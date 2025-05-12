欧米で刊行ラッシュ！　『東京都同情塔』の九段理江による、幻の掌編（日英語版）配信開始

株式会社新潮社

『東京都同情塔』が欧米で続々刊行される作家・九段理江さんが、23年に雑誌「ユリイカ」で発表し話題を呼んだ掌編「Planet Her あるいは最古のフィメールラッパー」全文（日英語版）を、株式会社新潮社コーポレートサイトにて配信開始いたしました。

8月21日発売予定のイギリス版『東京都同情塔』（訳：ジェシー・カークウッド）

24年1月に芥川賞を受賞し、ＡＩを使用したことでも話題となった九段理江『東京都同情塔』。

本作は、日本での刊行直後に全言語翻訳権（アジア圏を除く）を取得したViking Penguin Inc.（ペンギン・ランダムハウス・グループ）の主導で、25年4月以降、フランス・イタリア・ドイツ・イギリス・アメリカ各国で次々と刊行されます。

この度の刊行ラッシュを記念し、23年に雑誌「ユリイカ」で発表された幻の掌編「Planet Her あるいは最古のフィメールラッパー」を日英二言語で、新潮社コーポレートサイトにて配信を開始しました。初公開となる英訳は『東京都同情塔』の翻訳者、ジェシー・カークウッドによるものです。

「Planet Her あるいは最古のフィメールラッパー」は、ラッパー・Doja Catのアルバム「Planet Her」が流れるジムのロッカールームでの、二人の日本人女性の邂逅を描いた話題作です。

この機会にぜひ、九段理江の小説世界をご体験ください。

詳細はこちら :https://www.shinchosha.co.jp/special/planether/

<English follows>

Rie Qudan's “Sympathy Tower Tokyo” won the Akutagawa Prize in January 2024 and also attracted attention for its use of AI. This work will be published one after another in France, Italy, Germany, the U.K., and the U.S. from April 2024, under the leadership of Viking Penguin Inc. (Penguin Random House Group), which acquired all language translation rights (except for Asian countries) immediately after its publication in Japan.

To commemorate this rush of publications, “Planet Her or the oldest female rapper in the world,” a fantastic palm story published in “Eureka” magazine in 2023, is now available in English and Japanese on the Shinchosha website. The English translation, which is being made available for the first time, is by Jesse Kirkwood, translator of “Sympathy Tower Tokyo.

"Planet Her or the oldest female rapper in the world” is a topical story about an encounter between two Japanese women in a gym locker room where rapper Doja Cat's album ‘Planet Her’ plays.

Please take this opportunity to experience the world of Rie Qudan's novel.

Enter here :https://www.shinchosha.co.jp/special/planether/

■著者紹介：九段理江（くだん・りえ）

1990年、埼玉生れ。2021年、「悪い音楽」で第126回文學界新人賞を受賞しデビュー。同年発表の「Schoolgirl」が第166回芥川龍之介賞、第35回三島由紀夫賞候補に。2023年3月、同作で第73回芸術選奨新人賞を受賞。11月、「しをかくうま」で第45回野間文芸新人賞を受賞。2024年1月、「東京都同情塔」で第170回芥川龍之介賞を受賞した。