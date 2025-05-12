着物アートikasuとSOTETSUモバイル茶室がコラボレーションAKOMEYA TOKYO（神楽坂）にて展示

bonobo LLC.

bonobo LLCは、着物に込められた時代の物語と美意識を、現代のアートやインテリアとして再構築するikasuを展開しています。日本各地のアンティーク着物をアップサイクルし、1点もののアート作品として甦らせています。

現在、ikasuは、茶道の美意識を軸に多様な文化を横断するSOTETSUモバイル茶室とのコラボレーション展示を、AKOMEYA TOKYOにて開催しています。

今回の展示では、「茶道で軽やかに、文化を横断する」というSOTETSUのコンセプトと、ikasuが追求する「過去と未来をつなぐテキスタイル表現」が出会い、新たな感性の交差点となりました。アップサイクル着物を用いたアート作品と、SOTETSUが茶の湯の精神を現代的に解釈したインスタレーションをしています。

【展示info】

AKOMEYA TOKYO in la kagū

〒162-0805 東京都新宿区矢来町67番地

2025年4月28日～5月19日11:00～20:00

https://www.akomeya.jp/store_info/store/sinlakagu/

「茶道で軽やかに、文化を横断する」をテーマに、茶の湯を起点とした多様なプロジェクトを展開。空間・プロダクト・体験を通して、伝統と現代、個と社会をつなぐ活動を行っています。

【AKOMEYA TOKYO】

「一杯の炊き立てのごはんから広がるおいしい輪」をコンセプトに、全国各地から厳選したさまざまな種類のお米を中心に、ごはんと相性抜群のごはんのお供や和食の中心にある出汁や調味料、食器・調理道具などを扱い、東京を中心に29の店舗（配信日現在）、2店舗の「AKOMEYA食堂」、オンラインショップを展開するライフスタイルショップです。

「AKOMEYA食堂」では、旬の食材を使って季節のおいしさをぎゅっと詰め込んだ献立を炊き立てのごはんとともにお届けしています。

全国の生産者との強い繋がりと信頼関係のもと「ほんもの」のおいしさにこだわった商品開発やセレクトを行っており、古くからある日本の食文化や伝統を現代のライフスタイルに合わせ提案しています。

下記4つのカテゴリーで厳選したものを世の中へご提案していきます。

・日本の食文化の中心である「お米」

・一杯のごはんをさらにおいしくする「お供や調味料」

・食卓を彩る日本の伝統的な「食を中心とした雑貨」

・季節に合わせたこだわりの調味料・食材を炊き立てのごはんと楽しむ「AKOMEYA食堂」

■ ikasuとは

着物に第二の人生を。

日本の家庭には膨大な着物や帯が眠っていると言われています。しかしながら、着る機会もなく、お手入れが大変で保管スペースも必要なため、次世代に渡らず廃棄する家庭が増えています。ikasuは、着物や帯はただの服ではなく、持ち主の大切な思い出であり、着物作家の素敵な作品であり、日本の誇る伝統文化であるという考え方で、着物を生かしたいと強く思いながら作品制作に取り組んでおります。

着物は「着る芸術」とも言われており、日本の伝統的な技術で、一つ一つ手作業で、織り・染色・刺繍・装飾された一点ものの芸術品です。ikasuはその一点一点の作品が持つ、歴史、技術、文様、物語を受け継ぎ、尊重しながら、現代空間に似合うアート作品として生まれ変わらせます。

着物マイスター資格を持ち、クリエイティブディレクターとしても活躍する外国人アーティスト Lena Okamotoが、膨大な時間をかけ日本全国を回り、作品へ生まれ変わらせるアンティーク着物を厳選して、作品を制作しています。額にはアンティークの桐たんすを活かすなど、オールアップサイクルを目指しています。

日本以外でも、アメリカ、イギリス、ドイツ、スイス、オランダ、ベルギー、スペイン、ポルトガル、スウェーデン、シンガポール、イスラエル、ルーマニア、フィリピン、マレーシア、UAE、中国など、20カ国以上の家や店舗でご愛好頂いています。

■展示実績- 2023年5月：国際アートギャラリー QUADROにて展示会・販売イベント開催- 2023年1月：国登録有形文化財二木屋にて展示会・販売イベント開催- 2023年1月：渋谷PARCO にて展示会を開催- 2023年9月-10月：高島屋京都店、大阪店、日本橋店、新宿店、横浜店にて展示会・販売イベント開催- 2023年11月: 東京アメリカンクラブ にて展示会・ 販売イベントを開催- 2024年2月：第五回全日本芸術公募展にて佳作- 2024年3月：Japan Handmade of the Year 2024において東京都産業労働局長賞を受賞- 2024年4月：Mr. & Mrs. Abe Arts & Culture Prize受賞- 2024年5月： 中東 最大規模のアートフェア World Art Dubaiにて展示・販売- 2024年6月：代官山T-SITE 蔦屋書店 のアートギャラリーにて展示会・販売イベント開催- 2024年7月：ISETAN SALONE 1階 (六本木 東京ミッドタウン)にて展示会・販売イベント開催- 2024年10月-11月：阪急うめだ本店にて展示会・販売イベント開催- 2025年4月： 中東 最大規模のアートフェア World Art Dubaiにて展示・販売■ 課題解決

ikasuの取り組みは衣服の廃棄問題の解決にも寄与しており、SDGsの「12 つくる責任 つかう責任」を支援する役割を果たしています。着物や帯は裏地まで丁寧に加工し、「ゴミゼロ」、「廃棄着物ゼロ」を目指しています。

■本件に関するお問い合わせ先

bonobo LLC 担当者 岡本レーナ

TEL: 050-6872-8141

MAIL: info@kimono-ikasu.com

お問い合わせフォーム：https://www.kimono-ikasu.com/ja/pages/contact

■会社概要

会社名： bonobo LLC.

CEO： 岡本 宗

ikasu：https://www.kimono-ikasu.com/ja

Kimono Textile Art collective "ikasu" Collaborates with SOTETSU Mobile Tea Room

Exhibition Now Open at AKOMEYA TOKYO (Kagurazaka)

ikasu, developed by bonobo LLC, reinterprets the timeless stories and aesthetics embedded in kimono into contemporary artworks and interiors. By upcycling antique kimono sourced from across Japan, the brand revives each piece as a one-of-a-kind work of art.

Currently, ikasu is holding a collaborative exhibition with the SOTETSU Mobile Tea Room-a project that transcends cultures through the aesthetics of the Japanese tea ceremony-at AKOMEYA TOKYO.

The exhibition is a meeting point of sensibilities, where SOTETSU's concept of “lightly traversing cultures through tea ceremony” intersects with ikasu’s textile expression that connects past and future. The display features artworks created from upcycled kimono and a contemporary installation that reinterprets the spirit of tea.

Exhibition Information

AKOMEYA TOKYO in la kagū

67 Yaraicho, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo 162-0805

April 28 - May 19, 2025 | 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM

https://www.akomeya.jp/store_info/store/sinlakagu/

About SOTET SU Mobile Tea Room

With the theme “lightly transcending cultures through tea,” the SOTETSU Mobile Tea Room develops various projects rooted in the tea ceremony. Through spaces, products, and experiences, it aims to connect tradition and modernity, the individual and society.

About AKOMEYA TOKYO

With the concept “a circle of deliciousness starting from a freshly cooked bowl of rice,” AKOMEYA TOKYO is a lifestyle shop that offers a curated selection of rice, condiments, cooking tools, and traditional Japanese goods. The brand operates 29 stores, 2 dining locations, and an online shop, providing seasonal flavors and culinary culture rooted in Japan.

At AKOMEYA Shokudo, they serve freshly cooked rice alongside seasonal menus packed with the delicious flavors of carefully selected seasonal ingredients. They work closely with producers from all over Japan, maintaining strong relationships built on trust, and are committed to selecting and developing products that deliver genuine taste. Their aim is to reinterpret Japan’s long-standing food culture and traditions to suit the modern lifestyle.

They offer carefully curated products in the following four categories:

- Rice, the cornerstone of Japanese food culture- Rice accompaniments and seasonings that make each bowl even more delicious- Tableware and traditional Japanese kitchen goods that add charm to the dining experience- AKOMEYA Shokudo, where you can enjoy freshly cooked rice with seasonal ingredients and special seasonings tailored to each season.

■About ikasu

Re-creating kimono, as art.

In Japan, many kimono are left unused and often discarded due to storage and maintenance challenges. ikasu views kimono not just as garments, but as cherished memories and cultural heritage, reviving them into contemporary artworks.

Often referred to as “wearable art,” kimono are crafted through meticulous processes such as dyeing, weaving, and embroidery. ikasu preserves and respects these elements, transforming them into modern artworks suited for today’s interiors.

Each piece is created by Lena Okamoto, a certified kimono expert and creative director. She travels across Japan to handpick antique kimono, striving for complete upcycling by also repurposing antique tansu (Japanese chests) as frames.

Kimono Artist: Lena Okamoto

ikasu's works are appreciated not only in Japan but also in over 20 countries including the U.S., U.K., Germany, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Singapore, and the UAE.

kasu Exhibition & Award History- May 2023: Exhibition and sales event held at international art gallery QUADRO- January 2023: Exhibition and sales event held at Futagiya, a nationally registered tangible cultural property- January 2023: Exhibition held at Shibuya PARCO- September-October 2023: Exhibition and sales events held at Taka simaya department stores in Kyoto, Osaka, Nihonbashi, Shinjuku, and Yokohama- November 2023: Exhibition and sales event held at the Tokyo American Club- February 2024: Honorable mention at the 5th All Japan Art Competition- March 2024: Received the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Bureau of Industrial and Labor Affairs Award at Japan Handmade of the Year 2024- April 2024: Received the Mr. & Mrs. Abe Arts & Culture Prize- May 2024: Participated in World Art Dubai, the largest art fair in the Middle East, for exhibition and sales- June 2024: Exhibition and sales event held at the art gallery of Daikanyama T-SITE Tsutaya Books- July 2024: Exhibition and sales event held on the 1st floor of ISETAN SALONE (Roppongi Midtown, Tokyo)- October-November 2024: Exhibition and sales event held at Hankyu Umeda Main Store- April 2025: Exhibition and sales at World Art Dubai, the Middle East’s largest art fair

Addressing Social Challenges

ikasu actively contributes to solving the issue of clothing waste and supports SDG Goal 12: Responsible Consumption and Production.

Each kimono and obi is carefully reworked down to the lining, aiming for zero waste and zero discarded kimono.

Contact Information

bonobo LLC | Contact: Lena Okamoto

TEL: +81-50-6872-8141

MAIL: info@kimono-ikasu.com

Inquiry Form: https://www.kimono-ikasu.com/ja/pages/contact

Company Overview

Company Name: bonobo LLC.

CEO: So Okamoto

ikasu: https://www.kimono-ikasu.com/ja