¡ÚÅçº¬¥¹¥µ¥Î¥ª¥Þ¥¸¥Ã¥¯¡Û#4 ¥Ë¥Ã¥¯¡¦¥±¥¤Áª¼ê¤È¤ÎÁª¼ê·ÀÌó¡Ê·ÑÂ³¡ËÄù·ë¤Ë¤Ä¤¤¤Æ

³ô¼°²ñ¼Ò¥Ð¥ó¥À¥¤¥Ê¥à¥³Åçº¬¥¹¥µ¥Î¥ª¥Þ¥¸¥Ã¥¯

¤¤¤Ä¤âÅçº¬¥¹¥µ¥Î¥ª¥Þ¥¸¥Ã¥¯¤ËÇ®¤¤¤´À¼±ç¤ò¤¤¤¿¤À¤­¡¢À¿¤Ë¤¢¤ê¤¬¤È¤¦¤´¤¶¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£

¤³¤ÎÅÙ¡¢¥Ë¥Ã¥¯¡¦¥±¥¤Áª¼ê¤È¤ÎÁª¼ê·ÀÌó¤¬´ðËÜ¹ç°Õ(·ÑÂ³)¤ËÃ£¤·¤Þ¤·¤¿¤Î¤Ç¡¢¤´Êó¹ð¤¤¤¿¤·¤Þ¤¹¡£

¢£À¸Ç¯·îÆü

1992Ç¯8·î3Æü

¢£½Ð¿È

¥ªー¥¹¥È¥é¥ê¥¢

¢£¿ÈÄ¹/ÂÎ½Å

206cm/106kg

¢£ÇØÈÖ¹æ

4

¢£¥Ý¥¸¥·¥ç¥ó

PF/C

¢£·Ð¡¡Îò

¡¦Northside Wizards(2014-15)

¡¦Townsville Crocodiles(2015-16)

¡¦Southland Sharks(2016-17)

¡¦Illawarra Hawks(2016-18)

¡¦Perth Wildcats(2018-20)

¡¦Wellington Saints(2019)

¡¦Real Betis(2020-21)

¡¦Åçº¬¥¹¥µ¥Î¥ª¥Þ¥¸¥Ã¥¯(2021- )

¢£ÂåÉ½Îò

¡¦FIBA ¥¢¥¸¥¢¥«¥Ã¥×2017 ¥ªー¥¹¥È¥é¥ê¥¢ÂåÉ½Áª¼ê(¶â¥á¥À¥ë)(2017)

¡¦Åìµþ¥ª¥ê¥ó¥Ô¥Ã¥¯2020 ¥ªー¥¹¥È¥é¥ê¥¢ÂåÉ½(Æ¼¥á¥À¥ë)(2021)

¡¦FIBA¥Ð¥¹¥±¥Ã¥È¥Üー¥ë¥ïー¥ë¥É¥«¥Ã¥×2023 ¥ªー¥¹¥È¥é¥ê¥¢ÂåÉ½(2023)

¡¦¥Ñ¥ê¥ª¥ê¥ó¥Ô¥Ã¥¯2024 ¥ªー¥¹¥È¥é¥ê¥¢ÂåÉ½(2024)

¡¦FIBA¥¢¥¸¥¢¥«¥Ã¥×2025 Í½ÁªWindow3 ¥ªー¥¹¥È¥é¥ê¥¢ÂåÉ½(2025)

¥Ë¥Ã¥¯¡¦¥±¥¤ Áª¼ê¤«¤é¤Î¥³¥á¥ó¥È

It¡Çs an honour to have the opportunity to represent Shimane Susanoo Magic and its fans for 2025-26 season.

For the past 4 years, Shimane has been home, to myself and my family, and I hope I can reward the community and club for their support by giving everything I have to try and bring a championship to Shimane.

--------------

2025-26¥·ー¥º¥ó¤âÅçº¬¥¹¥µ¥Î¥ª¥Þ¥¸¥Ã¥¯¤òÂåÉ½¤Ç¤­¤ëµ¡²ñ¤òÆÀ¤é¤ì¤¿¤³¤È¤ò¸÷±É¤Ë»×¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£

¤³¤Î4Ç¯´ÖÅçº¬¤Ï»ä¤È»ä¤Î²ÈÂ²¤Ë¤È¤Ã¤Æ¤Î¥Ûー¥à¡ÊÃÏ¸µ¡Ë¤Ë¤Ê¤ê¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£Æüº¢±þ±ç¤·¤Æ²¼¤µ¤Ã¤Æ¤¤¤ëÅçº¬¤Î¥³¥ß¥å¥Ë¥Æ¥£¡¢¤½¤·¤Æ¥¯¥é¥Ö¤Î¤¿¤á¤ËÁ´¿ÈÁ´Îî¤ÇÀï¤¤¡¢Í¥¾¡½ÐÍè¤ë¤è¤¦¤Ë²¸ÊÖ¤·¤ò¤·¤¿¤¤¤Ç¤¹¡£



¢£2024-25 SEASON ¸Ä¿ÍÀ®ÀÓ

https://www.bleague.jp/roster_detail/?PlayerID=5100000088

¢£¥ê¥êー¥¹

https://www.susanoo-m.com/lp_page/roster202526_04