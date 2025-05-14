Drone Sports & Music Cloud Inc. Selected for Tokyo Metropolitan Government’s “TIB STUDIO” Program

ドローン・スポーツ＆ミュージック・クラウド株式会社

Drone Sports & Music Cloud Inc. (Head Office: Hiroo, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director: Hiro Miyauchi; hereinafter referred to as “the Company”) is pleased to announce its official selection for “TIB STUDIO”, a startup support initiative promoted by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government.



Under this program, the Company commenced MVP (Minimum Viable Product) development and PoC (Proof of Concept) validation in April 2025, with hands-on support from G's ACADEMY, operated by Digital Hollywood Co., Ltd.

About “TIB STUDIO”

TIB STUDIO is an entrepreneurial support program based in the Tokyo Innovation Base (TIB), a global hub that brings together startups and their supporters from Japan and around the world to foster innovation from Tokyo.

Through this program, the Company will work closely with the experts at G's ACADEMY to develop its interactive drone filming app “AeroMe”, designed specifically for sports and music performances. The project will also advance business validation for future proof-of-concept trials, with the goal of scaling globally.

■Comment from CEO, Hiro Miyauchi

“We are truly honored to have been selected for the Tokyo Metropolitan Government’s ‘TIB STUDIO’ program. With the hands-on support of G's ACADEMY, we are committed to building an innovative product and delivering a new drone experience to the fields of sports and music.”

Drone Sports & Music Cloud Inc. will continue its mission of:

“Making Drones Accessible, Affordable, and Aspiring for Every Athlete and Artist across the Globe.”

by offering a new future through the fusion of drones, sports, and music.

■For Media Inquiries:

Company Name: Drone Sports & Music Cloud Inc.

(Founded in 2023 / Business: Development and operation of drone-based filming apps for sports and music; data platform development)

Head Office: 4F Taisei Koki Building, 5-4-12 Hiroo, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo 150-0012, Japan

Chief Representative Director: Hiro Miyauchi

Email: hiro.miyauchi@ozzio.jp