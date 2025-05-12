ADRA Japan、東京マラソン2026チャリティ関心登録受付開始｜Register Your Interest Today

認定特定非営利活動法人ADRA Japan

認定NPO法人 ADRA Japan（アドラ・ジャパン／東京都渋谷区）は、東京マラソン2026チャリティの寄付先団体です。これに伴い、2025年6月24日～7月9日の寄付金およびチャリティランナーの本募集に先立ち、チャリティ参加に関心のある方向けに、事前登録フォームを本日より公開いたしました。

ADRA Japan ”a certified non-profit organization based in Shibuya, Tokyo“ is one of the official charity recipients for the Tokyo Marathon 2026 Charity.

To connect with individuals interested in running for a cause, ADRA Japan has opened an interest form ahead of the official charity runner application period, which will run from June 24 to July 9, 2025.

東京マラソン財団が主催するチャリティプログラム「RUN with HEART」は、「走る幸せを誰かの幸せにつなげよう」をスローガンに、走ることと寄付を通じて社会貢献できる仕組みです。ADRA Japanは、2024大会より3年連続で寄付先団体になっています。



The charity program "RUN with HEART," organized by the Tokyo Marathon Foundation, is built on the slogan "Let’s Convert Your Love for Running into Someone’s Happiness." It enables runners to make a social impact through their participation and donations. ADRA Japan has been one of the official charity recipients for three consecutive years since the 2024 event.

チャリティに参加した方からは

「ADRAの皆さんのおかげで、東京マラソンを特別な思いで走ることができました。訪れた日本はどこも美しく、人々は礼儀正しくて親切で、本当に感動しました。この素晴らしい体験を通じて、これからもADRAを応援したい気持ちが高まっています」といった感想が届いています。

One of our past charity runners shared the following reflection:

"Thanks to the ADRA team, I was able to run the Tokyo Marathon with a special sense of purpose. Every place I visited in Japan was beautiful, and I was deeply touched by how polite and kind everyone was. This wonderful experience inspired me to continue supporting ADRA’s work."

東京マラソン2026チャリティに、ADRA Japanを通じて参加することにご興味のある方は、下記ページで詳細をご確認の上、フォームよりご登録ください。

If you are interested in participating in the Tokyo Marathon 2026 Charity through ADRA Japan, please visit the link below for more details and to sign up.

（日本語）https://www.adrajpn.org/events/12020/

（English）https://www.adrajpn.org/events/12019/

※ADRA Japanは、東京マラソン2026チャリティの寄付先団体です。

ADRA Japan is the donor organization for the Tokyo Marathon 2026 Charity

Tokyo Marathon 2026 Official Website

https://www.marathon.tokyo/en/info/

ADRA Japanについて／About ADRA Japan

アドラ・ジャパン（ADRA Japan）は、世界中約120ヶ国に支部を持つ世界最大規模の国際NGO、ADRAの日本支部です。各国ADRA支部や国連等のパートナー団体と連携し、「ひとつの命から世界を変える」をモットーに人種・宗教・政治の区別なく、紛争や自然災害の被災地また途上国において、一人ひとりに寄り添い、自立を助ける支援に取り組んでいます。

※ADRA Japanは認定NPO法人です。ADRA Japanへのご寄付は寄付金控除の対象となります。

ADRA Japan is one of branch of ADRA global network.

ADRA is the global humanitarian arm of the Seventh-day Adventist Church-part of the 20-million strong Adventist community, with hundreds of thousands of churches globally and the world’s largest integrated healthcare and education network.

We deliver relief and development assistance to individuals in more than 107 countries-regardless of their ethnicity, political affiliation, gender, or religious association.

By partnering with local communities, organizations, and governments, we can deliver culturally relevant programs and build local capability for sustainable change.