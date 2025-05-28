ウェーブレット、地熱地帯で超小型振源装置「PASS」を用いた弾性波探査を実施

株式会社ウェーブレット

*English follows Japanese

株式会社ウェーブレット（本社：東京都文京区後楽2-3-21 住友不動産飯田橋ビル 3F Room 6、代表取締役：岩本 友幸、以下「当社」）は、このたび国内の地熱地帯において弾性波探査を実施し、地下1,000m程度におよぶ断層構造の可視化に成功しました。本調査では、従来の車両型震源装置をに加え、超小型振源装置「PASS」を活用し、車両が立ち入れない地形的制約のあるエリアにおけるデータ取得に成功しました。

■地熱探査の背景

地熱開発においては、地下の断層構造を精緻に探査することが重要です。しかしながら、国内の地熱資源の多くは山岳地帯に存在し、車両の進入が困難なため、従来の車両型震源装置を用いた弾性波探査によるデータ取得が困難でした。

当社は、東京大学辻研究室が開発した超小型振源装置「PASS」を用いることで、従来の探査ではカバーできなかった地形的制約のあるエリアにも対応し、弾性波探査の対象エリアを拡大させることを目指しています。

PASS（左）と車両型震源装置（右）。右図は物理探査学会 物理探査ニュースより。



■実証試験の概要と成果

今回の探査では、従来の車両型震源装置と、PASSを組み合わせて探査を行いました。PASSは人力での持ち運びが可能なため、これまで地形的な制約から探査が困難だった場所でも設置・稼働が可能となり、従来手法では得られなかったエリアのデータ取得に大きく貢献しました。

探査の結果、地下1,000m程度まで届く弾性波の伝播を確認し、深部に存在する断層構造の可視化に成功しました。また、得られた探査結果は、過去に同地域で行われた地質調査および他の探査手法によるデータと整合的であり、本技術の有効性と再現性を裏付けるものとなりました。

■今後の展望

今後も様々な地域での探査を通して知見を蓄積し、技術開発をさらに推進していきます。

- 震源装置のパワーアップによる探査可能深度の拡大と、PASSのみによる探査の実現- 解析手法の工夫による、より深部のイメージング- 可搬性の向上による、探査の対象エリアのさらなる拡大- 土木やCCS分野への横展開

■当社について

株式会社ウェーブレットは2022年に創業した東京大学発のスタートアップ企業です。

東京大学の辻研究室で開発された振動計測技術を用いて、二酸化炭素の地中貯留や地盤の監視、資源開発、地熱発電、防犯など、さまざまな分野の課題解決に貢献します。

公式ウェブサイト: https://wvl.co.jp/

ウェーブレットの事業の全体像

■お問い合わせ先

株式会社ウェーブレット 広報担当窓口 Email: info@wvl.co.jp

Wavelet Inc. (Head Office: 2-3-21 Kōraku, Bunkyo-ku, Tokyo, Sumitomo-Fudosan Iidabashi Building 3F Room 6, CEO: Tomoyuki Iwamoto) has visualized fault structures reaching depths of approximately 1,000 meters through an seismic survey conducted in a domestic geothermal field. In addition to traditional vehicle-based seismic sources, the survey utilized a portable seismic source device known as "PASS," enabling data acquisition in topographically challenging areas where vehicles cannot enter.

■Background of the survey

In geothermal development, precise exploration of underground fault structures is critical. However, most geothermal resources in Japan are located in mountainous regions with limited vehicle access, and it has been difficult to collect seismic survey data using conventional vehicle-mounted seismic sources.

By employing “PASS,” a portable seismic source developed by the Tsuji Laboratory at the University of Tokyo, the Company aims to expand exploration coverage to areas that were previously inaccessible due to topographic constraints.

PASS (left) and vehicle-type seismic source (right). Right image sourced from the Society of Exploration Geophysicists of Japan “Geophysical Exploration News”.

■Overview and Outcomes

The survey combined traditional vehicle-mounted seismic source with the portable PASS device. Since PASS can be carried by hand, it contributing to data acquisition in previously unexplorable areas.

As a result, elastic wave propagation to depths of approximately 1,000 meters was confirmed, and fault structures deep underground were successfully visualized. The survey results were also consistent with past geological studies and data obtained through other exploration methods in the same region, supporting the effectiveness and reproducibility of the technology.

■Future outlook

Wavelet plans to continue accumulating knowledge through exploration in various regions and further proceed development in the following directions:

- Increasing the power of seismic sources to expand exploration depth and enabling surveys by PASS alone- Developing new analysis methods for deeper subsurface imaging- Enhancing portability to expand target exploration areas- Expanding applications into civil engineering and carbon capture and storage (CCS) fields

■About Wavelet Inc.

Wavelet Inc. is a startup company founded in 2022, based on research from the University of Tokyo. Utilizing seismic measurement technology developed in Professor Tsuji's laboratory at the University of Tokyo, the company contributes to solving challenges in various fields, including CO2 underground storage, underground monitoring, resource development, and geothermal power generation.

Official website: https://wvl.co.jp/en/

Overview of Wavelet's business domain

■Contact Information

Wavelet Inc. Public Relations Contact Email: info@wvl.co.jp