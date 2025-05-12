B2Bに特化したグローバルアクセラレーター「Alchemist」、日本プログラム第二コホートとキックオフイベントを発表

アルケミストジャパン合同会社

Alchemist Accelerator, LLC（CEO：Ravi Belani、本社：米国カリフォルニア州、以下「アルケミスト」）及びアルケミストジャパン合同会社（職務執行者：眞鍋亮子、本社：東京千代田区）は、2024年に実施したAlchemist Japanプログラム第一コホートの成功を受け、2025年に開催予定の第二コホート（AJ Class2）の募集を開始したことを発表いたします。また、2025年6月20日に東京にてキックオフイベントを開催することも併せて発表いたします。

１. 2025年に開催予定の第二コホート(AJ Class2)について

第一コホートの成功を受け、2025年10月から12月にかけてに行われる予定のAlchemist Japanプログラム（AJ Class2）の主要なポイントは以下の通りです：

- 優れた技術力を有し、また世界で活躍する可能性のあるB2Bスタートアップが対象のエクイティ方式プログラム。日本発のスタートアップを中心にスタートアップが選出されるが、アジアをはじめとした世界中のスタートアップが対象。- 参加スタートアップは、ファンドからの投資を受け、コーチング、メンタリング、及びレクチャーを通し顧客開拓、ビジネスモデル構築、VCへのピッチ方法等を学ぶ。また、イベントや紹介、独自のSNS（Vault）を通じ、質の高いグローバルネットワークへのアクセスが可能。- 日本とシリコンバレーの優れた点を最大限に生かし融合させ、両地域をはじめとした世界各国からのメンター、講師、事業者がスタートアップのサポートを行う。- アルケミストジャパンが提供するプログラムは、グローバル規模のビジネスを展開する可能性を秘めたスタートアップを対象とした独自のものであり、本プログラムの卒業生は、アルケミストのサンフランシスコでの6か月間のプログラム（オンライン・オフラインのハイブリッド開催）に参加予定。

プログラムのスケジュールと開催場所は以下の通りです。

【スケジュール】

応募締切：2025年7月21日（予定）

プログラム開始：2025年10月（予定）

キャップストーンイベント：2025年12月（予定）

【開催場所】

グローバルビジネスハブ東京

（大手町フィナンシャルシティ グランキューブ3F）

〒100-0004 東京都千代田区大手町1-9-2

プログラムの詳細及び応募方法の詳細については、以下のウェブサイトをご覧ください：http://bit.ly/AlchemistJapan

２. キックオフイベントについて

また、2025年6月20日、東京にてAlchemist Japanプログラム（AJ Class2）のキックオフイベントを開催いたします。当イベントでは、プログラムの概要紹介に加え、パネルディスカッション、Q&Aセッション、起業家・投資家・パートナーとのネットワーキングなどを予定しております。

参加をご希望の方は、以下のリンクよりご登録をお願いいたします：https://lu.ma/AlchemistJapan

アルケミストは、今こそ、日本市場及び日本においてビジネスを展開する起業家に投資する絶好のタイミングであると考えております。起業家が世界トップクラスのビジネスリーダーとして成長し、牽引していくことを支援するアルケミストのメソッドで、市場に存在する深く野心的なテクノロジー・タレントをサポートすることを楽しみにしています。

また、日本貿易振興機構（JETRO）、三菱地所株式会社、東京都、One Capital株式会社をはじめ、ミッションを共にする強力なパートナーとともに活動を継続できますことを大変嬉しく思っており、内閣府、経済産業省のご支援に深く感謝申し上げます。

参考

2024年に開催された第一コホート（AJ Class1）について

アルケミストは、2024年に、グローバルでの成功を目指すB2Bのスタートアップの支援に特化したアクセラレータープログラムを東京で開催するべく、アジア初の拠点を日本に開設いたしました。AJ Class1では、世界中から約200件の応募があり、ウェルネス、ホスピタリティ、AIなどの分野を含む、9社のスタートアップが選出されました。3ヶ月にわたって行われたプログラムではグローバルで活躍するメンター等による質の高いサポートが提供され、170名以上が来場した招待制のデモデーも開催されました。

AJ Class1のデモデイでのスタートアップ及びアルケミストのメンバーの集合写真Alchemist Accelerator, LLCについて

Alchemist Accelerator, LLCは、ベンチャー支援によるアクセラレーターで、企業を対象にビジネスを行う（B2Bの）シードステージのベンチャー企業の育成にフォーカスしています。Alchemistのスポンサーには、Mayfield Fund、Khosla Ventures、Foundation Capital、BASF、NEC、Cisco、Siemens、GE、Salesforceなど、多くのトップ企業やVCファンドが名を連ねています。このアクセラレーターの主な審査基準として、特に優れた技術を持つ共同創業者と、世界を変えようとする志を持つチームであることが重要な要素となっています。また、Alchemistのプログラムの著名な卒業生には、LaunchDarkly、Kyte、MoEngage、Foresight、Privacera、Matternet、mPharmaなどがいます。詳細は、https://www.alchemistaccelerator.com/をご覧ください。

アルケミストジャパン合同会社について

アルケミストジャパン合同会社は、アルケミスト初のアジア拠点として、日本を含むアジアのスタートアップエコシステムの発展に貢献すべく活動しています。グローバルな成功を目指すB2Bのスタートアップのニーズに特化した、東京での3ヶ月間のアクセラレータープログラムの運営等に従事しており、アルケミストが有するグローバルネットワークとプログラムを活用することで、日本の優れた起業家を世界のマーケット及びネットワークにつなぎ、日本の起業家および投資家にとって飛躍的な成長機会を提供します。詳細は、http://bit.ly/AlchemistJapan をご覧ください。

(English translation of the press release)

Alchemist Accelerator, LLC (CEO: Ravi Belani, Headquarters: California, USA; hereinafter “Alchemist”) and Alchemist Japan, LLC (Managing Director with delegated executive authority: Ryoko Manabe, Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo) are excited to announce the launch of applications for the second cohort of the Alchemist Japan Program (AJ Class 2), building on the success of the inaugural cohort held in 2024. We are also pleased to announce that a kickoff event will be held in Tokyo on June 20, 2025.

Alchemist is proud to continue working alongside strong, mission-aligned partners, including the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), Mitsubishi Estate Corporation (MEC), Tokyo Metropolitan Government, and One Capital, Inc. We also remain deeply grateful for the support of the Cabinet Office and the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.

1. About the Second Cohort (AJ Class 2) Scheduled for 2025

Building on the success of the first cohort, the second class of Alchemist Japan (AJ Class 2), scheduled to run from October to December 2025, offers a unique value proposition for entrepreneurs. Key details include:

- The equity program for distinctive technical, B2B-focused founding teams with global potential. Startups are selected mainly from Japan, but startups around the world, including Asia, are eligible.- Start-ups who participate in Alchemist Japan can receive investment and learn how to develop customers, build business models, and pitch to VCs through coaching and mentorship, lectures, and network access from a unique and global network through events, introductions, and our own proprietary platform (Vault).- Alchemist Japan is designed to bring the best of Japan and Silicon Valley together, with global mentors, lecturers, and operators from both regions supporting the startups along the way.- Alchemist Japan is uniquely designed for startups with the potential to build global-scale companies. Graduates of the program are expected to participate in Alchemist’s 6-month San Francisco program, which is offered in a hybrid (online and offline) format.

The program schedule and location are as follows.

Program Schedule:

Application Deadline: July 21th, 2025 (planned)

Program Starts: October 2025 (planned)

Capstone Event: December 2025 (planned)

Program Location:

Global Business Hub Tokyo

3F, Otemachi Financial City Grand Cube, 1-9-2 Otemachi, Chiyoda-Ku, Tokyo, 100-0004

For more information about the program and how to apply, please visit the following website: http://bit.ly/AlchemistJapan

2. About the Kickoff Event

Alchemist will host a kickoff event for the Alchemist Japan program (AJ Class 2) in Tokyo on June 20, 2025. The event will include an introduction to the program, a panel discussion, an interactive Q&A session, and networking opportunities with founders, investors, and partners.

If you wish to attend, please register at the following link: https://lu.ma/AlchemistJapan

Alchemist believes that now is the right time to invest in the Japanese market and entrepreneurs building in Japan. We look forward to supporting the deep and ambitious technical talent that exists in the market with Alchemist’s formula for helping entrepreneurs drive traction and develop as world-class business leaders.

Other

About the First Cohort (AJ Class 1) Held in 2024

Alchemist Japan was launched in 2024 as Alchemist’s first hub in Asia to host a Tokyo-based accelerator program dedicated to supporting B2B startups aiming for global success. From close to 200 applications from around the world, nine startups - including sectors such as wellness, hospitality, and AI - were selected for the inaugural 3-month program held in Tokyo. The program provided high-quality support from global mentors and concluded with an invite-only Demo Day with over 170 attendees.

About Alchemist Accelerator, LLC

Alchemist Accelerator, LLC is a venture-backed accelerator focused on the development of seed-stage ventures that monetize from enterprises. Alchemist backers include many of the top corporate and VC funds―including Mayfield Fund, Khosla Ventures, Foundation Capital, BASF, NEC, Cisco, Siemens, GE, and Salesforce, among others. The accelerator’s primary screening criteria is on teams with primacy placed on having distinctive technical co-founders and aspirations to change the world. Notable alums include LaunchDarkly, Kyte, MoEngage, Foresight, Privacera, Matternet, and mPharma. For details, please visit: https://www.alchemistaccelerator.com/

About Alchemist Japan, LLC

Alchemist Japan, LLC launched in 2024 as Alchemist’s first hub in Asia, engages Alchemist’s three-month in-person accelerator program in Tokyo, focused on the particular needs of enterprise tech startups with global potential. The program is part of Alchemist’s broader mission to contribute to the development of the startup ecosystem across Japan and Asia. Leveraging Alchemist’s global network and support programs, we create outsized opportunities for Japanese entrepreneurs and investors by connecting top local founders with global resources and markets. For details, please visit: http://bit.ly/AlchemistJapan