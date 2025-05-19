「東京女子プロレス」、本年7月のテキサス巡業へ

Falcon JP Investment LLC元SKE48アイドルの荒井優希（左）vs 鈴芽（2025年1月）/ Yuki Arai, former SKE48 (Left) vs Suzume (2025.01)

(English follows Japanese)

TOKYO STORY(https://tokyostoryusa.com/)はこのたび、株式会社サイバーエージェントの子会社である株式会社CyberFight（以下、サイバーファイト）と共同で、同社が運営する女子プロレス団体、「東京女子プロレス」(https://www.tjpw.jp/)（TJPW）のテキサス巡業を行うことを決定しました。日本の女子プロレス団体としては初のテキサスでの興業となります。

日程は2025年7月10（木）、11（金）がヒューストン市内、7月13（日）がダラス郊外を予定。詳細はTOKYO STORYのウェブサイトを参照下さい：https://tokyostoryusa.com/pages/tjpw

TOKYO STORY代表清水陽一郎コメント「アメリカにも女子プロレスラーはいるが、所属レスラーを抱えている女子プロレス団体はない。世界でも女子プロレスが単体で商業的に成立している国は日本だけ。激しい格闘と高い技術をベースに、物語性とアイドル性を融合させた日本の女子プロレスは、世界に誇れる日本のポップカルチャーの一つだと思う。さらに言えば欧米社会とは一味違う日本的な多様性やガールズ・パワーの象徴ではないか。女性のショーマンシップに様々な意見がある米国社会で、リング上で可愛く歌うアイドルが次の瞬間ぐぉーと叫びながらプロレス技を繰り出す姿がどう映るか、リスクもあるが良い意味でカルチャーショックを与えられると思う。日本の女子プロレスの粋を集めたようなTJPWを、プロレスの聖地と呼ばれるテキサスから発信できることに今はワクワク感しかない。」

空中殺法の瑞希 /Mizuki flies high怪力の渡辺未詩/ Miu Watanabe, the little powerhouse「世界一可愛い」伊藤麻希 / Maki Itoh, "the cutest in the world"海外でも活躍する山下実優（右）/ Miyu Yamashita (R) often fights overseas

東京女子プロレス（TJPW）：2012年に独立系プロレス団体として旗揚げ、「文科系女子プロレス」をコンセプトに全国で巡業、通常のリング施設の他、遊園地や水族館、新幹線内での興行が話題を呼んだ。2020年から運営元がサイバーファイトに。元SKE48の荒井優希、伊藤麻希、山下実優、渡辺未詩（みう）ら多数の選手が所属。https://www.tjpw.jp/

TOKYO STORYは、Falcon JP Investment LLC（本社テキサス州ヒューストン）の登録商標。ヒューストン市内でPOST Houstonの他、ヒューストン大学メインキャンパス内に店舗を有し、日本グッズの販売や大学サークルとのコラボによるeスポーツ、メイドカフェ、ボカロ・コンサート、日本酒フェス等のイベントを主催している。現在ガシャポン、日本酒バー、メイドカフェ、アイドルなどの要素を組み合わせたアミューズメント空間「アキバ・スクエア」の立上げを計画中。

Houston-based Startup TOKYO STORY Produces Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling Texas tour this July

TOKYO STORY is excited to announce that, in partnership with CyberFight, Inc. (a subsidiary of CyberAgent, Inc.), it is producing the Texas debut tour of Tokyo Joshi Pro-Wrestling (TJPW), Japan’s premier all-female professional wrestling promotion operated by CyberFight. TJPW will be the first Japanese female wrestling promotion to tour in Texas.

Schedule is set to be July 10 (Thu) & 11 (Fri) for Houston, and then July 13 (Sun) for the suburb of Dallas (Forney).

Yo Shimizu, founder and president of TOKYO STORY, shared his excitement for TJPW’s Texas

tour:

“There are female professional wrestlers in the United States, but there is no women's professional wrestling organization that has its own wrestlers. Japan is unique in the sense it’s the only country in the world where women's professional wrestling is commercially viable on its own. I believe that Japanese women's pro-wrestling, which is based on intense fighting and advanced techniques, combined with storytelling and idol characteristics, is one of the Japanese pop culture we can be proud of. I even think it is a symbol of Japanese diversity and girl power that has different nuances from Western society. In the U.S., where women's showmanship is somewhat subject to controversy, we don’t know how it will be received when a cute idol sings sweetly in the ring for one moment, and then the next moment she starts screaming and slamming the other girl on the mat. There is a risk in culture, but I rather believe we can create a positive culture shock. I am just thrilled to be able to present TJPW, which is a quintessence of Japanese women's pro wrestling, to the great state of Texas, which is considered the mecca of professional wrestling by many fans.”

About Tokyo Joshi Pro-Wrestling (TJPW)

Tokyo Joshi Pro-Wrestling, wherein Joshi means female, was launched in 2012 as an independent pro-wrestling promotion. TJPW tours all over Japan with the concept of pro-wrestling of “bunka-kei”, a culture-focused activity. TJPW has attracted the attention of many for its “bouts” at non-traditional ring spaces, such as amusement parks, aquariums, and even inside the running Shinkansen (bullet train). In 2020, CyberFight, Inc. took over the operation. TJPW wrestlers include Maki Ito, Miyu Yamashita, Miu Watanabe, a former SKE48 member, Yuki Arai, and many others.

About TOKYO STORY

TOKYO STORY is a registered trademark of Falcon JP Investment LLC, headquartered in Houston, Texas, and founded by Yoichiro Shimizu. The company operates storefronts at POST Houston and the University of Houston main campus, offering a curated selection of Japanese goods and hosting cultural events in collaboration with student organizations. Events include e-sports tournaments, maid cafes, Vocaloid live shows, and sake festivals. It is currently working on launching “Akiba Square”, Akihabara inspired, multi-faceted amusement space with Gashapon, Japanese sake bar, maid cafe, idol, etc.