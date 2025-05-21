Leading Startup Squareは、2025年5月21日をもってローンチ1周年を迎えました。

株式会社Leading Startup Square

株式会社Leading Startup Square(https://lss.events/)（本社：〒135-0061 東京都江東区豊洲三丁目2番24号 豊洲フォレシア10階、代表取締役：御幡 勇気、以下 LSS）は、2025年5月21日をもって、ローンチ1周年を迎えました。

LSSは2024年5月21日のローンチ以来、「成果協創型のスタートアップコミュニティ」として、国内外のスタートアップ、大企業、VC・CVC、自治体など多様なプレイヤーが有機的につながり、事業創出や協創プロジェクトを生み出す場を提供して参りました。

現在、ご参画頂いているメンバーは194社にのぼり、そのうち44社が上場企業という構成となっており、大企業とスタートアップが垣根を越えて交流・連携し、新たなビジネスや価値創出を実現するプラットフォームとして、着実に基盤を築きながら活動の幅を広げ、歩みを進めております。

▲2025年5月21日時点のメンバー集計情報▲ご参画頂いている一部メンバーのカオスマップ

この1年で、人材派遣（LSS CXOオンデマンド）(https://www.cxo-ondemand.jp/)、M＆A・PMI（LSS M＆A Total Exe）(https://lss.events/service/ma-total-exe/)、資金調達(https://lss.events/service/finance/)

（LSS Finance Concierge）(https://lss.events/service/finance/)をはじめとする各種新規事業サービスの提供、タイ(https://prtimes.jp/main/html/rd/p/000000014.000134446.html)・台湾(https://lss.events/news/2025-0311/)でのビジネス実践ツアーの実施、Climbers Startup JAPAN 2024 -秋-(https://lss.events/news/20241121/)、Tokyo Unicorn Summit 2025(https://lss.events/news/20250507/)への出展・参画、東南アジア最大のテックイベントを主催する「Techsauce」とのMOU締結(https://lss.events/news/20250509/)、各種支援機関とのパートナーシップ連携、Slack上のオープン・ワークスペース「LSS Innovation Hub」の開設(https://prtimes.jp/main/html/rd/p/000000024.000134446.html)等（参加方法につきましては下記、LSS Innovation Hub参加方法*をご参照ください）、多くの取り組みを展開し協創の土台となるネットワークを拡張して参りました。

また、スタートアップのグローバル展開支援の一環として、「インターナショナル会員枠」を新たに創設し、海外の成長企業が日本市場へアクセスし、現地パートナーと連携できる機会を広げる仕組みも整備致しました。

こうした活動を通じてLSSが目指すのは、単なる情報交換の場ではなく、実際の事業創出や資本提携につながる“成果協創志向のオープンイノベーション”の実現です。

LSSはスタートアップ支援やビジネスマッチングの枠を超え、日本企業と海外企業、行政、投資家等の多様なプレイヤーが業種や国境を越えて連携し、共に新たな価値創造に挑むエコシステムの構築を目指します。

その実現に向けては、スタートアップの成長支援、企業同士の共同実証・新規事業開発、自治体との連携による地域課題の解決などを通じて、イノベーションの機会を都市部だけでなく全国各地、そしてグローバルへと広げていく所存です。

グローバルなスタートアップ・エコシステムとの接続をより一層強化することで、日本と世界のスタートアップを繋ぐ「協創のハブ」として挑戦を続け、今後はミドル・レイター・IPO・大企業フェーズの皆様に特化したコミュニティへと再編し、会員様同士のフェーズや目線をより一層そろえ、質の高い出会いや協創の機会が生まれやすいコミュニティへと移行して参ります。

LSSでは、次の成長フェーズを目指すスタートアップの皆様に向けて、上場企業や大企業との連携機会、資本提携・事業協創に向けた実践的な支援体制の強化に努めます。

「成果協創型のスタートアップコミュニティ LSS」を引き続きどうぞよろしくお願い致します。

【LSS Innovation Hub 参加方法*】

LSS Innovation Hubへの参加は無料で、LSS会員でなくても、スタートアップ（シード～レイター）、大企業・上場企業（新規事業・投資担当者等）、VC・CVC、自治体、スタートアップ支援事業者の方にご参加いただけます。

参加方法、参加後の流れを含む詳細等につきましては以下のリンクをご参照くださいませ。

▶ご案内ページ(https://lss.events/innovationhub/)

▶参加リンク(https://join.slack.com/t/lss-innovationhub/shared_invite/zt-308dhozgz-dBFlxYrYsjNXC9cgrmd87A)

【Contact】

Leading Startup Square（LSS）事務局(https://lss.events/)

お問い合わせフォーム(https://lss.events/contact/)

本件に関するお問い合わせは、上記までご連絡ください。

[ENG]

Leading Startup Square Celebrates Its First Anniversary on May 21, 2025

Leading Startup Square Inc. (https://lss.events/)(Headquarters: 10F Toyosu Forecia, 3-2-24 Toyosu, Koto-ku, Tokyo 135-0061, CEO: Yuki Mihata, hereinafter referred to as “LSS”) proudly marks the first anniversary of the launch of its platform on May 21, 2025.

Since its launch on May 21, 2024, LSS has operated as a Results-Driven Co-Creation Startup Community, fostering a dynamic ecosystem where startups, large enterprises, venture capital (VC) firms, corporate venture capital (CVC) arms, and government agencies from Japan and abroad connect organically to generate new businesses and collaborative innovation projects.

Today, LSS is comprised of 194 participating companies, including 44 listed companies. The platform has steadily grown as a trusted environment where startups and large corporations transcend barriers, collaborate across sectors, and work together to create new business and social value.

▲Member composition as of May 21, 2025▲Only a selected group of current members is listed

Over the past year, LSS has launched a series of new business development services-including LSS CXO On-Demand (executive talent deployment)(https://www.cxo-ondemand.jp/), LSS M&A Total Exe (M&A and PMI support)(https://lss.events/service/ma-total-exe/), and LSS Finance Concierge (fundraising advisory)(https://lss.events/service/finance/). It has also conducted immersive business tours in Thailand(https://prtimes.jp/main/html/rd/p/000000014.000134446.html) and Taiwan(https://lss.events/news/2025-0311/), participated in major events such as Climbers Startup JAPAN 2024 - Autumn(https://lss.events/news/20241121/) and Tokyo Unicorn Summit 2025(https://lss.events/news/20250507/), and formed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Southeast Asia’s largest tech conference, Techsauce(https://lss.events/news/20250509/).

In addition, LSS has forged numerous partnerships with key support institutions to expand its co-creation network.

In alignment with its mission to support global startup expansion, LSS has launched an International Membership program . This new framework enables high-growth overseas companies to access the Japanese market and connect with local partners, helping to facilitate cross-border collaboration and entry.

Through all these initiatives, LSS continues to pursue its vision of building a platform for open innovation with tangible results-not just a venue for dialogue, but a true engine for business creation, strategic partnerships, and capital collaboration.

LSS aims to evolve beyond conventional startup support and business matching.

Its vision is to create a borderless ecosystem where startups, global corporations, investors, municipalities, and other stakeholders work together across industries and geographies to pioneer new value creation.

In pursuit of this vision, LSS is committed to supporting startup growth, enabling joint proof-of-concept (PoC) initiatives and new business development between enterprises, and partnering with local governments to address regional challenges. Its mission extends beyond urban hubs-spanning all regions of Japan and connecting with the world.

By strengthening ties with the global startup ecosystem, LSS will continue to serve as a “Hub for Co-Creation” that links Japan with the world and accelerates innovation.

We thank you for your continued support of Leading Startup Square, the Results-Driven Co-Creation Startup Community.

【How to Join the LSS Innovation Hub】

Participation in the LSS Innovation Hub is free of charge. You do not need to be an LSS member to join. Startups (from seed to later stage), large enterprises and listed companies (including those in charge of new business or investment), VCs, CVCs, municipalities, and startup support organizations are all welcome.

For details on how to participate and what to expect after joining, please refer to the link below.

▶For More Information and to Join(https://lss.events/innovationhub/)

▶Join in LSS Innovation Hub(https://join.slack.com/t/lss-innovationhub/shared_invite/zt-308dhozgz-dBFlxYrYsjNXC9cgrmd87A)

For Inquiries:

Leading Startup Square (LSS) Operations Team(https://lss.events/)

▶ Contact Form(https://lss.events/contact/)

※For any questions or further information, please reach out to us through the contact form above.