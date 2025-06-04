プロダクトの新色と新作アイテムの実物を欧州で先行公開！

株式会社 SOUI and KUFUDesign : Shogo Sekine / Art Direction : Rin Ueno / Photography : Yuta Itagaki / Trans Creation : Loretta Scott

Founded in 2024, SOUI and KUFU is a Japan-born lifestyle brand that tells the world a tale of “creativity and ingenuity in accord, fine-tuned to your everyday” through furniture and interior pieces.

Intertwined with culture and authentic stories at its core, in counterpoint to the dizzying shifts of society, sustainable materials and structure meet universal designs crafted for anyone from kids to adults and all in between to build, scrap and carry on the go.

Infused with an expression all its own, SOUI and KUFU proposes a new way to look at the earth and ways to delight in it.

SOUI and KUFU は、オリジナル家具やインテリア用品を軸に 「 Creativity and ingenuity in accord, fine -tuned to your everyday 」なライフスタイルを世界中へ届けるため、2024 年に設立された日本発のブランドです。

子供から大人まで誰もが簡単に組み立て分解し持ち運ぶことができるユニバーサルデザインと、サステナブルな素材や構造を基本とした製品開発がブランドの背景にあるカルチャーやストーリーと融合し 、目まぐるしく変化する社会に流されない物事の在り方をユニークな方法で表現しています。

SOUI and KUFU は、地球と暮らしを楽しむ新しい選択肢を提案します。

The SOUI and KUFU lineup features all Japan-made items crafted from fully sustainable materials.

The exhibition showcases a new colour variant for both the DISC TYPE - ONE and DECK TYPE - TWO pieces, as well as an all-new OPTION BAG made consciously to support a lifestyle ready to scrap, pack and go with choice the products. Aligned with an ethos for sustainable simplicity, each item tells its story without unnecessary frill.

This straightforward approach stretches the limits of interior design possibilities, offering a visual expression that guests can appreciate at a glance, interwoven with a flexibility and free functionality.

SOUI and KUFU の製品は、全てサステナブルな素材で作られており日本製です。

展示会場では “ DISC TYPE - ONE ” ＋ “ DECK TYPE - TWO ” の新色と、それぞれのプロダクトをライフスタイルに合わせて好きな場所へ持ち運ぶための新作アイテム “ OPTION BAG ” の実物を先行公開し、持続可能なシンプリシティを大切に華美な装飾はせず世界観を表現します。

ユニークなテーマ性とひと目で伝わる視覚的なアプローチや、フレキシブルで自由度の高い製品の特徴を軸に、インテリアデザインの新たな可能性とストーリーを感じる展示を試みます。

ブランドメインカラー「 Red Clay 」 ＆ サブカラー「 Dusk Blue 」

A new color debut for two products from the SOUI and KUFU lineup. Plus a showcase of OPTION BAG, the newest item and its proposed lifestyle after careful iterated samples and checks since brand founding.

SOUI and KUFU のプロダクト " DISC TYPE - ONE " ＋ " DECK TYPE - TWO " の新色がデビュー。

ブランド設立以来、試作と検証を重ねてきた " OPTION BAG " も製品ラインナップへ加わります。

▼ お披露目の初日となる6月18日（水）に特別イベントを実施予定。

SOUI and KUFU in 3daysofdesign

出展期間：2025年6月18日（水）～ 20日（金）

出展場所：Kronprinsessegade 43, 1306 Copenhagen Denmark

( https://maps.app.goo.gl/63FxZSvS6VC9iVAq7 )

詳細を見る :https://www.3daysofdesign.dk/exhibition/soui-and-kufu

