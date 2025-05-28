フォトウェディング・前撮りサービス「TORUTOKOYA photo & movie+」が新宿に衣装フィッティング専用の新店舗を2025年5月31日(土)よりオープン

株式会社tasu

株式会社tasu（本社：東京都新宿区、代表取締役：山田 朋弘）が運営する、婚礼専門のフォトスタジオTORUTOKOYA photo&movie（以下、「TORUTOKOYA」）は、新宿に衣装フィッティングに特化した新店舗を2025年5月31日(土)よりオープンいたします。

本店舗は、「フォトウェディングサービスの衣装合わせにおける満足度で、お客様の想像を超えること」を目的とした店舗で、これまでTORUTOKOYAのお客様からいただいたリアルなお声を元に、理想の衣装選び空間を一から考え、設計・開発したものです。既存の新宿店から徒歩1分というアクセスの良さに加え、衣装ラインナップや空間設計においても大幅なアップデートを行いました。

アンケート1000件以上。衣装選びの課題に向き合った「空間づくり」

今回、お客様からいただいた1000件を超えるアンケートを改めて読みなおし、私たちが最も重視した事は「衣装選びの体験をより快適にする」という事でした。それらを実現するために、衣装フィッティングの専門空間を独立した店舗として設計することを決定。衣装のほとんどをディスプレイ可能にし、見た目でも質感でも衣装合わせを楽しんでいただけるようになりました。

接客部門での打合せアンケートと空間づくりをすり合わせ衣装の展示スペースを10倍に拡大

従来の店舗では、展示スペースを少なくし、仕切りを設けることで、フィッティング中のバッティング機会を減らしてきました。しかしながら、アンケートでいただくお声の多くは、バッティングしてしまうことよりも、実物の衣装をもっと見たいといったご意見が多く、新店舗ではオープンスペースにすることで実際の衣装を展示し、ご覧いただきながら選んでいただけるよう改善いたしました。

天吊りワイヤーを採用し、お客様がディスプレイを周回できるような仕様へ鏡の大きさをこれまでの1.5倍以上に改善

限られたフィッティングスペースの中で、着用されているお客様のご負担を減らせるよう、すべての部屋の鏡の大きさを従来の1.5倍以上にいたしました。それに合わせてフィッティングルームの奥行きを広げ、よりプライベートな空間に仕上げました。

写真は2番目に大きな鏡が張られた空間。鏡の高さ(2m越え)にもこだわった天井高を上げて開放的な空間を演出

アンケートでは、従来の空間に対してご満足いただける意見もありました。しかしお客様の想像を超えるため、従来よりも高い天井高を確保し、より安心して衣装合わせを楽しんでいただけるよう、ゆとりある空間づくりにこだわりました。

内装・導線・家具まで、すべてにこだわった“選ぶ喜び”の空間

3mを超える天高

内装デザインは、接客を行う現場スタッフの意見を中心に、日頃の接客の中でお客様に気に入ってもらえそうと感じた壁紙や什器、素材、インテリア家具までをゼロから選定。空間設計の段階から職人と何度も意見を交わし、徹底的にお客様が安心して衣装を選べるよう、プライベートなフィッティングスペースを設けました。 完成したインテリアショップのような空間は、心地よく自分らしい衣装をお選びいただけます。

「写真」でストーリーを伝える会社だからこそ、大切に撮影してきた工事期間中の軌跡を一部ご紹介いたします。

スタッフの衣装準備時間を削減し、接客に時間を注力できる体制を構築

TORUTOKOYAとして初めてスケルトン状態からの内装となった給排水工事床工事空調設備工事軽鉄工事壁紙の下地が張られたフィッティングルームはすべて引き戸にし空間にゆとりをこだわりの天井壁紙と床材が張られたコーディネーターが厳選した壁紙の材質何度もスタッフが現地へ赴き、広さを確認和装棚を一から造作現場でのすり合わせ店内と合わせて制服のデザイン・色も変更空間の余白を現地で確認店舗外のサイン工事HPのトップ画像を店舗外に掲示衣装・アクセサリー・アート・家具等を整え、店舗が完成したフィッティング仕様メイクアップ仕様ルーム２.ルーム３.

お客様の目に見えるところだけでなく、これまで課題だったコーディネーターの衣装準備時間を削減すべく、マネージャーを中心に、接客時間に集中できるようフローの改善を実施。

コーディネーターの業務削減

衣装合わせを担当したコーディネーターが衣装の準備をする従来の体制から、店舗内に衣装を集約させ種類やサイズごとの管理を分かりやすくすることによって、コーディネーターではなく、当日担当するスタッフが事前の情報と、お客様情報を見て衣装を用意できる体制にし、準備にかかる時間を削減。

削減した時間を新郎新婦に還元

フィッティング時間を30分延長し、試着できる衣装着数を増やしました。従来ではお客様より事前に希望衣装を確認した上で、衣装合わせを行っておりましたが、アンケートでのお声を受け、事前に選ぶ衣装に加え、当日衣装をご覧いただいて選べるフローに変更。

衣装ラインナップも大幅強化。ドレス64着・和装35着を新たに導入

空間だけでなく、衣装の数も拡充。今回の新店舗オープンにあわせて、ドレスは64着、和装は35着を新たに仕入れ、ラインナップを大幅に強化いたしました。和洋問わず、多様なデザインから新郎新婦にとってぴったりの1着を選べる。

新店舗情報

和装の製作現場(京都)へ実際に足を赴き、職人の手さばきや想いに触れ合った

名称：TORUTOKOYA photo & movie+ フィッティングサロン

所在地：〒160-0004 東京都新宿区四谷4丁目30－13 クロスシー新宿御苑前ビル1F

アクセス：TORUTOKOYA新宿店より徒歩1分

ご案内開始日：2025年5月31日(土)（完全予約制）

■ 会社概要

株式会社tasuは、新宿御苑にて「写真・動画で撮る、オトナかっこいい」をコンセプトにしたフォトウェディングサービス「TORUTOKOYA」をはじめ、ウェディングフォト専門セレクトショップ「KIRUTOKOYA」やファミリーフォトサービス「Asobiba」を運営しております。

会社名 ：株式会社tasu

所在地 ：東京都新宿区四谷4-29-9 しんまつビル101号室

代表者 ：代表取締役 山田 朋弘

設立日 ：2020年2月3日

企業HP：https://tasu.co.jp/

■ 報道お問い合わせ先

TORUTOKOYAへのお問い合わせ

TEL：03-6380-6336 （営業時間：11時～18時 ）

e-mail：info@tasu.co.jp

http://torutokoya.com/

"TORUTOKOYA photo & movie+" to Open New Fitting Salon in Shinjuku on May 31, 2025

Based on feedback from over 1,000 couples who have actually used TORUTOKOYA, we return to our roots and reimagined the ideal space for choosing wedding outfits from the ground up.

TORUTOKOYA photo & movie (hereinafter referred to as "TORUTOKOYA"), operated by tasu Inc. (Head Office: Shinjuku, Tokyo; CEO: Tomohiro Yamada), is pleased to announce the grand opening of a new dedicated fitting salon in Shinjuku on Saturday, May 31, 2025. This space is designed exclusively for wedding outfit fittings, enhancing the experience of couples planning photo weddings or pre-wedding shoots.

This new location was created with the goal of exceeding customer expectations in the outfit fitting experience for photo wedding services.

It was thoughtfully designed and developed from the ground up, based on our customers’ comments from TORUTOKOYA, to embody the ideal space for choosing wedding attire.

In addition to its convenient location-just a one-minute walk from our existing Shinjuku studio-the salon features significant upgrades in both outfit selection and spatial design.

Over 1,000 Customer Surveys: Creating a Space That Tackles the Challenges of Choosing Outfits

After carefully reviewing over 1,000 customer survey responses, we identified that what mattered most was making the outfit selection experience more comfortable and enjoyable. To achieve this, we decided to design a dedicated store space specialized exclusively for outfit fittings. Almost all of the outfits are now on display, allowing customers to enjoy the process of choosing their attire not only by sight but also by feeling the texture.

10x Larger Display Area

In response to requests to see more actual outfits rather than prioritizing privacy, the new salon features an open space where most of our collection is on full display, allowing couples to enjoy the look and texture of each outfit.

1.5x Larger Mirrors

To reduce stress while changing, we enlarged our mirrors and extended the depth of fitting rooms for a more private and relaxed environment.

While many survey responses showed satisfaction with the previous space, we aimed to go beyond customer expectations. To achieve this, we secured a higher ceiling than before and focused on creating a more spacious environment, allowing customers to enjoy their outfit fittings with greater comfort and peace of mind.

A Joyful Selection Experience, Refined in Every Detail - From Interiors to Flow to Furniture

The interior design was created from scratch based on the insights of frontline staff who interact with customers daily. Wallpaper, fixtures, materials, and furniture were carefully selected with a focus on what customers might find appealing during fittings. From the early stages of spatial planning, we engaged in numerous discussions with craftsmen to ensure that the space allows customers to choose their outfits in complete comfort. The result is a space that feels like a well-curated interior shop, where each guest can enjoy selecting an outfit that truly reflects their style.

Reducing Staff Preparation Time to Focus More on Customer Service

Not only focusing on what customers see, but also addressing internal challenges, we improved the workflow-led by our manager-to reduce the time coordinators spent preparing their outfits, allowing them to focus more on customer service.

"Reducing Coordinators' Workload"

We moved away from the traditional system where coordinators prepared outfits themselves. By organizing all outfits in-store by type and size, on-site staff can now handle preparation using advance details and customer info-greatly reducing setup time.

"Less Time Preparing, More Time for the Couple"

Fitting time was extended by 30 minutes, enabling more outfit trials. In response to customer feedback, couples can now select additional outfits on the day, beyond those chosen in advance.

Dramatic Upgrade to Our Outfit Collection: 64 Dresses and 35 Traditional Styles Now Available

Not only the space but also our outfit range has been expanded. To coincide with the new store opening, we added 64 dresses and 35 traditional garments, significantly strengthening our lineup. Customers can now choose the perfect outfit from a wide variety of Western and Japanese designs.

New Store Information

Store Name:TORUTOKOYA photo & movie+ Fitting Salon

Address:1F, Crossy Shinjuku Gyoenmae Building

4-30-13 Yotsuya, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo 160-0004, Japan

Access:Just a 1-minute walk from TORUTOKOYA Shinjuku Main Store

Opening Date:Saturday, May 31, 2025 (By appointment only)

Company Overview

tasu Inc. is based in Shinjuku Gyoen, Tokyo, and operates a range of photography services under the concept of “Cool and Sophisticated, Captured in Photo and Video.” Our offerings include the photo wedding brand TORUTOKOYA, the wedding photography select shop KIRUTOKOYA, and the family photography service Asobiba.

Company Name: tasu Inc.

Head Office: Room 101, Shinmatsu Building, 4-29-9 Yotsuya, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo, Japan

CEO: Tomohiro Yamada

Established: February 3, 2020

Corporate Website: https://tasu.co.jp

Media Inquiries

For inquiries about TORUTOKOYA:

TEL: +81-3-6380-6336 (Business hours: 11:00 AM - 6:00 PM)

Email: info@tasu.co.jp

Website: http://torutokoya.com