With U.S.-Japan Foundation′s Support, LEDGE Launches Pro Bono Project for Public Litigation in Japan

※本リリースは英語、日本語の順で構成されています。

General Incorporated Association LEDGE is pleased to announce the launch of a project to build a pro bono ecosystem for public interest litigation in Japan, with support from the U.S.-Japan Foundation.

Background and Overview of the Project

Around the world, including in Japan, lawyers are expected to dedicate a portion of their time to public interest work through pro bono activities. In particular, in Western countries, pro bono work by lawyers is deeply embedded in the legal culture, and it plays a vital role in supporting public interest litigation and contributing to its success.

In contrast, pro bono work in Japan is still developing and currently undertaken by only a limited number of lawyers. Notably, foreign-licensed attorneys based in Japan often express a desire to engage in public interest work through pro bono activities. However, due to language and cultural barriers, they have had few opportunities to fulfill this interest in practice.

LEDGE was established as Japan’s first organization to exclusively engage in public interest litigation and, as of May 2025, has supported a total of eight such cases. By building a more structured framework for pro bono support, LEDGE aims to increase the number of legal professionals involved, thereby enhancing the impact and reach of each case.

Thanks to a grant from the U.S.-Japan Foundation, this new project to establish a pro bono ecosystem is now underway. Throughout the project period, LEDGE will work primarily in collaboration with U.S. law firms to build a sustainable support structure for public interest litigation in Japan, while also fostering a culture of pro bono legal service in the country.

You can read more about LEDGE and the project in an article by the U.S.-Japan Foundation titled “Bridging Legal Worlds: How U.S.-Japan Partnerships Are Expanding Access to Justice.”

Read the Article :https://us-jf.org/en/grantee-profile/ledgehttps://us-jf.org/en/grantee-profile/ledgeAbout the United States-Japan Foundation

The United States-Japan Foundation is an independent philanthropic organization working to strengthen bilateral ties and address shared challenges. We empower next-generation leaders and fund innovative initiatives, catalyzing collaboration and exchanges among stakeholders in search of solutions.

In an era characterized by uncertainty and division, we believe that a robust U.S.-Japan relationship is vital to global peace, prosperity, stability, and sustainability in the 21st century. We are committed not just to maintaining that friendship but empowering it for greater good: helping each other address problems and jointly extending that support to friends in the region and around the world. A core part of our strategy is to bolster civil society in each country, bringing together talent and resources to create a thriving community.

We are honored to support the important work done by LEDGE, an organization that truly represents the best realization of our goals as a foundation.

https://us-jf.org/en/

About LEDGE

LEDGE is a collective of professionals dedicated to promoting human rights and social change in Japan through public interest litigation. It mobilizes public resources to support public interest litigation and undertakes various initiatives to maximize its impact, aiming to raise awareness on social issues addressed by such cases, shape public opinion, and drive political and governmental action. It works in partnership with Law Office LEDGE, Japan’s first law firm exclusively dedicated to public interest litigation.

https://ledge.or.jp/en/

一般社団法人LEDGE（所在地：東京都中央区、代表理事：亀石倫子）は、米日財団の支援により、日本における公共訴訟のためのプロボノ体制を構築するプロジェクトを開始したことをご報告いたします。

プロジェクト開始の背景・内容

国内外を問わず、法律の専門家である弁護士は、プロボノとして公益的活動に一定時間取り組むことが求められています。特に欧米諸国では、弁護士によるプロボノ活動が法律事務所の性質を問わず、文化として根付いており、多くの公共訴訟にもプロボノのサポートが取り入れられ、成果に結びついています。

一方、日本では、プロボノ活動を行う弁護士は一部に限られている現状があり、発展途上です。とりわけ、日本を拠点に活動する外国法弁護士にとって、日本においてプロボノとして公益的活動に取り組みたいというニーズがあっても、言語や文化の壁などを主な理由として、そのニーズを活かすことのできる機会はこれまでほとんど存在しませんでした。

LEDGEは、公共訴訟に日本で初めて組織的に取り組むために結成され、2025年5月時点で合計8件の公共訴訟を支援・プロデュースしています。LEDGEは、より組織的な形でプロボノ活動によるサポートの仕組みを構築することで、より多くの法律家に参画してもらうことにより、各公共訴訟の活動をさらに充実したものとすることを企図しています。

今回、米日財団による助成金事業の御支援により、プロボノ活動の体制を構築する本プロジェクトを開始することとなりました。本プロジェクト期間を通し、日本におけるプロボノ文化の醸成を見据えながら、主に米国の法律事務所との連携を通じて、日本における公共訴訟へのプロボノサポートの体制構築に取り組みます。

米日財団による、LEDGEおよびプロジェクト紹介記事『法の壁を越えて 日米連携が切り拓く司法アクセスの未来』もあわせてご確認ください。

詳細記事を読む :https://us-jf.org/ja/grantee-profile/ledgehttps://us-jf.org/ja/grantee-profile/ledge米日財団とは

米日財団は、二国間関係の強化と共通の課題への対処に取り組む独立した慈善団体です。私たちは、次世代のリーダーを支援し、革新的なイニシアチブに助成金を提供し、解決策を模索する関係者間の協力と交流を促進します。

不確実性と分断が特徴の時代において、21世紀の世界の平和、繁栄、安定、持続可能性のためには、強固な日米関係が不可欠であると私たちは考えています。私たちは、その友情を維持するだけでなく、より大きな利益のために、お互いが諸課題に取り組み、その支援の輪を、地域や世界中の友人達に共同で拡大することに取り組んでいます。私たちの戦略の中核をなすのは、各国の市民社会を強化し、才能とリソースを結集して繁栄するコミュニティを作ることです。

私たちは、LEDGEが行っている重要な活動を支援できることを光栄に思います。LEDGEは、私たち財団の目標を最もよく体現している組織の一つです。

https://us-jf.org/ja/

LEDGEとは

LEDGE（レッジ）とは公共訴訟を中心としたソーシャルチェンジを促進するための専門家集団です。公共訴訟に必要なリソースを社会から集めて、より充実し効果的な公共訴訟を遂行するための様々なサポートをします。また公共訴訟が取り扱うイシューについての認知を上げ、世論を喚起し、行政・政治を動かしていくためのキャンペーンも展開していきます。日本初のフルタイムで公共訴訟に専従する弁護士を擁する法律事務所LEDGEと連携し、その活動を支えています。

https://ledge.or.jp/