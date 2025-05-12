Neuspective、イーメディカル東京の読影レポートへのAI導入を開始

株式会社Neuspective

AIで医療現場の変革を進める株式会社Neuspective（本社：東京都中央区、代表取締役CEO 武田康宏、以下「Neuspective」）は、高品質な遠隔読影サービスを展開する株式会社イーメディカル東京（本社：東京都中央区、代表取締役 橋野紘樹、以下「イーメディカル東京」）と、生成AIを用いた読影レポートの支援プロダクト（以下「本プロダクト」）の導入に合意しました。

【背景】

- 遠隔読影会社は、提携の読影医 (放射線科医)に病院等からの読影を依頼し、返却されたレポートを診療放射線技師や事務員が目視でチェックするという体制となっているところが多く見受けられます。- また、検査増大による読影ニーズが高まるものの、医師の働き方改革による労働時間の制限もあり、一枚の読影にかかる時間の短縮とレポーティングの質の両立を求められる読影医の負担は、重くなっているのが現状です。- こうした業務に対し、Neuspectiveは、AIで圧倒的な作業時間短縮とレポーティングの質向上を狙い、効率的かつ信頼性ある読影業務の世界を目指します。

【本プロダクト概要】

- 読影後の読影レポートについて、下記7項目についてAIが自動的にチェック提案を行います。- - 依頼内容への回答漏れ- - 性別に起因するミス- - 文書上の左右の不整合- - レポート内での記述の不整合（所見欄と診断欄の不整合、所見の重複等）- - テンプレートの消し忘れ- - 専門用語が絡む誤字脱字- - 日本語としての単純な誤字脱字- また、導入前の検証段階で、チェックの指摘精度は90%以上となっています。- 詳細は下記の「遠隔読影レポートチェック」をご覧ください。- - https://neuspective.com/services-admintask/

【代表コメント】

- 株式会社イーメディカル東京 読影事業部 読影営業部 部長 鈴木 雅裕（診療放射線技師）- - 当社では、遠隔読影におけるレポートの質を担保するため、診療放射線技師による事前の検像やレポートチェックを行ってまいりましたが、検査件数の増加により業務負荷が年々高まっているのが現状です。- - 今回導入するNeuspective社のAIプロダクトは、レポート内容の自動チェック機能により、確認作業の一部を自動化しながら、品質の維持・向上を実現できるものと期待しています。- - 医療現場におけるAIの活用は今後ますます重要になると考えており、読影の質とスピードの両立を目指す上で、大きな一歩となると感じています。- 株式会社Neuspective 代表取締役CEO 武田 康宏- - 弊社は、AIを用いた医療従事者の業務効率化プロダクトや高度なデータ分析・サービス開発力で、より良い医療の実現を目指すスタートアップです。- - 質の高い遠隔読影サービスにこだわり、更なる事業拡大を目指されるイーメディカル東京様に、弊社のプロダクトが導入されることを大変嬉しく感じております。- - 本導入を通じ、読影医・診療放射線技師・事務員の業務負担を軽減しながら、高品質・高速返却の読影レポーティングの世界を実現します。そして、これまでのAIや数理最適化の知見を総動員しながら、現場に根ざした付加価値の高いサービス展開に向けて邁進してまいります。

【会社概要】

- 株式会社イーメディカル東京- - 会社名 ：株式会社イーメディカル東京- - 本社所在地：東京都中央区銀座7丁目15-5 共同ビル2階- - 代表者 ：代表取締役 橋野 紘樹- - website：https://www.emedicaltokyo.co.jp/index.html- 株式会社Neuspective- - 会社名 ：株式会社Neuspective- - 本社所在地：東京都中央区日本橋2-2-3 RisheビルUCF402- - 代表者 ：代表取締役CEO 武田 康宏- - website：https://neuspective.com/



【本件に関するお問合せ】

- 株式会社イーメディカル東京- - 担当：読影事業部 読影営業部 鈴木 雅裕- - お問合せ先：info@emedicaltokyo.co.jp- 株式会社Neuspective- - 担当者名：代表取締役CEO 武田 康宏- - お問合せ先： https://forms.gle/grJgEtefqCR3TN3W9

Neuspective begins implementation of AI in radiology reports at E-Medical Tokyo

Neuspective Inc. (Head Office: Chuo-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Yasuhiro Takeda; hereinafter “Neuspective”), a company driving innovation in the medical field through AI, has agreed with E-Medical Tokyo, Inc. (Head Office: Chuo-ku, Tokyo; President: Hiroki Hashino; hereinafter “E-Medical Tokyo”), a provider of high-quality remote radiology services, to implement a generative AI-powered support product for radiology report generation.

[Background]

- In many teleradiology companies, the common workflow involves referring radiological image interpretations from hospitals to contracted radiologists, with the returned reports being manually checked by radiologic technologists or administrative staff.- At the same time, the demand for radiological interpretation continues to rise due to an increase in examinations, while work style reforms for physicians have introduced limits on working hours. As a result, radiologists are facing increasing pressure to reduce the time spent on each interpretation while maintaining high report quality.- In response to these challenges, Neuspective aims to drastically reduce workload time and improve reporting quality through AI, striving to build a more efficient and reliable teleradiology environment.

[Product]

- For radiology reports after interpretation, the system automatically provides suggestions based on checks for the following seven items:- - Omission in responding to the request content- - Errors related to patient gender- - Inconsistencies in left-right descriptions within the document- - Inconsistencies within the report (e.g., mismatches between the findings and diagnosis sections, duplication of findings, etc.)- - Unremoved template text- - Typographical errors involving medical terminology- - Simple typographical errors in Japanese- In the pre-implementation validation phase, the accuracy of these checks exceeded 90%.- For more details, please refer to “Teleradiology Report Check” at the following link: https://neuspective.com/services-admintask/

[Representative Comments]

- Masahiro Suzuki (Radiologic Technoligist), Department Manager, Radiology Interpretation Sales Department, E-Medical Tokyo Inc.- - At our company, in order to ensure the quality of reports in remote image interpretation, we have been conducting preliminary image inspections and report checks by radiological technologists. However, due to the increasing number of cases, the workload has been rising year by year.- - The AI product from Neuspective, which we are introducing this time, is expected to maintain and improve quality by partially automating the verification process through its automatic report-checking function.- - We believe that the utilization of AI in the medical field will become increasingly important in the future, and we see this as a significant step toward achieving both high-quality and efficient image interpretation.

- Yasuhiro Takeda, CEO, Neuspective Inc.- - We are a startup dedicated to improving healthcare through AI-driven products that enhance the efficiency of medical professionals, as well as through advanced data analysis and service development capabilities.- - We are delighted that our product has been adopted by E-Medical Tokyo, a company committed to high-quality teleradiology services and pursuing further business expansion.- Through this implementation, we aim to reduce the workload of radiologists, radiologic technologists, and administrative staff, while enabling high-quality and rapid delivery of radiology reports. Leveraging our accumulated expertise in AI and mathematical optimization, we will continue to push forward in delivering highly value-added services rooted in the realities of clinical practice.

[Company Overview]

- E-Medical Tokyo, Inc.- - Company Name: E-Medical Tokyo, Inc.- - Head Office: 2F Kyodo Building, 7-15-5 Ginza, Chuo-ku, Tokyo, Japan- - CEO: Hiroki Hashino- - Website: https://www.emedicaltokyo.co.jp/index.html- Neuspective Inc.- - Company Name: Neuspective Inc.- - Head Office: Rishe Building UCF402, 2-2-3 Nihonbashi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo, Japan- - CEO: Yasuhiro Takeda- - Website: https://neuspective.com/

[Inquiries Regarding This Matter]

- E-Medical Tokyo Inc.- - Contact Person: Masahiro Suzuki, Radiology Interpretation Sales Department- - Email: info@emedicaltokyo.co.jp- Neuspective Inc.- - Contact Person: Yasuhiro Takeda, CEO- - Inquiry Form: https://forms.gle/grJgEtefqCR3TN3W9