株式会社セントラルメディエンス（本社：東京都港区、代表取締役：中川隆太郎、以下「当社」）は、令和7年2月27日付で東京地方裁判所に民事再生手続き（令和7年（再）第6号）を申し立てた株式会社メトラン（本社：埼玉県川口市、代表取締役：新田一福、以下「メトラン社」）に対してスポンサーとして再生支援をすることを決議し、5月23日付でスポンサー契約を締結したことをお知らせいたします。

本件スポンサー契約は、民事再生法174条1項に基づく再生計画に対する裁判所の認可等を条件としておりますが、本締結により、当社の100％子会社となるメトラン社に対し資金的・経営的な支援を行い、事業再構築を行ってまいります。

再生支援の背景

メトラン社は1984年、未熟児・新生児用の高頻度振動換気タイプ（HFO）人工呼吸器の草分けとして創業以来、人工呼吸器ならびに関連製品を開発し、医療現場の要望や必要性に最新技術で応え提供してきた医療機器メーカーです。メトラン社製の新生児・小児用HFO人工呼吸器は、高性能が要求されるNICU（新生児集中治療室）の現場で広く使用され、低出生体重児（未熟児）、新生児の救命・治療に貢献しています。

当社は、“医療を止めない”を経営理念に、メディカルインテグレーター(R)として医療運営に必要なあらゆるバックオフィス事業を展開しております。関東を中心とし全国の医療機関への経営・資材・人材事業支援を行い、医療機器や資材の調達・物流・保守までを一貫して担う体制を持ち、グループ全体で在庫やコストをリアルタイムに管理できる仕組みを活用し、医療現場の安定的な支援を行ってまいりました。医療従事者が本来の業務に専念できる環境を整えることで、医療経営の最適化と、質の高い医療の継続的提供を支援しています。

このたび、メトラン社の持つ呼吸器メーカーとしての高い技術力と開発力に、当社のサプライチェーンや医療機関とのネットワーク、運営ノウハウを組み合わせることで、国内外での供給体制を一層強化しながら新たな市場への展開を目指しており、今後は海外拠点の販路拡大や新たなチャネルの開拓を通じて、メトラン社の製品とその価値がより広く届けられる環境づくりに取り組むとともに、セントラルメディエンスグループとしての経営基盤を活かして資金・人材・管理体制の整備など多方面から支援を行い、メトラン社の再出発を全力で後押し、互いの強みを活かすことでより良い医療サービスの提供と持続的な成長を共に実現してまいります。

〈株式会社メトラン 概要〉

社 名：株式会社メトラン

所在地：埼玉県川口市川口2-12-18

代表取締役：新田一福

設 立：1984年7月14日

URL：https://www.metran.co.jp/

〈株式会社セントラルメディエンス 会社概要〉

社 名：株式会社セントラルメディエンス

所在地：東京都港区虎ノ門2-10-1 虎ノ門ツインビルディング EAST棟8階

代表取締役：中川隆太郎

設 立：2018年5月18日

URL：

セントラルメディエンス https://centralmedience.com/

美STAR https://beautystar.jp/

M&Aメディカル https://mandamedical.centralmedience.com/

メディカルクルー https://career.centralmedience.com/crew/

ハケンの介護 https://career.centralmedience.com/kaigohaken/

Central Medience ペイメンツ https://payments.centralmedience.com/

セントラルメディエンスサプライ https://cms.centralmedience.com/

To All Members of the Press

May 23, 2025

Announcement on the Sponsorship Agreement Regarding the Civil Rehabilitation Support of Metran Co., Ltd. by Central Medience

Central Medience Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Minato-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director: Ryutaro Nakagawa, hereinafter "our company") hereby announces that it has resolved to provide support as a sponsor for Metran Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Kawaguchi City, Saitama Prefecture; Representative Director: Kazufuku Nitta, hereinafter "Metran"), which filed for civil rehabilitation proceedings (2025 (Re) No. 6) with the Tokyo District Court on February 27, 2025. Accordingly, a sponsorship agreement was concluded on May 23, 2025.

This sponsorship agreement is subject to the approval of the court for the rehabilitation plan in accordance with Article 174, Paragraph 1 of the Civil Rehabilitation Act. Through this agreement, Metran will become a wholly owned subsidiary of our company, and we will provide financial and managerial support to promote the company’s business restructuring.

Background of the Rehabilitation Support

Founded in 1984, Metran has been a pioneer in the field of high-frequency oscillation (HFO) ventilators for premature and neonatal patients. Since its inception, it has developed ventilators and related medical devices, offering products equipped with the latest technologies to meet the evolving needs of medical institutions. Metran’s HFO ventilators for neonates and children are widely used in NICUs (Neonatal Intensive Care Units), contributing significantly to the treatment and survival of low birth weight and premature infants.

Our company, operating under the philosophy of “Never Stop Healthcare,” functions as a Medical Integrator(R), offering a full range of back-office services essential for healthcare management. We support medical institutions primarily in the Kanto region and across Japan with operations involving business, materials, and human resources. Our organization provides an integrated system for the procurement, logistics, and maintenance of medical equipment and materials. We also utilize a real-time inventory and cost management system across our group to ensure consistent support for healthcare settings. By creating an environment where medical professionals can focus on their core duties, we help optimize healthcare operations and facilitate the continuous delivery of high-quality medical services.

Through the integration of Metran’s advanced technology and development capabilities in respiratory devices with our supply chain network, relationships with healthcare institutions, and operational know-how, we aim to further strengthen supply systems both domestically and internationally. Looking ahead, we plan to expand Metran’s distribution channels abroad and develop new markets. At the same time, we will support Metran’s rebirth through capital, human resources, and management infrastructure leveraging the Central Medience Group’s corporate foundation. Together, we aim to deliver better healthcare services and achieve sustainable growth by utilizing the strengths of both organizations.

Company Profile: Metran Co., Ltd.

Name: Metran Co., Ltd.

Address: 2-12-18 Kawaguchi, Kawaguchi City, Saitama Prefecture

Representative Director: Kazufuku Nitta

Established: July 14, 1984

URL: https://www.metran.co.jp/

Company Profile: Central Medience Co., Ltd.

Name: Central Medience Co., Ltd.

Address: 8F, Toranomon Twin Building EAST, 2-10-1 Toranomon, Minato-ku, Tokyo

Representative Director: Ryutaro Nakagawa、M.D.,Ph.D.

Established: May 18, 2018

URL:

Central Medience https://centralmedience.com/

Bestar https://beautystar.jp/

M&A Medical https://mandamedical.centralmedience.com/

Medical Crew https://career.centralmedience.com/crew/

Haken no kaigo https://career.centralmedience.com/kaigohaken/

Central Medience Payments https://payments.centralmedience.com/

Central Medience Supply https://cms.centralmedience.com/

