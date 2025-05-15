東洋エンジニアリング株式会社

本日開示いたしました2025年3月期 決算関連資料を下記のリンクにてお知らせいたします。

Please be informed the Financial Results of FY2024 as the mentioned link below.

--------------------------------------------

・2025年3月期 決算短信

https://contents.xj-storage.jp/xcontents/AS05120/be48f447/547a/46f3/b8fb/77b29a14a3ee/140120250514548512.pdf

・Consolidated Financial Results

https://contents.xj-storage.jp/xcontents/AS05120/8fe7e95f/e9ae/44ce/ae62/929360e4b841/140120250515553874.pdf

--------------------------------------------

・2025年3月期 決算概要

https://contents.xj-storage.jp/xcontents/AS05120/06f6c3df/df0d/4035/a74a/e41b46a5056f/140120250514548961.pdf

・Outline of Financial Results

https://contents.xj-storage.jp/xcontents/AS05120/fd77ff95/438e/46a6/8aed/2a7de8d9b220/140120250515553922.pdf

------------------------------------------

・2025年3月期 経営概況

https://contents.xj-storage.jp/xcontents/AS05120/4808fc09/eb20/4f8b/845e/9c19fb025bb1/140120250514549037.pdf

・Management Overview

https://contents.xj-storage.jp/xcontents/AS05120/b0d615eb/e79f/46b5/b18c/63516a748834/140120250515553909.pdf

------------------------------------------