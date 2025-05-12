合同会社HAKKI

シンガポールを拠点とし、ASEAN各国に広いネットワークを持つベンチャーキャピタルのMeet Ventures（所在地：シンガポール、GP：John Lim）と、日本市場への外国人起業家の進出支援に実績を持つ合同会社HAKKI（所在地：沖縄県、代表者：齋藤浩之）は、この度、相互のスタートアップ企業の海外進出支援を目的とした協業に関する覚書（MOU）を締結いたしました。

今回の提携により、Meet VenturesはシンガポールをはじめとしたASEAN各国のスタートアップ企業に対し、日本市場進出のためのHAKKIの戦略的支援を提供できるようになります。一方、HAKKIは日本国内のスタートアップ企業がシンガポールやASEAN市場への進出を目指す際、Meet Venturesが持つ豊富な現地ネットワークや投資ノウハウを活用することが可能になります。

両社は、各社の強みを生かして日本およびASEAN市場への参入を目指す起業家の事業拡大を積極的に支援してまいります。

Meet Ventures General Partner / John Lim氏

「HAKKIとの協業を通じて、日本からASEAN市場への進出を狙う起業家に加えて、ASEANから日本市場への進出を狙う起業家の両方を支援してまいります。」

▼HAKKI LLC 代表 / 齋藤浩之氏

「Meet Venturesとの連携を通じて、両地域のスタートアップが新たな市場で成功を収められるよう貢献していきます。海外展開を検討中の日本のスタートアップ企業の皆様からのご連絡をお待ちしております。」

【Meet Venturesについて】

Meet Venturesは、Early stageのVCであると同時に、大企業とスタートアップ企業の協業を支援しています。特に海外スタートアップ企業のASEAN市場参入に重点的に取組中です。

シンガポール、マレーシア、インドネシアを中心としたASEAN諸国に強力なネットワークを保有しており、日本のスタートアップの海外展開支援を行うべく、JETROとも連携しています。

（▶コーポレートサイト(https://www.meetventures.com)）

【HAKKI LLCについて】

HAKKI LLCは外国人起業家の日本進出と大企業の新規事業を支援するコンサルティング会社です。沖縄科学技術大学院大学発の外国人起業家が経営するスタートアップを中心に、課題の優先度に応じて、バックオフィス・マーケティング・セールスまで一気通貫で支援しています。

（▶コーポレートサイト(https://hakkicorp.com/)）

English Version

Meet Ventures and HAKKI LLC Sign MOU to Support Startup Expansion into Singapore and Japan Markets

Meet Ventures, a Singapore-based venture capital firm with extensive networks across Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, and other ASEAN countries (GP: John Lim), and HAKKI LLC, a Japanese consulting firm with expertise in supporting non-Japanese entrepreneurs entering the Japanese market (Representative: Hiroyuki Saito), have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to mutually support startups expanding internationally.

Through this collaboration, Meet Ventures will provide strategic support from HAKKI to ASEAN startups aiming to enter the Japanese market. Meanwhile, HAKKI will utilize Meet Ventures' extensive regional networks and investment expertise to assist Japanese startups looking to expand into Singapore and ASEAN markets.

Both companies will actively leverage their strengths to support entrepreneurs seeking to successfully grow their businesses in Japan and ASEAN markets.

John Lim, GP of Meet Ventures

"Through our partnership with HAKKI, we aim to support entrepreneurs targeting expansions from Japan to ASEAN and from ASEAN to Japan."

Hiroyuki Saito, Representative of HAKKI LLC

"Through collaboration with Meet Ventures, we are committed to helping startups from both regions succeed in entering new markets."

[About Meet Ventures]

Meet Ventures is an early-stage venture capital firm that also facilitates collaborations between large corporations and startups, with a particular focus on supporting international startups entering the ASEAN market. It possesses a strong network across ASEAN countries, particularly Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia, and collaborates with JETRO to support Japanese startups expanding overseas.

（▶Website(https://www.meetventures.com/)）

[About HAKKI LLC]

HAKKI LLC is a consulting firm supporting foreign entrepreneurs entering the Japanese market and corporations developing new businesses. Primarily assisting startups led by foreign entrepreneurs originating from Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology Graduate University, it provides comprehensive support from back-office to marketing and sales, tailored to priority issues.

（▶Website(https://hakkicorp.com/)）

