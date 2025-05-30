WEB300に大手企業オプト、学研様はじめ多数入会決定!また７月のイベントにAudrey Tang氏の登壇決定！

株式会社ＡＩsword

WEB300に大手企業オプト様はじめ多数入会決定したことを報告します。

株式会社オプト

取締役

千島航太

コメント

WEB３００では大手CXOとの情報交換もできさらに個人の会員の方も参加していてAI人材候補の方とも設定をもつこともでき採用という意味でも非常に有意義なコミュティーになります。

学研ホールディングス

取締役上席執行役員

山本 教雄

コメント

スタートアップから大企業まで様々な会社が参加していてAIについて情報交換ができ大変有意義でした。

またWEB３００にAudrey Tang氏の登壇も決定しました。詳細は追ってWeb300各SNSでご連絡します。

プロフィール

Audrey Tang, a TIME100 “Most Influential People in AI” honoree (2023), is Taiwan's Cyber Ambassador and served as Taiwan's 1st digital minister and the world's 1st nonbinary cabinet minister (2016-2024).As a child, Tang practiced Taoism to moderate all strong emotions to survive a cardiac condition. After attending 10 educational institutions in 10 years, she left formal schooling to pursue self-education at age 14. In her 20s, Tang rose to prominence as a leader in free and open-source software, revitalizing the Haskell and Perl programming languages.During her 30s, Tang played a crucial role in shaping g0v (gov-zero), one of the most prominent civic tech movements worldwide. In 2014, she helped broadcast the demands of Sunflower Movement activists and worked to resolve conflicts during a three-week occupation of Taiwan's Legislature. Tang became a reverse mentor to the minister in charge of digital participation, before holding the role in 2016.Tang helped develop participatory democracy platforms such as vTaiwan and Join, bringing civic innovation into the public sector through initiatives like the Presidential Hackathon and Ideathon.Other accomplishments for Tang include shaping Taiwan's internationally acclaimed COVID-19 response and safeguarding the country's 2

■コミニュティーサイト

https://web300-community.com

■コンセプト

AIの次世代の学びとつながりを提供するコミュニティ

WEB300は、これまで

最先端技術を学べるコミュニティとして、多くの参加者に支持されてきました。

若い世代～上の世代まで全世代で手を取り合って平等に1から語り合い、交流し、全員で

日本を盛り上げられる新たな世界を作っていこう。

本コミュニティーは各界隈のプロフェッショナルの人たちをお呼びして

最先端の厳選された情報やノウハウや人脈を提供します。

その情報やネットワークを元にみなさまの事業や既存の事業に活かしていただけますと幸いです。