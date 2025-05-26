X1StudioがihD創業者イアン・ハリス氏より株式を取得

X1Studio株式会社

東京、日本 - 2025年5月26日 - X1Studio株式会社（本社：東京都港区、ファウンダー兼代表取締役社長：ウィリアム・アチュリ、「以下X1Studio」）は、本日、アジア太平洋地域において22年以上にわたり統合テクノロジーコンサルティングの分野でリーダーシップと革新を牽引してきた先駆者、ihD Ltd. (本社：香港、取締役：エイドリアン・リム、「以下ihD」)の創業者イアン・ハリス氏より株式を取得したことを発表します。ihDは、ホスピタリティおよびビルテクノロジー分野における深く先進の専門知識と長期にわたる顧客との持続的信頼関係によって、業界屈指の実績を築いてきました。

この戦略的な資本提携は、両社の長年にわたる協業関係における重要な節目となり、今後のグローバル市場における事業成長とイノベーションの次のフェーズへの道を切り拓くものです。

X1Studioのファウンダー兼代表取締役社長、ウィリアム・アチュリは、「日本国内の主要プロジェクトにおいて、約10年にわたりihDと密接に連携してきました。ihDチームの卓越したプロフェッショナリズムと価値観に常に深い敬意を抱いています。イアン氏が築いたレガシーは非常に素晴らしく、新たに就任した取締役会 - エイドリアン・リム氏、チョン・コク・シオン氏、アルフィー・チェン氏、- のリーダーシップのもと、ihDは今後も発展を続け、次世代のホスピタリティとビルディングコンサルタントたちに影響を与え続けると確信しています。」と述べています。

X1StudioとihDは、本提携により東京、シンガポール、香港、上海、北京、深圳、クアラルンプール、ノイダにおいて150名を超える業界の専門家およびコンサルタントを擁し、ホスピタリティおよびビルディング分野における市場でのポジションを一層強化してまいります。これまで両社は、アジア地域全体において約600件のプロジェクト（アジア全域のプロジェクト一覧は下記「導入実績」を参照）を導入し、深い専門性、能力、そして高い顧客信頼に基づく実績を築いてきました。

ihDの取締役、エイドリアン・リム氏は、「X1Studioとの戦略的提携を発表できることを大変嬉しく思います。ウィリアム氏とチームとの協働と学びを通じて、私たちは自社のビジョンを再定義することができました。このパートナーシップにより、ホスピタリティ、企業、教育、ビル分野に向けた革新的な製品とソリューションを共同で開発することが可能になります。アジア全域のお客様と地域社会に貢献するインパクトある変革をともに創り出せることを期待しています。」と述べています。

今年後半、X1StudioとihDは、新たなソリューション・ポートフォリオを発表し、さらなる国際市場への展開を計画しています。今回の戦略的提携は、アジアを代表するIoTコンサルティングおよび統合テクノロジーデザイン企業を目指す上で、極めて重要な一歩となります。

また本提携は、海外市場でも高く評価されている“日本固有のホスピタリティをアジア太平洋地域に拡げる”というこれまでにない戦略でもあります。

今後も当社はihDと共に、統合テクノロジーデザインのホスピタリティに新たな基準を打ち立て、未来のスタンダードを築いてまいります。

X1Studioについて

会社名：X1Studio株式会社

所在地：東京都港区赤坂2-5-4 赤坂室町ビル6階

代表者：ファウンダー兼代表取締役社長 ウィリアム・アチュリ

設立：2020年9月

事業概要：

X1Studioはヒューマンセントリック（ヒト中心）のアプローチを掲げるIoTテクノロジー

コンサルティング企業で、ホスピタリティ分野（GRMS、ERMS）およびデータセンター分野

（BMS、EPMS、DCIM）向けの統合ソリューションを専門としている。同社は、独自の

クラウドプラットフォーム「hotelOS」および「Data Center OS」を提供し、

5つ星ホテルやハイパースケール・データセンターの運用の最適化を支援している。

公式 Webサイト

https://www.x1studio.co.jp/

hotelOS Webサイト

https://hotel-os.jp/

Data Center OS Webサイト

https://x1studio.co.jp/datacenter-os/

ihDについて

会社名：ihD Ltd.

所在地：Room 401, 4/F, The L'Plaza, 367-375 Queens Road Central, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong

代表者：取締役 エイドリアン・リム

設立：2003年9月

事業概要：

ihDは、22年前の設立以来、アジア太平洋地域において高い評価を受けるテクノロジーコンサルティング企業。同社は、統合型のIT、IoT、セキュリティ、弱電、音響映像、音響設計ソリューションの提供において豊富な実績を有する。

公式 Webサイト

https://ihd-hk.com/

■本リリースに関するお問い合わせ

X1Studio株式会社 マーケティング

E-mail：press@x1studio.co.jp

導入実績(PDF)はこちら

https://x1studio.co.jp/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/Project-List_X1Studio_ihD.pdf

X1Studio Announces Acquisition of Shares from ihD Founder Ian Harris,

Making a New Era of Strategic Growth

Tokyo, Japan - 26th May, 2025 - X1Studio Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo;

Founder and President : William Achury), today announced the acquisition of shares from Mr. Ian Harris, the esteemed founder of ihD Ltd. - a respected pioneer in integrated technology consultancy with 22 years of leadership and innovation across the APAC region.

Renowned for its deep domain expertise and long-standing client relationships, ihD has built a legacy of excellence in the hospitality and building technology sectors.

This strategic move marks a pivotal milestone in the long-standing collaboration between the

two firms and paves the way for the next phase of international growth and innovation.

“Having worked closely with ihD for about 10 years across key projects in Japan, I have

always admired the deep professionalism and values that define the ihD team,” said

William Achury, CEO of X1Studio. “Mr. Ian’s legacy is exceptional. Under the leadership of the new Board of Directors-Adrian Lim, Chong Kok Siong, and Alfie Cheng-I’m confident ihD will continue to thrive and inspire a new generation of hospitality and building consultants.”

Together, X1Studio and ihD now combine a team of over 150 industry professionals

and consultants across Tokyo, Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen,

Kuala Lumpur and Noida, strengthening their market positions in the Hospitality, and

Buildings sectors. Combined, they bring a proven track record of delivering about 600 (see attached list of projects across the region) - demonstrating deep expertise,

execution capabilities, and client trust.

“We are thrilled to announce our strategic alliance with X1Studio,” said Adrian Lim, Managing Director of ihD. “Working and learning with William and his team has helped us redefine our

vision. This partnership enables us to jointly develop innovative products and solutions for the hospitality, corporate, education, and building sectors. We look forward to creating impactful

changes that benefit our clients and communities across Asia.”

Later this year, X1Studio and ihD will unveil a new portfolio of solutions and expand their

footprint into additional international markets. This strategic alignment is a significant step

toward becoming Asia’s leading IoT Consultancy and integrated technology design firm.

“This partnership bridges experience and innovation, standing at the intersection of heritage

and progress-setting a new benchmark for integrated technology design and building

tomorrow’s standards, today.”

About X1Studio

Company Name: X1Studio Co., Ltd.

Address: 6F Akasaka Muromachi Building, 2-5-4 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo

Founder & President: William Achury

Founded: September 2020

Business Overview:

X1Studio is a human-centric IoT technology consulting firm specializing in integrated solutions for hospitality (GRMS, ERMS) and data centers (BMS, EPMS, DCIM), featuring its proprietary

hotelOS and Data Center OS cloud platforms to enhance operations in five-star hotels and

hyperscale data centers.

Website: https://x1studio.co.jp/en/

hotelOS website: https://hotel-os.jp/en/

Data Center OS website: https://x1studio.co.jp/en/datacenter-os-en/

About ihD

Company Name: ihD Ltd.

Address: Room 401, 4/F, The L’Plaza, 367-375 Queens Road Central, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong

Managing Director: Adrian Lim

Founded: September 2003

Business Overview:

Established over 22 years ago, ihD is a leading technology consultancy renowned for

delivering integrated IT, IoT, Security, ELV, Audio-Visual, and Acoustics solutions across the

APAC region.

Website: https://ihd-hk.com/

Media Inquiries

X1Studio Marketing

Email: press@x1studio.co.jp

Track Record (PDF)

https://x1studio.co.jp/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/Project-List_X1Studio_ihD.pdf