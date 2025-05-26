より多くの患者さんに治験の機会を DCT Japanが7疾患領域で医療機関との提携拡大/Clinical Trial Opportunities for More Patients

株式会社DCT Japan

株式会社DCT Japan（本社：東京都中央区、代表取締役社長：武藤真祐、以下「DCT Japan」）は、分散型臨床試験（Decentralized Clinical Trial、以下「DCT」）に特化した企業です。日本全国をカバーする在宅治験対応の訪問看護師ネットワークや、被験者リクルートを支援するサテライト医療機関ネットワークの構築をはじめ、DCTに関連する包括的なソリューションを提供しています。

このたびDCT Japanは、被験者確保が特に困難とされる疾患領域において、多数の対象患者を有する複数の医療機関とサテライト医療機関事業に関する業務提携契約を締結しましたので、お知らせいたします。

背景

DCTは、オンライン診療、訪問看護、IoT技術などを活用し、被験者が治験実施施設に来院することなく臨床試験に参加できる仕組みです。「Patient Centricity（患者中心主義）」の理念のもと、近年その活用が国内外で広がりを見せています。

日本では依然としてドラッグラグおよびドラッグロスが大きな課題となっており、DCTは国際水準の臨床試験体制を構築するための重要な手段として注目されています。加えて、近年の治験パイプラインは、生活習慣病からがん、希少疾患、中枢神経疾患（CNS）などへとシフトしており、これらの領域では患者数の少なさから治験実施が困難とされています。こうした背景から、患者の医療アクセス性を高めるDCTの導入が期待されています。

DCT Japanの取り組み

DCT Japanは、専門医の地域偏在に加え、身体機能の低下や通院の困難さといった疾患特有の課題により、アクセス性の向上が求められる疾患領域において、患者集積が見込まれる複数の医療機関と、DCT実施に関するサテライト医療機関事業における業務提携契約を締結いたしました。

【対象疾患】

- 全身性エリトマトーデス（SLE）- アルツハイマー病- パーキンソン病- 筋萎縮性側索硬化症（ALS）- がん- 筋ジストロフィー- 重症筋無力症

これにより、これらの疾患を対象とした治験実施時に、迅速な被験者リクルートメントが可能となり、治験期間の短縮が見込まれます。患者にとっても、治験参加機会の増加が期待されます。

今後の展望

DCT Japanは今後、対象疾患のさらなる拡大と連携医療機関ネットワークの強化を図ってまいります。製薬企業やCROとの連携を通じて、多様な治験ニーズに応える体制を整備し、治験期間の短縮、新薬の早期上市に貢献することで、日本の医療の発展に寄与してまいります。

DCT について：

DCT(Decentralized Clinical Trial:分散型臨床試験 )は、オンライン診療や看護師による訪問看護、ウェアラブルデバイス等の IoT を活用することによる医療機関への来院に依存しない臨床試験を指し、これにより患者さんの健康状態や医療機関との物理的な距離による来院負担を軽減し、症例エントリーの向上、試験コストの減少等に寄与します。

株式会社 DCT Japan について：

株式会社DCT Japan はインテグリティ・ヘルスケアグループとして 2022 年 2 月に設立された、分散型臨床試験に特化した日本初の企業です。訪問看護、オンライン診療システム等の IT ソリューション、サテライト医療機関ネットワークの構築による被験者リクルートなどを中心に、DCT に関連した包括的なソリューションを提供しています。 https://dctj.co.jp/

DCT Japan Inc. (Head Office: Chuo-ku, Tokyo; President: Shinsuke Muto; hereinafter “DCT Japan”) is the first company in Japan specializing in Decentralized Clinical Trials (hereinafter “DCT”). DCT Japan provides comprehensive solutions related to DCTs, including the establishment of a nationwide network of visiting nurses for home clinical trials and a network of satellite sites to support patient recruitment.

DCT Japan is pleased to announce that it has entered into a clinical cooperation agreement with multiple medical institutions with a large number of eligible patients in disease areas where patient recruitment is particularly challenging, to further expand satellite site services.

Background

DCT is a system that allows subjects to participate in clinical trials without having to visit the clinical trial site, by utilizing telemedicine, home nursing, and IoT technology. Based on the philosophy of “Patient Centricity,” the use of DCT has been expanding not only in Japan, but globally in recent years.

In Japan, drug lag and drug loss continue to be major issues, and DCT is attracting attention as an important means of building a clinical trial delivery system that meets international standards. In addition, clinical trial pipelines in recent years have shifted from lifestyle-related diseases to oncology, rare diseases, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases, and the small number of patients in these areas pose significant challenges in the conduct of clinical trials. Against this backdrop, the introduction of DCTs is expected to increase patient access to healthcare.

DCT Japan Initiatives

DCT Japan has entered into a clinical cooperation agreement with multiple medical institutions that are expected to have a high concentration of patients in areas where accessibility needs to be improved due to regional disparities in the availability of specialists and disease-specific issues such as physical deterioration and difficulty in visiting clinics. The agreement supports the satellite site initiative for the implementation of DCT.

Target Diseases

- Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE)- Alzheimer's disease- Parkinson's disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)- Cancer- Muscular dystrophy- Myasthenia gravis

Through this initiative, DCT Japan will enable faster patient recruitment for clinical trials targeting these diseases, leading to shorter clinical trial durations and also more opportunities for patients to participate in clinical trials.

Future Prospects

DCT Japan plans to further expand the range of target diseases and strengthen its network of affiliated medical institutions. Through collaboration with pharmaceutical companies and CROs, DCT Japan will contribute to the development of Japanese healthcare by developing a system to meet diverse clinical trial needs, shortening the duration of clinical trials, and ultimately bringing new drugs to market earlier.

About DCT:

DCT (Decentralized Clinical Trial) is a clinical trial that does not depend on patient visits to trial sites,by utilizing ,home nursing care by nurses, telemedicine and IoT technologies such as wearable devices . This approach reduces the burden of site visits caused by patients’ health status and physical distance from the trial site, improves patient enrollment and reduces trial costs.

About DCT Japan Inc:

DCT Japan Inc. was established in February 2022 as part of the Integrity Healthcare Group and is the first company in Japan specializing in decentralized clinical trials. The company provides comprehensive solutions related to DCT, focusing on home nursing visits, IT solutions such as online medical systems, as well as patient recruitment by establishing a network of satellite sites. https://dctj.co.jp/