OptQC Commences Construction of Its First Commercial Optical Quantum Computer

OptQC Corp. (Head Office: Toshima-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Kan Takase), a developer of optical quantum computers, is pleased to announce the official launch of the construction of its first commercial quantum computing system. The system will be installed at the Global Research and Development Center for Business by Quantum-AI technology (G-QuAT), established by the National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (AIST), and is scheduled to begin commercial operation in April 2026.

光量子コンピュータの開発を手がけるOptQC株式会社（本社：東京都豊島区、代表取締役CEO：高瀬寛）は、商用１号機の構築を本格的に開始したことをお知らせいたします。本機は、国立研究開発法人 産業技術総合研究所（産総研）が整備した量子・AI融合技術ビジネス開発グローバル研究センター（G-QuAT）に設置され、2026年4月の商用利用開始を目指して開発が進められます。

Following the inauguration ceremony of the G-QuAT headquarters building held on May 18, 2025, OptQC has accelerated its demonstration efforts toward the practical implementation of optical quantum computing. The construction of the first system marks a central initiative in this endeavor.

OptQC’s optical quantum computer features a fundamentally different architecture and scalability compared to conventional approaches, allowing computational power to be expanded without the need for complex parallelization. The first commercial unit represents an important milestone in translating these innovative technologies into industrial applications.

G-QuAT is also home to ABCI-Q, one of the world’s largest research supercomputers dedicated to quantum computing. OptQC is currently exploring the technical possibilities of coordinating its optical quantum computer with ABCI-Q through the NVIDIA CUDA-Q software platform provided by NVIDIA. This integration is expected to enable groundbreaking advancements in areas such as quantum error correction and hybrid quantum-classical algorithm development.

To promote the industrial utilization of its first commercial unit, OptQC is actively building a collaborative ecosystem with industrial users through its membership program, HIQALI (https://www.optqc.com/en/membership)(Hub for Innovation in Quantum And Light-driven Industry). In preparation for the launch of system access in April next year, HIQALI currently offers pre-deployment educational programs designed to support a smooth transition to practical use in the industrial sector.

OptQC will continue to strengthen its collaboration with G-QuAT and a wide range of industrial partners, contributing to the social implementation of Japan-originated optical quantum technology and the enhancement of global competitiveness.

2025年5月18日に開催されたG-QuAT本部棟の落成式を契機に、光量子コンピュータの実用化に向けた実証活動を本格化させています。光量子コンピュータ１号機の構築は、その中心的な取り組みとなります。

OptQCの光量子コンピュータは、従来の方式とは根本的に異なるアーキテクチャとスケーラビリティを備えており、複雑な並列化を必要とせずに計算能力を拡張できる特長を持ちます。商用１号機は、こうした革新技術を産業応用に向けて具現化する上での重要なマイルストーンとなります。

設置先となるG-QuATには、量子コンピューティング専用として世界最大級の研究用スーパーコンピュータ「ABCI-Q」も配備されています。OptQCでは、NVIDIA社が提供するNVIDIA CUDA-Qソフトウェアプラットフォームの活用を視野に入れ、光量子コンピュータとABCI-Qの協調的な運用の可能性について技術検討を進めています。これにより、量子誤り訂正技術や古典・量子ハイブリッドアルゴリズムの研究開発において、革新的な進展が期待されます。

また、OptQCは商用１号機の産業利活用を促進するため、会員制プログラムHIQALI(https://www.optqc.com/membership)（Hub for Innovation in Quantum And Light-driven Industry）を通じて、産業ユーザーとの知識共有と協働の場づくりを進めています。現在は、来年4月の実機利用開始に向けた事前学習プログラムを提供しており、産業界のスムーズな導入を支援しています。

OptQCは今後も、G-QuATそして多様な産業パートナーとの連携を深めながら、日本発の光量子技術の社会実装と国際競争力の強化に貢献してまいります。

Company Profile

Company Name: OptQC Corp.

Headquarters: 10F Sumitomo Fudosan Ikebukuro Nishiguchi Bldg., 1-21-7 Nishi-Ikebukuro, Toshima-ku, Tokyo 171-0022, Japan

CEO: Kan Takase

Established: September 2, 2024

Business: Development of optical quantum computers

URL：https://www.optqc.com

Contact

Public Relations Office, OptQC Corp.

E-mail: press@optqc.com

会社概要

会社名：OptQC株式会社

所在地：〒171-0022 東京都豊島区西池袋1-21-7 住友不動産池袋西口ビル 10階

代表者：代表取締役CEO 高瀬 寛

設立：2024年9月2日

事業内容：光量子コンピュータの開発

URL：https://www.optqc.com

本件に関するお問い合わせ

OptQC株式会社 広報担当

E-mail: press@optqc.com