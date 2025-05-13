Wada FoodTech 、「SusHi Tech Tokyo 2025」で最新の次世代フードテックプラットフォーム『 Gen6 ホットチェーントータルソリューション』を公開

和田フードテック株式会社

Wada FoodTechは、アジア最大のスタートアップカンファレンスの一つであるSusHi Tech Tokyo 2025に参加し、自社開発の「Gen6ホットチェーンフードテックプラットフォーム」を活用したお弁当の販売を行いました。



SusHi Tech Tokyo 2025の会場にて、香港飲茶 点心厨房とのコラボレーションによる特製香港点心弁当「おかず4種＋親子チャーハン弁当」（税込1,280円）が登場。当社の最新自動販売機を通じて提供されました。

当社独自の技術により、わずか9秒で出来たてのような温かいお弁当を提供。

香港出身のベテランシェフが手がける本格中華を、温かい状態でその場で手軽に楽しめる新しい食体験が高く評価され、「とても美味しかった」「期待以上のクオリティ」といった好意的なコメントが多数寄せられました。

提供した弁当はすべて完売し、「今度はお店でも食べてみたい」といった声も聞かれるなど、味のクオリティと当社の技術の両面で、多くの来場者から高く評価されました。

イベント期間中の3日間、会場は連日多くの来場者でにぎわい、フードコートエリアも大盛況でした。本イベントを通じて、当社の次世代自動販売機「Gen6プラットフォーム」に対する注目度の高さが

あらためて示される機会となりました。

Sushi Tech Tokyo 2025

東京都が主催する、持続可能な都市を高い技術力で実現するという理念の下、都市課題の解決に向けた挑戦や東京の魅力を発信するアジア最大級のスタートアップカンファレンス。

国内外のスタートアップ、投資家、大企業などが集結し、未来都市の実現に向けた議論や交流を深めました。

「FoodTech Venture Day Neo Japan 2025」にてFVD賞を受賞

Wada FoodTechは、2025年4月11日に東京・Co-Creation HUBで開催された「FoodTech Venture Day Neo Japan 2025（FVD）」において、FVD賞を受賞しました。



本イベントは、日本を代表する企業などを中心に、100名を超える参加者が集う、国内有数のフード テックイノベーションの祭典です。

この受賞は、当社の「スマートで効率的、かつ高品質なホットミールベンダーソリューションを提供

する」という使命が、言語や文化の壁を越えて日本市場において広く支持されていることを示してい

ます。また、日本の食文化と最先端技術の融合に対する当社の取り組みが高く評価されました。

同社の技術について

独自の技術により、わずか9秒で温かく出来立てのような食事を提供

従来のモデルと比べて、運用コストを大幅に削減

香港、大阪、東京、パース、マカオでの導入により、高い市場評価を確立

和田フードテックについて

特許取得済みのAIoTホットチェーン技術を活用し、飲食店が店舗に縛られずに事業展開できる分散型

フードサービスプラットフォームを提供しています。

この革新的な技術により、食品の生産から配送までの各段階で安全性と美味しさを確保しながら、人が多く集まるエリアでの食事提供の形態を新たに変革しています。

香港飲茶 点心厨房について

Wada FoodTech Unveils Gen6 Hot-Chain Platform at SusHi Tech Tokyo 2025

Hot Dim Sum Bento Delivered in Just 9 Seconds Captivates Visitors





Wada FoodTech proudly showcased its latest innovation, the Gen6 Hot-Chain FoodTech

Platform, at SusHi Tech Tokyo 2025, one of Asia’s largest startup conferences.

The company demonstrated its next-generation automated hot meal vending technology,

featuring Gen6 patent-filed hot-chain bento machines, IoT hot-chain logistics, and an AI

backend, serving freshly hot dim sum bento directly from its proprietary machines.

Through a collaboration with popular Hong Kong dim sum brand Dim Sum Kitchen, Wada FoodTech offered a special hot dim sum bento set-“Four Kinds of Dim Sum + Oyako Fried Rice

Bento” (\1,280 incl. tax)-served directly from its vending machines.

Thanks to the company’s proprietary AIoT hot-chain system, each bento was heated and

ready in just 9 seconds.

All vending units reached full capacity sales each day, demonstrating both strong consumer

demand and the commercial viability of the solution.

The showcase attracted widespread attention from investors, media, and general attendees

alike. Long lines formed throughout the three-day event, and the food court area remained

lively and crowded.

The overwhelming interest confirmed the growing appeal of high-efficiency, hot food

automation-

while also highlighting the cultural value of authentic Hong Kong cuisine delivered through

advanced technology.

“By offering freshly hot Hong Kong dim sum through our Gen6 platform, we aim not only to

revolutionize foodservice automation but also to promote the richness of Hong Kong culinary

culture to global audiences,” said Jason Chen, CEO & Co-founder of Wada FoodTech.

Winner of the FVD Award at FoodTech Venture Day Neo Japan 2025

In addition to its presence at SusHi Tech Tokyo, Wada FoodTech was honored with the FVD

Award at FoodTech Venture Day Neo Japan 2025, held on April 11 at Tokyo’s Co-Creation

HUB. The award recognizes Wada FoodTech’s mission to deliver smart, efficient, and high-

quality hot meal solutions to global markets-bridging technological innovation with cultural

food heritage.

About the Gen6 Hot-Chain Platform

Delivers fresh and hot meals in just 9 seconds

Significantly reduces operational costs compared to conventional foodservice models

Already deployed and positively received in Hong Kong, Osaka, Tokyo, Perth, and Macau

About Wada FoodTech

Wada FoodTech is an AIoT-driven foodtech company offering a patented hot-chain platform

that empowers foodservice providers to expand beyond traditional brick-and-mortar

limitations. Its decentralized foodservice solution ensures food safety, quality, and freshness

throughout the supply chain-from production to point of sale-while redefining how hot

meals are served in high-footfall urban locations.