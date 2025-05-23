°ìÈÌ¼ÒÃÄË¡¿Í²­Æì¥«¥á¥»¥ó¥¿ー¿Þ1. ¥ê¥å¥¦¥­¥å¥¦¥ä¥Þ¥¬¥á¡£¼Ì¿¿Äó¶¡¡§the Turtle Conservancy¤Î Maximilian Maurer»á¤ÈSimon Rouot»á¡£

²­Æì¸©¤òµòÅÀ¤È¤¹¤ë´Ä¶­ÊÝ¸îÃÄÂÎ¡Ö°ìÈÌ¼ÒÃÄË¡¿Í²­Æì¥«¥á¥»¥ó¥¿ー¡Ê°Ê²¼¡¢OKC¡Ë¡×¤Ï¡¢ÀäÌÇ´í×ü¼ï¤Ç¤¢¤ë¥ê¥å¥¦¥­¥å¥¦¥ä¥Þ¥¬¥á¡ÊGeoemyda japonica¡Ë¤ÎÊÝÁ´¾õ¶·¤ÎÄ´ºº¤Ë¶¨ÎÏ¤¹¤ë¤è¤¦¡¢¸©Ì±¤ä´Ñ¸÷µÒ¤Ë¸Æ¤Ó¤«¤±¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£OKC¤Ï¡¢¿·¤¿¤Ë¡Ö¥ê¥å¥¦¥­¥å¥¦¥ä¥Þ¥¬¥á¤òµß¤ª¤¦¡×¤È¤¤¤¦»ÔÌ±²Ê³Ø¥×¥í¥¸¥§¥¯¥È¤òÎ©¤Á¾å¤²¡¢²­Æì¤Î¿Í¡¹¤ËÁø¶ø¤·¤¿¥ê¥å¥¦¥­¥å¥¦¥ä¥Þ¥¬¥á¤Î¼Ì¿¿¤äÆ°²è¤ò»£±Æ¤·¡¢¥ª¥ó¥é¥¤¥ó¤ÇÅê¹Æ¤¹¤ë¤è¤¦¸Æ¤Ó¤«¤±¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£¤³¤Î¥×¥í¥¸¥§¥¯¥È¤Ï¡¢À¤³¦¥«¥á¤ÎÆü¤Ë¹ç¤ï¤»¤ÆËÜÆü³«»Ï¤µ¤ìÇ¯Ëö¤Þ¤Ç·ÑÂ³¤µ¤ì¤Þ¤¹¡£

¹ñºÝ¼«Á³ÊÝ¸îÏ¢¹ç¡ÊIUCN¡Ë¤Ï¸½ºß¡¢¥ê¥å¥¦¥­¥å¥¦¥ä¥Þ¥¬¥á¤òÀäÌÇ´í×ü¼ï¡ÊEN¡Ë¤Ë»ØÄê¤·¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£¤³¤ì¤Ï¡¢ÌîÀ¸ÀäÌÇ¤Î´í¸±À­¤¬¹â¤¤¤³¤È¤ò°ÕÌ£¤·¤Þ¤¹[1]¡£¤·¤«¤·¡¢5～10Ç¯¤´¤È¤ÎºÆÉ¾²Á¤¬¿ä¾©¤µ¤ì¤Æ¤¤¤ë¤Ë¤â¤«¤«¤ï¤é¤º¡¢25Ç¯´Ö¡¢ËÜ¼ï¤ÎÊÝÁ´¾õ¶·¤ÏºÆÉ¾²Á¤µ¤ì¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤»¤ó[2]¡£¥ê¥å¥¦¥­¥å¥¦¥ä¥Þ¥¬¥á¤Ï¡¢À¸Â©ÃÏ¤ÎÁÓ¼º¤ÈÊ¬ÃÇ¡¢Æ»Ï©¤Ç¤Î»àË´»ö¸Î¡¢¥¨¥­¥¾¥Á¥Ã¥¯¥Ú¥Ã¥È¼è°ú¤Î¤¿¤á¤ÎÌ©Í¢¤Ê¤É¡¢Â¿¤¯¤Î¶¼°Ò¤ËÄ¾ÌÌ¤·¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹[3]¡£À¸Â©´Ä¶­¤Î¤ï¤º¤«¤ÊÊÑ²½¤Ç¤µ¤¨¡¢¤µ¤é¤Ê¤ë´í¸±¤Ë¤µ¤é¤¹²ÄÇ½À­¤¬¤¢¤ë¤¿¤áÌÊÌ©¤Ê´Æ»ë¤¬ÉÔ²Ä·ç¤Ç¤¹¡£

¡Ö¥ê¥å¥¦¥­¥å¥¦¥ä¥Þ¥¬¥á¤òµß¤ª¤¦¡×¤ÎÌÜÉ¸¤Ï¡¢²­Æì¡¢µ×ÊÆÅç¡¢ÅÏ²ÅÉßÅç¤È¤¤¤Ã¤¿À¸Â©ÃÏ¤Ç¥ê¥å¥¦¥­¥å¥¦¥ä¥Þ¥¬¥á¤ÎÀ¸Â©¾ì½ê¤òÆÃÄê¤·¡¢¼Ì¿¿¤äÆ°²è¤òÄó½Ð¤·¤Æ¤â¤é¤¦¤³¤È¤Ç¤¹¡£OKC¤Ï¤³¤ì¤é¤Î¥Çー¥¿¤òÊ¬ÀÏ¤·¡¢Àµ¼°¤ÊÊÝÁ´Êó¹ð½ñ¤òºîÀ®¤·¤Þ¤¹¡£¤³¤ÎÊó¹ð½ñ¤ÏIUCN¤ËÄó½Ð¤µ¤ì¡¢²­Æì¸©¶µ°éÄ£Ê¸²½ºâ²Ý ¡¢´Ä¶­¾Ê¤È¶¦Í­¤µ¤ì¤Þ¤¹¡£

½»Ì±¡¢´Ñ¸÷µÒ¡¢¥Ï¥¤¥«ー¡¢¥Ä¥¢ー¥¬¥¤¥É¡¢¼Ì¿¿²È¡¢¼«Á³°¦¹¥²È¤Ê¤É¡¢Ã¯¤Ç¤â»²²Ã¤Ç¤­¤Þ¤¹¡£ÆÃÊÌ¤Ê¥È¥ìー¥Ë¥ó¥°¤ÏÉ¬Í×¤¢¤ê¤Þ¤»¤ó¡£

»²²ÃÊýË¡

¿Þ2. ÌîÀ¸¤Î¥ê¥å¥¦¥­¥å¥¦¥ä¥Þ¥¬¥á¤ò½é¤á¤ÆÈ¯¸«¤·¤¿»þ¤Î¶½Ê³¤Î½Ö´Ö¤ò¤È¤é¤¨¤¿¥¤¥é¥¹¥È¡£

¥¹¥Æ¥Ã¥×1¡§²­ÆìËÜÅç¡¢µ×ÊÆÅç¡¢ÅÏ²ÅÉßÅç¡¢¤½¤·¤Æ¶áÎÙ¤ÎÅç¡¹¤Ç¥ê¥å¥¦¥­¥å¥¦¥ä¥Þ¥¬¥á¤ò¸«¤Ä¤±¤Þ¤·¤ç¤¦¡£¤³¤Î¥«¥á¤Ï¥Ï¥¤¥­¥ó¥°¥³ー¥¹¡¢¸ø±à¡¢Æ»Ï©ÏÆ¤Ê¤É¡¢¿Í¤¬¤è¤¯Ë¬¤ì¤ë¿¹ÎÓÃÏÂÓ¤Ç¤è¤¯¸«¤é¤ì¤Þ¤¹¡£¥«¥á¤ÏÆü¤Î½Ð¤ÈÆü¤ÎÆþ¤ê¤Î»þ´ÖÂÓ¤ËºÇ¤â³èÈ¯¤Ë³èÆ°¤·¤Þ¤¹¤¬¡¢ÃÈ¤«¤¯±«¤ÎÂ¿¤¤Å·¸õ¤Ç¤Ï°ìÆüÃæ³èÆ°¤·¤Æ¤¤¤ë¤³¤È¤â¤¢¤ê¤Þ¤¹¡£

½ÅÍ×¡§°ÂÁ´¤Ë¤´Ãí°Õ¤¯¤À¤µ¤¤¡£¤³¤Î¤è¤¦¤Ê¾ì½ê¤òÃµº÷¤¹¤ëºÝ¤Ï¡¢¥Ï¥Ö¡ÊÆÇ¼Ø¡Ë¤Ê¤É¤ÎÆ°Êª¤Ë¤´Ãí°Õ¤¯¤À¤µ¤¤¡£

¥¹¥Æ¥Ã¥×2¡§¥«¥á¤Ë¿¨¤ì¤º¤Ë¼Ì¿¿¤Þ¤¿¤ÏÆ°²è¤ò»£±Æ¤·¤Æ¤¯¤À¤µ¤¤¡£²ÄÇ½¤Ç¤¢¤ì¤Ð¡¢¹ÃÍå¡¢Æ¬¡¢»Í»è¡¢Èø¤Ê¤É¡¢ÂÎ¤Î³ÆÉô°Ì¤Î¥¯¥íー¥º¥¢¥Ã¥×¼Ì¿¿¤È¡¢¿¿¾å¤«¤é»£±Æ¤·¤¿Á´¿È¼Ì¿¿¤âÅºÉÕ¤·¤Æ¤¯¤À¤µ¤¤¡£¥ê¥å¥¦¥­¥å¥¦¥ä¥Þ¥¬¥á¤«¤É¤¦¤«ÉÔÌÀ¤Ê¾ì¹ç¤Ç¤â¡¢¥Çー¥¿¤ò¤´Äó½Ð¤¤¤¿¤À¤±¤Þ¤¹¡£ÀìÌç¥Áー¥à¤¬³ÎÇ§¤·¤Þ¤¹¡£

½ÅÍ×¡§¥ê¥å¥¦¥­¥å¥¦¥ä¥Þ¥¬¥á¤Ë¿¨¤ì¤¿¤ê»ý¤Ã¤¿¤ê¤¹¤ë¤³¤È¤Ï¶Ø»ß¤µ¤ì¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£

¥¹¥Æ¥Ã¥×3¡§´Ñ»¡¥Çー¥¿¡Ê¤ª¤ª¤è¤½¤Î°ÌÃÖ¡ÊÃÏÌ¾¤Þ¤¿¤ÏGPSºÂÉ¸¡Ë¡¢Æü»þ¡¢Å·µ¤¡¢¥À¥Ë¤ÎÍ­Ìµ¤Ê¤É¡Ë¤òµ­Ï¿¤·¤Æ¤¯¤À¤µ¤¤¡£

½ÅÍ×¡§°ÌÃÖ¾ðÊó¤ò¸ø³«¤·¤Ê¤¤¤Ç¤¯¤À¤µ¤¤¡£¤³¤ì¤é¤Î¥«¥á¤Ï°ãË¡¤ËºÎ¼è¤µ¤ì¤¿¤êÌ©Í¢¤µ¤ì¤ë¤³¤È¤¬¤¢¤ê¤Þ¤¹¡£

¥¹¥Æ¥Ã¥×4¡§¼Ì¿¿¡¢Æ°²è¡¢´Ñ»¡¥Çー¥¿¤ò¥Õ¥©ー¥à¤Ë¥¢¥Ã¥×¥íー¥É¤·¤Æ¤¯¤À¤µ¤¤¡£

¥Õ¥©ー¥à :https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScBHyf5ly6EMOTBirfB5T3wOknMHUWi82-F7K3e3RfjN7SuBA/viewform?usp=header

¥Çー¥¿¼õÉÕ´ü´Ö¡§2025Ç¯5·î23Æü～2025Ç¯12·î31Æü

2020Ç¯1·î¤Þ¤ÇÁÌ¤Ã¤¿¼Ì¿¿¡¢Æ°²è¡¢´ÑÂ¬¥Çー¥¿¤â´¿·Þ¤·¤Þ¤¹¡£

¥×¥í¥¸¥§¥¯¥È¤ÎºÇ¿·¾ðÊó¤Ï Web ¥µ¥¤¥È(https://www.okinawa-kame.org/)¤ò¤´Í÷¤¯¤À¤µ¤¤¡£

¤³¤Î¥×¥í¥¸¥§¥¯¥È¤Ï¡¢2025Ç¯5·î¤Î¹ñÏ¢¤ÎÌÜÉ¸¤Ç¤¢¤ë»ýÂ³²ÄÇ½¤Ê³«È¯ÌÜÉ¸¡ÊSDG¡Ë15¡ÖÎ¦¤ÎË­¤«¤µ¤â¼é¤í¤¦¡×¤ò»Ù±ç¤¹¤ë¤¿¤á¤Î¹ÔÆ°´­µ¯¤Ç¤¹¡£

https://www.un.org/sustainabledevelopment

¤³¤Î½ÐÈÇÊª¤ÎÆâÍÆ¤Ï¹ñÏ¢¤Î¾µÇ§¤ò¼õ¤±¤Æ¤ª¤é¤º¡¢¹ñÏ¢¤Þ¤¿¤Ï¤½¤Î´Ø·¸¼Ô¡¢¤¢¤ë¤¤¤Ï²ÃÌÁ¹ñ¤Î¸«²ò¤òÈ¿±Ç¤¹¤ë¤â¤Î¤Ç¤Ï¤¢¤ê¤Þ¤»¤ó¡£

²­Æì¥«¥á¥»¥ó¥¿ー¡ÊOKC¡Ë¤Ë¤Ä¤¤¤Æ

OKC¤Ï¡¢²­Æì¤Ë¤ª¤±¤ëÌîÀ¸Ã¸¿å¥¬¥á¤ÎÊÝ¸î¤ÈÊÝÁ´¤Ë¼è¤êÁÈ¤àÈó±ÄÍø¤Î°ìÈÌ¼ÒÃÄË¡¿Í¤Ç¤¹¡£¹­Êó³èÆ°¡¢ÌîÀ¸¥¬¥á¤Î¸ÄÂÎ·²¤ÎÄ¹´ü¥â¥Ë¥¿¥ê¥ó¥°¡¢¤½¤·¤ÆÊÝÁ´À¸Êª³Ø¸¦µæ¤Ë¼è¤êÁÈ¤ó¤Ç¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£OKC¤Ï²­ÆìËÌÉô¤Ç25Ç¯°Ê¾å¤Ë¤ï¤¿¤ê¼Â»Ü¤µ¤ì¤Æ¤¤¤ë¥ê¥å¥¦¥­¥å¥¦¥ä¥Þ¥¬¥á¤Î¥Õ¥£ー¥ë¥ÉÄ´ºº¡ÊºÇÄ¹µ­Ï¿¡Ë¤Î´ÉÍý¤ò°ú¤­·Ñ¤®¡¢¤³¤Î½ÅÍ×¤Ê¸¦µæ¤Î·ÑÂ³¤Ë¿ÔÎÏ¤·¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£¤µ¤é¤Ë¡¢¤³¤Î¼ï¤Î½é¤Î¥ê¥Õ¥¡¥ì¥ó¥¹¥²¥Î¥à¤òºîÀ®¤¹¤ë¤¿¤á¤Î¹ñºÝ¶¨ÎÏ¤ò¼çÆ³¤·¤Æ¤ª¤ê¡¢¤³¤ì¤Ï¾­Íè¤Î¥Õ¥£ー¥ë¥É¥Ùー¥¹¤ÎÊÝÁ´ÀïÎ¬¤ò»Ù¤¨¡¢¶¯²½¤¹¤ë²è´üÅª¤ÊÀ®²Ì¤Ç¤¹¡£¾ÜºÙ¤Ë¤Ä¤¤¤Æ¤Ï¥¦¥§¥Ö¥µ¥¤¥È¤ª¤è¤Ó¥½ー¥·¥ã¥ë¥á¥Ç¥£¥¢¤ò¤´Í÷¤¯¤À¤µ¤¤¡£

- Website: https://www.okinawa-kame.org- Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/okinawakamecentre- X/Twitter: https://x.com/okinawa_kame- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/okinawakamecentre- Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@OkinawaKameCentre- Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/okinawakameÏ¢ÍíÀè

narukiyo@okinawa-kame.org

WORLD TURTLE DAY! PEOPLE OF OKINAWA ARE ASKED TO HELP SAVE ENDANGERED TURTLES - CITIZEN SCIENCE!

Fig 1. Ryukyu black-breasted leaf turtle (Geoemyda japonica). Photo courtesy of Maximilian Maurer and Simon Rouot of the Turtle Conservancy.

Okinawa Prefecture, Japan - May 23, 2025 - The Okinawa Kame Center (OKC), an environmental conservation organization based in Okinawa Prefecture, is calling on residents and visitors to help determine the conservation status of the endangered Ryukyu black-breasted leaf turtle or "Yamagame" in Japanese. The organization has launched a new Citizen Science project called Save Yamagame, encouraging people in Okinawa to photograph or video record any turtles they encounter and submit the footage online. The project begins today to coincide with World Turtle Day and will continue through the end of the year.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) currently lists the Ryukyu black-breasted leaf turtle as Endangered, meaning it is at high risk of extinction in the wild [1]. However, the species¡Ç conservation status has not been reassessed in 25 years-despite recommendations for reassessment every 5-10 years [2]. The turtles face numerous threats, including habitat loss and fragmentation, road mortalities, and smuggling for the exotic pet trade [3]. Even small changes in their environment may put them at further risk, making close monitoring essential.

The goal of Save Yamagame is to involve the community in locating these turtles across their native range-Okinawa, Kume, and Tokashiki Islands-and submitting photographs and videos. The OKC will analyze the data to produce a formal conservation report. This report will be submitted to the IUCN and shared with the Okinawa Prefectural Government (OPG), the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology (MEXT), and the Ministry of the Environment (MoE).

Anyone can participate-residents, tourists, hikers, tour guides, photographers, nature lovers, etc. No special training is required.

HOW TO PARTICIPATE

Fig 2. Illustration capturing the exciting moment when people first discover a Ryukyu black-breasted leaf turtle in the wild.

Step 1: Find a Ryukyu black-breasted leaf turtle on Okinawa Island, Kume Island, Tokashiki Island, and potentially other nearby islands. These turtles are often seen in forested areas frequented by humans, such as hiking trails, parks, and on roadsides. The turtles are most active at sunrise and sunset, and they may remain active throughout the day during warm, rainy weather.

Important: Be safe. Please be mindful of habu (venomous snakes) and other animals when exploring these areas.

Step 2: Take a photo or video of the turtle without touching it. If possible, please include close-up shots of individual body parts-such as the shell, head, limbs, and tail-as well as a full-body photo taken from a top-down perspective. If you're unsure whether it¡Çs a Ryukyu black-breasted leaf turtle, you can still submit your data-our team will verify the species.

Important: It is illegal to touch or handle the Ryukyu black-breasted leaf turtle.

Step 3: Record your observational data: approximate location (place name or GPS coordinates), date, time, weather, and the presence of ticks.

Important: Avoid sharing the location publicly. Some individuals illegally collect and smuggle these turtles out of Japan.

Step 4: Upload your photos, videos, and observational data to this form:

FORM :https://forms.gle/627iwKxnc8sWWRXV8

DATA ACCEPTANCE PERIOD: MAY 23, 2025 - DECEMBER 31, 2025

Photos, videos, or observational data from as far back as January 2020 are also welcome.

Please visit our website for updates on the Save Yamagame(https://www.okinawa-kame.org/) project.

This project is a call to action in support of Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 15: Life on Land, which is the United Nations' Goal of the Month for May 2025.

https://www.un.org/sustainabledevelopment

The content of this publication has not been approved by the United Nations and does not reflect the views of the United Nations or its officials or Member States.

About Okinawa Kame Centre (OKC)

The OKC is a not-for-profit general incorporated association committed to the protection and conservation of wild freshwater turtle populations in Okinawa. The team engages in public outreach, long-term monitoring of wild turtle populations, and conservation biology research. OKC recently assumed stewardship of the longest-running field study of the Ryukyu black-breasted leaf turtle-an effort spanning over 25 years in northern Okinawa Island-and is dedicated to continuing this vital work. In addition, the team is leading an international collaboration to generate the first reference genome for this species, a milestone that will support and enhance future field-based conservation strategies. To learn more, visit the OKC website and social media channels.

Contact information

Please contact Aya Narukiyo via email for media inquiries or additional information:

narukiyo@okinawa-kame.org

References- Asian Turtle Trade Working Group. (2000). Geoemyda japonica (errata version published in 2016). The IUCN Red List of Threatened Species 2000: e.T9042A97362115.https://dx.doi.org/10.2305/IUCN.UK.2000.RLTS.T9042A12952738.en- International Union for Conservation of Nature. (n.d.). Frequently Asked Questions. IUCN Red List. https://www.iucnredlist.org/about/faqs- Yasukawa, Y. and Ota, H. (2008). Geoemyda japonica Fan 1931- Ryukyu black-breasted leaf turtle, Okinawa black-breasted leaf turtle. In: Rhodin, A.G.J., Pritchard, P.C.H., van Dijk, P.P., Saumure, R.A., Buhlmann, K.A., and Iverson, J.B. (Eds.). Conservation Biology of Freshwater Turtles and Tortoises: A Compilation Project of the IUCN/SSC Tortoise and Freshwater Turtle Specialist Group. Chelonian Research Monographs No. 5, pp. 002.1-002.6, doi:10.3854/crm.5.002.japonica.v1.2008, http://www.iucn-tftsg.org/cbftt