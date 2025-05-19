¡ÚÅçº¬¥¹¥µ¥Î¥ª¥Þ¥¸¥Ã¥¯¡Û#4 ¥Ë¥Ã¥¯¡¦¥±¥¤Áª¼ê¤È¤ÎÁª¼ê·ÀÌó¡Ê·ÑÂ³¡ËÄù·ë¤Ë¤Ä¤¤¤Æ
¤¤¤Ä¤âÅçº¬¥¹¥µ¥Î¥ª¥Þ¥¸¥Ã¥¯¤ËÇ®¤¤¤´À¼±ç¤ò¤¤¤¿¤À¤¡¢À¿¤Ë¤¢¤ê¤¬¤È¤¦¤´¤¶¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£
¤³¤ÎÅÙ¡¢¥Ë¥Ã¥¯¡¦¥±¥¤Áª¼ê¤È¤ÎÁª¼ê·ÀÌó¤¬´ðËÜ¹ç°Õ(·ÑÂ³)¤ËÃ£¤·¤Þ¤·¤¿¤Î¤Ç¡¢¤´Êó¹ð¤¤¤¿¤·¤Þ¤¹¡£
¢£À¸Ç¯·îÆü
1992Ç¯8·î3Æü
¢£½Ð¿È
¥ªー¥¹¥È¥é¥ê¥¢
¢£¿ÈÄ¹/ÂÎ½Å
206cm/106kg
¢£ÇØÈÖ¹æ
4
¢£¥Ý¥¸¥·¥ç¥ó
PF/C
¢£·Ð¡¡Îò
¡¦Northside Wizards(2014-15)
¡¦Townsville Crocodiles(2015-16)
¡¦Southland Sharks(2016-17)
¡¦Illawarra Hawks(2016-18)
¡¦Perth Wildcats(2018-20)
¡¦Wellington Saints(2019)
¡¦Real Betis(2020-21)
¡¦Åçº¬¥¹¥µ¥Î¥ª¥Þ¥¸¥Ã¥¯(2021- )
¢£ÂåÉ½Îò
¡¦FIBA ¥¢¥¸¥¢¥«¥Ã¥×2017 ¥ªー¥¹¥È¥é¥ê¥¢ÂåÉ½Áª¼ê(¶â¥á¥À¥ë)(2017)
¡¦Åìµþ¥ª¥ê¥ó¥Ô¥Ã¥¯2020 ¥ªー¥¹¥È¥é¥ê¥¢ÂåÉ½(Æ¼¥á¥À¥ë)(2021)
¡¦FIBA¥Ð¥¹¥±¥Ã¥È¥Üー¥ë¥ïー¥ë¥É¥«¥Ã¥×2023 ¥ªー¥¹¥È¥é¥ê¥¢ÂåÉ½(2023)
¡¦¥Ñ¥ê¥ª¥ê¥ó¥Ô¥Ã¥¯2024 ¥ªー¥¹¥È¥é¥ê¥¢ÂåÉ½(2024)
¡¦FIBA¥¢¥¸¥¢¥«¥Ã¥×2025 Í½ÁªWindow3 ¥ªー¥¹¥È¥é¥ê¥¢ÂåÉ½(2025)
¥Ë¥Ã¥¯¡¦¥±¥¤ Áª¼ê¤«¤é¤Î¥³¥á¥ó¥È
It¡Çs an honour to have the opportunity to represent Shimane Susanoo Magic and its fans for 2025-26 season.
For the past 4 years, Shimane has been home, to myself and my family, and I hope I can reward the community and club for their support by giving everything I have to try and bring a championship to Shimane.
--------------
2025-26¥·ー¥º¥ó¤âÅçº¬¥¹¥µ¥Î¥ª¥Þ¥¸¥Ã¥¯¤òÂåÉ½¤Ç¤¤ëµ¡²ñ¤òÆÀ¤é¤ì¤¿¤³¤È¤ò¸÷±É¤Ë»×¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£
¤³¤Î4Ç¯´ÖÅçº¬¤Ï»ä¤È»ä¤Î²ÈÂ²¤Ë¤È¤Ã¤Æ¤Î¥Ûー¥à¡ÊÃÏ¸µ¡Ë¤Ë¤Ê¤ê¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£Æüº¢±þ±ç¤·¤Æ²¼¤µ¤Ã¤Æ¤¤¤ëÅçº¬¤Î¥³¥ß¥å¥Ë¥Æ¥£¡¢¤½¤·¤Æ¥¯¥é¥Ö¤Î¤¿¤á¤ËÁ´¿ÈÁ´Îî¤ÇÀï¤¤¡¢Í¥¾¡½ÐÍè¤ë¤è¤¦¤Ë²¸ÊÖ¤·¤ò¤·¤¿¤¤¤Ç¤¹¡£
¢£2024-25 SEASON ¸Ä¿ÍÀ®ÀÓ
https://www.bleague.jp/roster_detail/?PlayerID=5100000088
¢£¥ê¥êー¥¹
https://www.susanoo-m.com/lp_page/roster202526_04