノロジーで変革しようとしている今後リーディングカンパニーになる企業

特徴

生成AI活用の内製化支援（AI専任チームの立ち上げ・推進）

AI活用を前提とした、AI戦略の策定、組織設計の策定に伴走します。

Jizaiの知見のあるメンバーをアサインし、御社社内にAI専任チームを立ち上げ強力に推進します。

Jizai AI DXの進め方の方向性：”Enabling”と”Building”

“Enabling”（AI活用環境の構築）：御社のメンバーが自発的にAI活用に取り組める環境づくりを支援します。既存のワークフローや業務プロセスにAIを自然に組み込み、トライアンドエラーを通じて成果を最大化していきます。

“Building”（AIプロダクト開発）：AIを前提としたサービス・プロダクトの企画から開発、リリースまでを一貫してサポートします。

JizaiのAI基盤プロダクトのカスタマイズ提供

バックオフィス業務や汎用的なタスクなど、御社の本業以外の領域には、Jizaiの既存AI基盤プロダクトを御社仕様にカスタマイズして提供します。開発コストを抑えながら、効率的にAI化を実現できます。

ご興味をお持ちの方は、ぜひサイト(http://jizai.ai/services/aidx)からお問い合わせください。

株式会社Jizai概要

Jizaiは、AI・ロボット等の”先端技術”の”社会実装”を劇的に進めることで社会に価値を創造する会社として設立されました。AI DX/AI SaaS事業、AIロボット事業などAIソフトウェア・AIハードウェア両面での社会実装を行います。また、マルチモーダルAIによる制御とタスクの遂行を可能にするハードウエアを研究・開発することで、汎用AIロボットの実現を目指します。

法人名：株式会社Jizai

代表者：代表取締役CEO 石川 佑樹

所在地：東京都文京区向丘2-3-10 東大前HiRAKU GATE

設立：2024年6月

事業内容：生成AI・ロボット等の先端技術サービスの企画・開発・提供など

コーポレートサイト：http://jizai.ai/

Jizai Launches Industry-Specific AI DX Services

Jizai, Inc. (headquarters: Bunkyo-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director & CEO: Yuki Ishikawa), which promotes the social implementation of generative AI and AI robots, announces the launch of AI DX services to advance generative AI utilization across various industries.

"AI-driven transformation for every industry"

As AI social implementation rapidly advances across industries, companies are required to make strategic-level decisions from two perspectives: "AI-native services and products" and "AI utilization across the entire organization," while building organizational structures that can swiftly execute these strategies. However, numerous challenges exist, including shortage of AI talent within companies, lack of project launch experience, and difficulties in selecting and developing appropriate AI technologies.

Under the vision of "creating the best development company for the AI era," Jizai specializes in AI social implementation and has collaborated with leading companies across multiple industries, providing support from both technological and business perspectives.

To maximize AI-driven innovation, we provide end-to-end support ranging from consulting services including AI strategy design, AI business improvement, and AI utilization promotion to AI product development and delivery.

Target

Features

- Leading companies transforming specific industries through technology- Companies aspiring to become leading companies by transforming specific industries through technology

In-house Generative AI Utilization Support (AI Dedicated Team Launch & Promotion)

- We accompany you in formulating AI strategies and organizational design premised on AI utilization.- We assign knowledgeable Jizai members to establish and strongly promote AI dedicated teams within your company.

Jizai AI DX Approach: "Enabling" and "Building"

- "Enabling": We provide and promote environments where your team members can autonomously advance AI utilization and implementation through trial and error. We integrate AI into internal workflows and business processes to maximize results.- "Building": We develop and release AI-native services and products.

Customized Provision of Jizai's AI Platform Products

- For areas that are not your company's core business or general-purpose operations, we provide customized solutions utilizing Jizai's AI platform products.

About Jizai, Inc.

Jizai implements AI solutions/AI SaaS businesses and AI robot businesses in the fields of Generative AI and robotics to address challenges such as rapid population aging and declining workforce. By researching and developing hardware that enables control and task execution through multimodal AI, the company aims to realize General-Purpose AI robots.

Company Name: Jizai, Inc.

Representative: CEO Yuki Ishikawa

Location: Todaimae HiRAKU GATE, 2-3-10 Mukaigaoka, Bunkyo-ku, Tokyo

Established: June 2024

Business Description: Planning, development, and provision of advanced technology services such as Generative AI and robotics

Corporate Website: http://jizai.ai/